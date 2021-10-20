CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comparative of meibomian gland morphology in patients with evaporative dry eye disease versus non-dry eye disease

By Ricaurte Ramiro Crespo-TreviÃ±o
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany recent studies have showed that morphological changes are one of the key signs of meibomian gland disease (MGD). These changes can be seen even before symptom onset, potentially underestimating the prevalence of MGD; however, until now, there is no conclusive information about the impact of meibomian gland (MG) morphology in...

www.nature.com

ajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: First Nasal Spray for Dry Eye Disease, Surgical Outcomes in Pediatric Patients, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. FDA Approves First Nasal Spray for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease. This week, the FDA approved the first nasal spray indicated for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) in...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The gut commensal fungus, Candida parapsilosis, promotes high fat-diet induced obesity in mice

Gut fungi is known to play many important roles in human health regulations. Herein, we investigate the anti-obesity efficacy of the antifungal antibiotics (amphotericin B, fluconazole and 5-fluorocytosine) in the high fat diet-fed (HFD) mice. Supplementation of amphotericin B or fluconazole in water can effectively inhibit obesity and its related disorders, whereas 5-fluorocytosine exhibit little effects. The gut fungus Candida parapsilosis is identified as a key commensal fungus related to the diet-induced obesity by the culture-dependent method and the inoculation assay with C. parapsilosis in the fungi-free mice. In addition, the increase of free fatty acids in the gut due to the production of fungal lipases from C. parapsilosis is confirmed as one mechanism by which C. parapsilosis promotes obesity. The current study demonstrates the gut C. parapsilosis as a causal fungus for the development of diet-induced obesity in mice and highlights the therapeutic strategy targeting the gut fungi.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Risk of acute atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with acute and chronic pancreatitis

The association between pancreatitis and acute myocardial infarction or stroke remains incompletely understood. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term risk of acute atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) in people with acute and chronic pancreatitis. Using research database of Taiwan's National Health Insurance, we identified 2678 patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰20Â years with newly diagnosed pancreatitis in 2000"“2008. A cohort of 10,825 adults without pancreatitis was selected for comparison, with matching by age and sex. Both cohorts were followed from 2000 to the end of 2013, and incident acute ASCVD was identified during the follow-up period. Adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of acute ASCVD associated with pancreatitis were calculated. Compared with the comparison cohort, the adjusted HR of acute ASCVD were 1.76 (95% CI 1.47"“2.12) and 3.42 (95% CI 1.69"“6.94) for people with acute pancreatitis and chronic pancreatitis, respectively. A history of alcohol-related illness (HR 9.49, 95% CI 3.78"“23.8), liver cirrhosis (HR 7.31, 95% CI 1.81"“29.5), and diabetes (HR 6.89, 95% CI 2.18"“21.8) may worsen the risk of acute ASCVD in patients with chronic pancreatitis. Compared with people had no pancreatitis, patients with acute pancreatitis who had alcohol-related illness (HR 4.66, 95% CI 3.24"“6.70), liver cirrhosis (HR 4.44, 95% CI 3.05"“6.47), and diabetes (HR 2.61, 95% CI 2.03"“3.36) were at increased risk of acute ASCVD. However, the cumulative use of metformin was associated with a reduced risk of acute ASCVD in the acute pancreatitis cohort (HR 0.30, 95% CI 0.17"“0.50). Compared with the control group, patients with acute or chronic pancreatitis were more likely to have an increased risk of acute ASCVD, while the use of metformin reduced the risk of acute ASCVD. Our findings warrant a survey and education on acute ASCVD for patients with acute and chronic pancreatitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

PRO Data & Support for Patients With Cold Agglutinin Disease

Neil Minkoff, MD: Let me bring Dr Stephens in and look at this from the point of view of the payer. I’m assuming that you have similar goals. You want to see the patient get better and be able to resume their ADLs [activities of daily living], and the example was to go out to eat in cold weather. We all like to do that. I live in the Boston area. If I’m not able to eat in cold weather, I wouldn’t go out to eat very much. I get that. But when you’re looking at it in terms of management from a payer point of view, are there differences in the way that you would measure success than what we heard from our clinician friends?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: How Chronic Pain Impacts the Cornea, Dry Eye Disease in Postmenopausal Women, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Evaluating the Link Between Chronic Pain and Corneal Sensitivity. Although eye conditions are typically responsible for altering corneal sensitivity, research presented at the ARVO 2021 virtual annual meeting indicated that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

First delirium episode in Parkinson's disease and parkinsonism: incidence, predictors, and outcomes

To define the incidence, predictors and prognosis of the first hospital delirium episode in Parkinson's disease (PD) and atypical parkinsonism (AP), we identified the first hospital episode of delirium after diagnosis in the Parkinsonism Incidence in North-East Scotland (PINE) study, a prospective community-based incidence cohort of parkinsonism, using chart-based criteria to define delirium. Of 296 patients (189=PD, 107=AP [dementia with Lewy bodies, progressive supranuclear palsy, multiple system atrophy, vascular parkinsonism]), 152 developed delirium (PD"‰="‰98, AP"‰="‰54). Incidence of first hospital delirium episode per 100 person years was 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI] 6.6"“9.9) in PD and 18.5 (95% CI 13.9"“24.7) in AP. Independent predictors of delirium were atypical parkinsonism (Hazard ratio [HR] vs PD"‰="‰2.83 [95% CI 1.60"“5.03], age in PD but not in AP (HR for 10-year increase 2.29 [95% CI 1.74"“3.02]), baseline MMSE (HR"‰="‰0.94 [95% CI 0.89"“0.99]), APOE Îµ4 in PD (HR 2.16 [95% CI 1.15"“4.08]), and MAPT H1/H1 in PD (HR 2.08 [95% CI 1.08"“4.00]). Hazards of dementia and death after delirium vs before delirium were increased (dementia: HR"‰="‰6.93 [95% CI 4.18"“11.48] in parkinsonism; death: HR"‰="‰3.76 [95% CI 2.65"“5.35] in PD, 1.59 [95% CI 1.04"“2.42] in AP). Delirium is a common non-motor feature of PD and AP and is associated with increased hazards of dementia and mortality. Whether interventions for early identification and treatment improve outcomes requires investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
phoenixhelix.com

Episode 185: Eye Health and Autoimmune Disease with Dr. Rani Banik

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means. Why Do So Many Autoimmune Diseases Impact the Eyes?. I have two friends who were diagnosed through a referral from their ophthalmologist. Their first autoimmune symptoms appeared in their eyes. Across diagnoses, this is quite common. Eye pain, dryness, swelling, inflammation, vision loss, and double vision – almost every autoimmune diagnosis can include eye symptoms. This is why an ophthalmologist is an important person to have on our healthcare team. Today, we’re lucky enough to have an integrative ophthalmologist on the podcast. Dr. Rani Banik is a board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist with over 20 years of medical experience as a clinician, educator, and researcher. She also has specialized training in functional medicine and treats her patients from a holistic perspective.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Half-Dose DOACs Cut Bleeding, Thrombus Risk Post-Watchman LAA Closure

In a potential case of "less is more," an antithrombotic regimen with only short-term antiplatelets and long-term reliance on direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) — but at half the standard dosages — led to an almost 90% drop in risk of thromboembolic and major bleeding events after transcatheter left-atrial appendage (LAA) closure, in an observational study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of keratinocyte ferroptosis suppresses psoriatic inflammation

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, and recurrent inflammatory disease. It is characterized by hyperproliferation and abnormal differentiation of keratinocytes. Keratinocyte death is also involved in many pathophysiological conditions and amplifies the inflammatory cascade. As a newly recognized form of cell death, ferroptosis is involved in several inflammatory diseases. In this study, we aimed to investigate a previously unrecognized role for ferroptosis in psoriasis. Ferroptosis is mediated by lipid peroxidation and iron overload. Compared with normal lesions, the mRNA expression of acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4), prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), and transferrin receptor (TFRC) were highly expressed in psoriatic lesions, with decreased levels of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), ferritin light chain (FTL), and ferritin heavy chain 1 (FTH1). The protein levels of ACSL4 and GPX4 were consistent with their mRNA levels. A similar tendency of ferroptosis was also observed in erastin-treated human primary keratinocytes and the Imiquimod (IMQ)-induced model of psoriasis. To investigate the correlation between inflammation and peroxidation, we analyzed single-cell RNA-sequencing data and identified 15 cell types. There was a high correlation between the activity of the lipid oxidation and the Th22/Th17 response in keratinocytes at a single-cell level. Moreover, ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), a potent inhibitor of lipid peroxidation, suppressed ferroptosis-related changes in erastin-treated keratinocytes and alleviated psoriasiform dermatitis of IMQ-induced models. Additionally, Fer-1 blocked inflammatory responses in vitro and in vivo, reducing the production of cytokines including TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î±, IL-1Î², IL-17, IL-22, and IL-23. This study revealed an expression pattern of ferroptosis in which specific molecules enhance inflammatory reactions in psoriasis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypertension and the development of hearing loss

The World Health Organization cautions that over 5% of the world's population (432 million adults and 34 million children) may require rehabilitation to address 'disabling' hearing loss and estimates that over 700 million people will be suffering from hearing loss by 2050 [1]. Hearing loss, a common condition in older adults, is not simply a problem of "not hearing well". A loss of hearing ability inhibits communication and social interactions, resulting in social isolation [2]. Hearing loss was recently described as the greatest risk factor for dementia [3], suggesting that social isolation and dementia could be cross-linked through hearing impairment. Thus, hearing maintenance is an important factor for preserving quality of life in older people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes among preterm infants born to mothers with diabetes mellitus

The long-term effects of maternal diabetes on preterm infant neurodevelopment are unknown. This study aims to determine if there was an increased likelihood of neurodevelopmental impairment in preterm infants born to mothers with diabetes. Materials and methods. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on preterm infants with neurodevelopmental evaluations at...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Association study of candidate DNA-repair gene variants and acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation

Acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) grades 2"“4 occurs in 15"“60% of pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The collateral damage to normal tissue by conditioning regimens administered prior to allo-HSCT serve as an initial trigger for aGvHD. DNA-repair mechanisms may play an important role in mitigating this initial damage, and so the variants in corresponding DNA-repair protein-coding genes via affecting their quantity and/or function. We explored 51 variants within 17 DNA-repair genes for their association with aGvHD grades 2"“4 in 60 pediatric patients. The cumulative incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 was 12% (n"‰="‰7) in the exploratory cohort. MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) and EXO rs9350 (c.2270C>T) variants were associated with aGvHD 2"“4 [Odds ratios"‰="‰14.8 (0 events out of 40 in rs10764881 GG group) and 11.5 (95% CI: 2.3"“191.8), respectively, multiple testing corrected p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001]. Upon evaluation in an extended cohort (n"‰="‰182) with an incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 of 22% (n"‰="‰40), only MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) remained significant (adjusted HR"‰="‰2.05 [95% CI: 1.06"“3.94]; p"‰="‰0.03) in the presence of other clinical risk factors. Higher MGMT expression was seen in GG carriers for rs10764881 and was associated with higher IC50 of Busulfan in lymphoblastoid cells. MGMT rs10764881 carrier status could predict aGvHD occurrence in pediatric patients undergoing allo-HSCT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Morphological and p40 immunohistochemical analysis of squamous differentiation in endoscopic ultrasound guided fine needle biopsies of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

The basal-like molecular subtype of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is associated with poor prognosis and upregulation in TP63Î”N (p40) network. Adenosquamous histology can be observed. This study assessed immunohistochemical p40 expression in fine needle biopsy (FNB) samples with PDAC and association with cytomorphological features of squamous differentiation and clinical data. 106 EUS FNBs with PDAC were assessed for eight cytomorphological features of squamous differentiation. P40 H-score (intensity 0"“3"‰Ã—"‰percentage positive nuclei) was analysed for association with morphological features, patient age, gender, operability, chemotherapy and survival. P40 H-score in 14 paired FNBs and resections was compared. P40 h-score was 1"“3 in 31%, 4"“30 in 16% and"‰>"‰30 in 13% of FNBs. It was significantly associated with intercellular bridges, elongated cell shape, sharp cell borders, angular nuclei with homogenous chromatin (p"‰<"‰0.001) and dense cytoplasm (p"‰="‰0.002). Keratinisation was not seen. Inoperable patients (n"‰="‰81) had a shorter median survival for h-score"‰>"‰30 (n"‰="‰9, 1.8Â months) than for h-score"‰â‰¤"‰30 (n"‰="‰66, 6.7Â months) not quite reaching statistical significance (p"‰="‰0.08). P40 was significantly associated with squamous morphology in FNBs with PDAC. P40 H-score"‰>"‰30 showed a trend towards shorter survival in inoperable patients. Squamous differentiation may be a treatment target in PDAC.
CANCER
ajmc.com

REN Serves as Potential Treatment Alternative for Chronic Migraine

Results of a multicenter study suggest remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) may serve as a nonpharmaceutical treatment option for migraine. Remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) treatments resulted in relief of migraine and associated symptoms and may serve as a drug-free acute treatment option for individuals with chronic migraine, according to results of an open-label study. Findings were published in Pain Reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A missense mutation in Pitx2 leads to early-onset glaucoma via NRF2-YAP1 axis

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, affecting 70 million people worldwide. Owing to the similarity in anatomy and physiology between human and mouse eyes and the ability to genetically manipulate mice, mouse models are an invaluable resource for studying mechanisms underlying disease phenotypes and for developing therapeutic strategies. Here, we report the discovery of a new mouse model of early-onset glaucoma that bears a transversion substitution c. G344T, which results in a missense mutation, p. R115L in PITX2. The mutation causes an elevation in intraocular pressure (IOP) and progressive death of retinal ganglion cells (RGC). These ocular phenotypes recapitulate features of pathologies observed in human glaucoma. Increased oxidative stress was evident in the inner retina. We demonstrate that the mutant PITX2 protein was not capable of binding to Nuclear factor-like 2 (NRF2), which regulates Pitx2 expression and nuclear localization, and to YAP1, which is necessary for co-initiation of transcription of downstream targets. PITX2-mediated transcription of several antioxidant genes were also impaired. Treatment with N-Acetyl-L-cysteine exerted a profound neuroprotective effect on glaucoma-associated neuropathies, presumably through inhibition of oxidative stress. Our study demonstrates that a disruption of PITX2 leads to glaucoma optic pathogenesis and provides a novel early-onset glaucoma model that will enable elucidation of mechanisms underlying the disease as well as to serve as a resource to test new therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hsp70-containing extracellular vesicles are capable of activating of adaptive immunity in models of mouse melanoma and colon carcinoma

The release of Hsp70 chaperone from tumor cells is found to trigger the full-scale anti-cancer immune response. Such release and the proper immune reaction can be induced by the delivery of recombinant Hsp70 to a tumor and we sought to explore how the endogenous Hsp70 can be transported to extracellular space leading to the burst of anti-cancer activity. Hsp70 transport mechanisms were studied by analyzing its intracellular tracks with Rab proteins as well as by using specific inhibitors of membrane domains. To study Hsp70 forms released from cells we employed the assay consisting of two affinity chromatography methods. Hsp70 content in culture medium and extracellular vesicles (EVs) was measured with the aid of ELISA. The properties and composition of EVs were assessed using nanoparticle tracking analysis and immunoblotting. The activity of immune cells was studied using an assay of cytotoxic lymphocytes, and for in vivo studies we employed methods of affinity separation of lymphocyte fractions. Analyzing B16 melanoma cells treated with recombinant Hsp70 we found that the chaperone triggered extracellular transport of its endogenous analog in soluble and enclosed in EVs forms; both species efficiently penetrated adjacent cells and this secondary transport was corroborated with the strong increase of Natural Killer (NK) cell toxicity towards melanoma. When B16 and CT-26 colon cancer cells before their injection in animals were treated with Hsp70-enriched EVs, a powerful anti-cancer effect was observed as shown by a two-fold reduction in tumor growth rate and elevation of life span. We found that the immunomodulatory effect was due to the enhancement of the CD8-positive response and anti-tumor cytokine accumulation; supporting this there was no delay in CT-26 tumor growth when Hsp70-enriched EVs were grafted in nude mice. Importantly, pre-treatment of B16 cells with Hsp70-bearing EVs resulted in a decline of arginase-1-positive macrophages, showing no generation of tumor-associated macrophages. In conclusion, Hsp70-containing EVs generated by specifically treated cancer cells give a full-scale and effective pattern of anti-tumor immune responses.
CANCER
Nature.com

The serine proteases dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 and urokinase are key molecules in human and mouse scar formation

Despite recent advances in understanding skin scarring, mechanisms triggering hypertrophic scar formation are still poorly understood. In the present study, we investigate mature human hypertrophic scars and developing scars in mice at single cell resolution. Compared to normal skin, we find significant differences in gene expression in most cell types present in scar tissue. Fibroblasts show the most prominent alterations in gene expression, displaying a distinct fibrotic signature. By comparing genes upregulated in murine fibroblasts during scar development with genes highly expressed in mature human hypertrophic scars, we identify a group of serine proteases, tentatively involved in scar formation. Two of them, dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 (DPP4) and urokinase (PLAU), are further analyzed in functional assays, revealing a role in TGFÎ²1-mediated myofibroblast differentiation and over-production of components of the extracellular matrix in vitro. Topical treatment with inhibitors of DPP4 and PLAU during scar formation in vivo shows anti-fibrotic activity and improvement of scar quality, most prominently after application of the PLAU inhibitor BC-11. In this study, we delineate the genetic landscape of hypertrophic scars and present insights into mechanisms involved in hypertrophic scar formation. Our data suggest the use of serine protease inhibitors for the treatment of skin fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE

