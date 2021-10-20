CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Dune’ review: Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic gets a movie that’s hypnotically beautiful. Is that enough?

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

On screen, Frank Herbert’s Baron Harkonnen-sized 1965 novel “Dune” best suits a director operating in a pre-”Star Wars” mode of storytelling.

The patient, densely embroidered narrative invests heavily in themes of environmental, ecological and colonialist exploitation. Earnest sentiments such as “When you take a life, you take your own” go against the grain of most successful Hollywood-financed science fiction forays. Even in a post-”Star Wars” smash such as “Avatar,” still the biggest hit in the universe, the point — setting aside the anguish over genocidal imperialist conquerers — is how many enemies a noble warrior can kill under pressure, in a hurry, so that we feel good and (per “Star Wars”) wouldn’t mind putting quarters in the same game again right away.

“Dune” defies all that. So does its latest screen adaptation, a lot of which I love.

The director/co-writer Denis Villeneuve takes on less than half of Herbert’s first “Dune” novel. He and his vast army of design and effects collaborators have created a feat of visual and aural hypnosis. When the sandworms on the desert planet Arrakis rise to the surface, the toothsome sight isn’t for fright or gotchas but, rather, wonderment. When teen messiah Paul Atreides and cohorts board an ornithropter, the eight-blade dragonflyesque aircraft soars in more ways than one; it’s a triumph, one among hundreds, of digital magic, convincingly rough-hewn design and a soundscape that is truly a feat of subtle brilliance.

At one point on Arrakis, the ecologist Kynes (handled with force and sublime authority by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, in a gender-switched role from the novel) says: “If you get a little higher, you’ll get a better view.” The movie, premiering simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, does the hallucinating for you. If you’re at all interested in what a reliably compelling, stubbornly solemn commercial filmmaker can do with money, imagination and no little nerve, “Dune” is epic enough — even if there’s a wee hole in the middle, where a more compelling protagonist belongs.

Timothée Chalamet is the wee hole. This is somewhat surprising, since the young actor has done so well in both period and contemporary material in recent years. Maybe it’s my fatigue with Chosen One fantasies. Partly it’s director Villeneuve’s pictorial framing of Chalamet in repose, in various moods: preoccupied Brontë hero, cliffside; psychic communicator in smoldering yet boyish close-up, about to use “The Voice” on an adversary; and so on.

He’s not a big drag on the movie overall, but Chalamet’s work tends toward single notes of opaque introspection rather than chords of fuller emotion.

The year is 10191. Atreides (Chalamet) has been bred to become a savior, though he doesn’t realize it yet, known as the kwisatz haderach. On home planet Caladan, his folks Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) get their marching orders from Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV to take over the spice-mining operations on Arrakis, aka Dune, and indeed the entire planet with all its conquered citizens, known as Fremen.

Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard, looking like a flying Little Face from “Dick Tracy”), former ruler of Arrakis: not happy. Always greedy. Terrible steward of Arrakin’s precious resource, which is the key (I still don’t get this part, in any version) to interplanetary travel and superpowers too trippy for a Marvel movie.

Paul is a young knight, cast in the mold of King Arthur and his gang in days of old. The new “Dune” movie plays out like his quest (mostly on Arrakis) to become the much-prophesied “Muad’Dib,” who will lead the Fremen to freedom and himself to the arms of the young woman he’s dreamed about for years. The actor Zendaya plays Chani, not particularly prominent or verbal in this first installment. (If they get the green light for part two, she’ll talk more.)

To what degree does Villeneuve’s “Dune” resemble a golf tee for that hoped-for second half? A little. It’s not making its first-halfness a secret. “Part One” hits the screen, right after the title, early on. “This is the only the beginning,” we’re reminded two and a half hours later. I don’t relay this information to make “Dune” seem like a chore, though to some I’m sure it will be.

To me, it’s a pretty enthralling testament to Villeneuve, to cinematographer Greig Fraser, to production designer Patrice Vermette and even to composer Hans Zimmer, working without his usual bombast. Steadily, “Dune” accumulates its gallery of amazements, with some genuine suspense in key sequences, such as the rescue of the Fremen miners. Not even the conspicuous (and, I think, unfortunate) shortage of Middle Eastern actors in the Fremen ranks can thwart the achievement. Nor can Chamalet’s studious, somewhat becalmed central performance.

This “Dune” is the polar opposite of David Lynch’s 1984 inchoate craziness, with Patrick Stewart running around with a pug dog and (in the movie’s standout turn) Kenneth McMillan’s lascivious, boil-laden Baron. The ideal screen “Dune” would consist of one part Lynch and two parts Villeneuve. Is there enough spice on Arrakis to make that happen?

‘Dune’ — 3 stars

MPAA rating: PG-13 (for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material)

Running time: 2:35

How to watch: Premieres in theaters and streaming on HBO Max Oct. 21.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Dune review: Denis Villeneuve’s Frank Herbert adaptation is all groundwork

When David Lynch’s Dune was released in 1984, a specific pattern developed among the mostly negative reviews. Lynch’s compressed adaptation, which shoved the 400-plus pages of Frank Herbert’s novel 1965 Dune into 137 minutes, was visually striking, but practically impossible to follow. A theory spread: Perhaps Herbert’s iconic sci-fi work was impossible to adapt into movie form. Nearly 40 years later, Denis Villeneuve’s attempt at Dune is earning the exact same reactions. Time is a flat circle, and Dune is as strikingly shot and impenetrably conceived as ever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Stephen King Shares His Review

Horror master Stephen King gave his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The entire Internet has been talking about the adaptation this weekend after the big debut. Clearly, audiences are enjoying the director's take on Frank Herbert's landmark Science Fiction novel. The writer was very impressed with how the story was captured on-screen. However, King did note that the movie ran a little bit longer. (Even more interesting when you take into account that this is just one part of Herbert's overall book being adapted. Surely, the Horror novelist can identify with that.) Another point of emphasis in the IT creator's analysis was the staggering special effects on display. There's no question that fans of the property believed that the book was basically unadaptable for a long time. A cult classic film by David Lynch aside, most of the conversations around Dune have spiraled around trying to capture the scope and feel of Herbert's prose without sacrificing anything. Villeneuve might have found an acceptable way to thread the needle.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Zendaya
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Timothée Chalamet
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
sprudge.com

Coffee In Frank Herbert’s Dune Explained

Dune, the 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert, is back in theaters in what is the third-and-a-half attempt at a film adaptation. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) and starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and coffee—this film adaptation outshines David Lynch’s half-hearted attempt, out-budgets the 2000 Sci-Fy miniseries, and is visually more aligned with the epic version Jodorowsky had in mind.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Messiah#Science Fiction#Epic#Ornithropter
Variety

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director for Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Wolfman’

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

David Lynch’s Dune bombed, but still shaped every science fiction movie

Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel Dune has been considered unfilmable for decades. Mostly because it’s a gigantic, complex book with a narrative that rarely plays out in the way you’d expect, and stuffed with remarkable imagery — from deadly sandworms to mutant space navigators. Until 2021, the only feature film version of Dune was surrealist master David Lynch’s infamous adaptation. To this day, Lynch disowns it. Even though it stars Kyle MacLachlan!
SCIENCE
Third Coast Review

Review: Denis Villeneuve’s Sumptuous Dune Brings an Epic to Life, Both Larger Than Life and an Intellectual Achievement

What little I know about the universe of Dune is limited to one read-through of the first Frank Herbert novel long ago and a couple viewings of David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation that is substantially reduced from the novel yet still fascinating and bizarre (as one might expect from the filmmaker). I recognized the heavy influence the story has on Star Wars and countless other science-fiction tales over the decades, as well as the not-so-subtle metaphors that the “spice” industry has to the petroleum business right here on Earth. As adapted by director Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth, this new big-screen version of Dune (or Dune: Part I, to be precise) makes a few adjustments in the storytelling, but it seems the goal was to shoot the novel, enhance the story with spectacular, often breath-taking visuals (in addition to the special effects, director of photography Greig Fraser has truly outdone himself), and a cast of quite familiar faces—which is useful to have when attempting to keep track of dozens of characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
oregonconfluence.com

Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ Took Inspiration From Florence, Oregon

You still have time to take part in the City Lights Cinemas and the Siuslaw Public Library District presentation of the “Frank Herbert Dune Celebration,” honoring the historical ties between the Florence dunes and the seminal science fiction classic that influenced a generation of books, music, and films. In 1957,...
OREGON STATE
film-book.com

Director Denis Villeneuve Reflects on Filming DUNE & Bringing Frank Herbert’s Universe to Life

Denis Villeneuve shares thoughts on his opus and what it means to him. This is the second feature film based on Frank Herbert’s seminal work, in addition to a limited series for television. Though it is fair to say that the initial reactions to Villeneuve’s rendition of Dune have been mixed, the opinions expressed so far have been generally pretty good ones. Most, if not all, of the critics agree that its strengths are the cinematography and production design.
MOVIES
IGN

Dune: Hans Zimmer on Composing the Sci-Fi Epic’s Otherworldly Score

After five installments, IGN’s Path to Dune concludes this week with our exclusive interview with Dune composer Hans Zimmer who elaborates on what a good sci-fi film score should do, capturing the right sound for director Denis Villeneuve’s film, and the work he’s already begun on Dune, Part Two. In...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Dune review – sci-fi epic gets off to a flying start

The French-Canadian director of Blade Runner 2049 brings an astonishing visual sensibility to Frank Herbert’s ‘unfilmable’ sci-fi classic. For years, it seemed that the greatest film ever to come from Frank Herbert’s quasi-biblical 1960s sci-fi novel Dune would be a 2013 documentary about the failure to make a great film out of Herbert’s novel. In Jodorowsky’s Dune, director Frank Pavich documented the Chilean-French maverick’s unhinged (and ultimately abortive) effort to mount a screen adaptation with a projected 14-hour running time, featuring a starring role for Salvador Dalí and a burning giraffe. Really.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune’ Movie Review: The Epic Story Fans Have Been Waiting For

Dune was hands down my most anticipated film of 2021. While I hadn’t read the book or seen the seemingly underwhelming film from 1984, the trailer more than pulled me in. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly epic story of this scale on the big screen (at least one that doesn’t have Disney behind it). So does it live up to the hype?
MOVIES
ksl.com

Review: Spectacular sci-fi epic 'Dune' is a once-in-a-generation movie

ARRAKIS — Movies that feel as huge and monumental as Denis Villeneuve's spectacular "Dune" only come around once in a generation. Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved science-fiction novel is a grandiose cinematic achievement that deserves to be in the same conversation as our most adored movie epics, like "Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars" and even "Lawrence of Arabia."
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy