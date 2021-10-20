CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘There’s No Money To Fix It:’ Roads And Bridges In Need Of Repair In Limbo As Leaders Negotiate Infrastructure Plan In Congress

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgBHM_0cWtF5jx00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The struggle to find enough money to keep the roads and bridges in Pennsylvania from crumbling beyond use continues on two fronts.

The Federal Transportation Department says the Commonwealth is on the right track considering tolling some bridges to pay for their reconstruction. In Western Pennsylvania, that means the Bridgeville Interchange with Interstate 79.

Tolling is a lightning rod of public outrage over the idea of having to pay a toll on a bridge currently in use.

Penndot District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni says that tolling is critical.

“I think if it isn’t a toll bridge, there’s no money to fix it,” she says. “So that’s kind of where we land, and it’s not just the bridges that we were planning on fixing it is the whole interchange.”

While that interchange waits for a tolling decision, others are in limbo awaiting passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress.

It has become a political pawn in the battle over President Biden’s bigger social safety net programs.

Moon-Sirianni says there are major projects waiting on the infrastructure bill.

On the Parkway West, “There’s Carnegie and Green Tree interchanges are only funded through design, so we have those projects moving through the design process but you can’t really get into the final design too far without having it fully funded.”

While the Commercial Street Bridge between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Swissvale is fully funded, the Frazier St. Bridge between the tunnel and Oakland is not and she says it’s in major need.

“We’re looking to replace it, we don’t think we can repair it again but we’ll go through the process,” she says.

And then there is the Fort Duquesne bridge which is getting by on patches.

“It’s losing its concrete quite a bit,” she warns. “We just have to inspect it quite often, knock the concrete off which definitely means a major rehab.”

All of these projects are in current need, not something years down the road, and with shrinking gas tax revenues there is just no money to fund them.

Without the needed repairs roads may have to be weight limited and that could wind up sending bigger vehicles onto other roads creating issues elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Port Authority moving ahead with plans to repair 4 East Busway bridges

Port Authority is making plans to repair four bridges on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, beginning perhaps as early as next year. The authority’s Performance Oversight Committee recommended Thursday the full board approve agreements next week with Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and CSX Transportation Inc. to allow the work. The busway is located beside the railroad property and some of the bridge work would have to be coordinated with the railroads.
TRAFFIC
Derrick

On the road to repair

The Oil City Council chambers in City Hall were filled Wednesday evening for a presentation on the East Second Street reconstruction project the city is planning. City Manager Mark Schroyer explained the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offered to turn over the road to the city along with $2.5 million for the reconstruction of the road and curbs.
OIL CITY, PA
crossroadstoday.com

Biden touts NJ rail bridge as infrastructure plan looms

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden brought his push for his infrastructure plan to New Jersey on Monday, touting a recently jumpstarted $2 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge that has been a regular source of train delays for the region and beyond. The Portal Bridge over...
TRAFFIC
nny360.com

Horton urges city to spend Rescue Plan money on infrastructure

WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Amy Horton says it’s time to stop harping on past issues that have been debated for years. Voters don’t want to hear about how many pools the city has or what’s going on with the city’s firefighters’ union, she said. “It’s 2021,” she said. “Times...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Other Roads#Toll Bridge#Kdka#Commonwealth#Tolling#Penndot
nonprofitquarterly.org

America’s Infrastructure Needs: Community Development Leaders Weigh In

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.” This article is also the second in a series, Community Development: National Leaders’ Visions—that NPQ, in partnership with the CEO Circle, an informal network of BIPOC community economic development leaders, will publish in coming weeks. The series will focus on identifying what is required to address key transformational challenges and to help the field of community economic development better accomplish its twin missions of racial and economic justice.
POLITICS
Bay News 9

Traffic Inbox: Bridge in desperate need of repairs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Citrus Park say a bridge in their community has not seen proper maintenance in more than two decades, but now that could be about to change. What You Need To Know. The bridge on Gunn Highway has not seen proper maintenance in decades. Hillsborough...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
KHQ Right Now

Maclay Bridge undergoes much-needed repairs; expect clsoures

MISSOULA, Mont. - The historical Maclay Bridge is highly used by residents and recreationists in Missoula from commuting to work, school, or hiking trails, and now, residents can now expect much smoother travel, as it goes under much-needed repairs. In recent years, the bridge has been a gateway between the...
MISSOULA, MT
New Jersey Monitor

Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction

President Joe Biden kicked off the week in New Jersey with Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials to celebrate the impending construction of the new Portal Bridge, with Biden using the trip to deliver remarks on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and spending plan that are stalled in Congress. Speaking in front of three […] The post Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Much-Anticipated Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange Along Route 130 Coming To Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been 15 years in the making, but state leaders say the much-anticipated Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange along Route 130 in Penn Township is coming. The project is something leaders and people living in Westmoreland County say is long overdue and needs to happen if the region is dedicated to business growth. Township leaders say with each passing vehicle goes so much potential progress. “When I was a kid, we heard rumors, we heard back and forth,” said Jason McCabe with the Penn Township Planning Commission. “As a lifelong resident, it always looked like a missed opportunity for us.” But...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

After Metro fixes its trains, it will need to repair the public’s trust

That was my first thought when I stepped into a D.C. Metro station after riding through New York’s subway system for years. Like many people who encounter the Washington region’s transit system for the first time, I was impressed by what I saw — those concrete, waffle-shaped ceilings — and by what I didn’t see — trash strewn, platforms made sticky with fallen food and rodents loving the muck.
TRAFFIC
Black Hills Pioneer

Butte County adopts 5-year road and bridge plan

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission Tuesday approved its five-year road plan Tuesday outlining its intentions for the county roadways throughout 2022-2026. Since 2015, the county has participated in the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program through the state of South Dakota for major rehabilitation and structure replacement. To get...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Times Leader

Bald Mountain Road Streambank Repair Project plans online

DUNMORE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has made available for the public a virtual online plans display for the SR 2036, Bald Mountain Road, Emergency Streambank Repair Project in Bear Creek Township. The purpose of the plans display is to introduce and provide the public information on the...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority: Ridership Increased 23 Percent Last Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says ridership numbers grew 23 percent last month. The Port Authority said it is the largest one-month increase since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the ridership last month is still far from the numbers officials are used to having. From the bus to the T to the inclines, the Port Authority averaged around 220,000-weekday riders. That number was cut drastically when the pandemic hit. However, things are finally starting to look up. From August to September, Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said ridership increased nearly a quarter, and the public transit agency said it is getting...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy