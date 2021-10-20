Javonte Williams has been Broncos' bright spot on offense

The Denver Broncos’ offense has been poor over the last three weeks, with only running back Javonte Williams standing out in each of the team’s three straight losses.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, Williams went viral on social media after carrying multiple defenders on his back on a 31-yard run. In Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams had a 49-yard run that nearly reached the end zone. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Williams hurdled a defender on a 30-yard run.

He’s a big play waiting to happen, and Denver should get him more involved on offense as the team approaches the midway point of the season.

Williams has averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry this season, but he’s only gotten 11, 8 and 7 carries, respectively, in the team’s last three games. Williams plays in a shared backfield with Melvin Gordon, but there should be enough reps for both backs to get more carries than they have been.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon with a Prime Membership

Gordon only has 10, 9 and 9 carries himself over the last three weeks despite averaging a productive 4.7 yards per carry. The Broncos should look to run more going forward, starting with Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Cleveland Browns.