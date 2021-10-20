CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Man assaults grandfather over gun

By WREG Staff
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they received a call from an elderly man after being assaulted by his grandson over a firearm on October 15.

Police said that Devin Dowdy is facing domestic assault charges as well as abuse of an elderly adult after he punched his grandfather, Rozelle Owens in the face and stepped on his hand while assaulting him.

According to police, Dowdy was arguing with his grandfather because Owens took his gun due to Dowdy being a convicted felon. When Owens gave the gun back, Dowdy punched him in the face, repeatedly.

Police said that Dowdy fled the scene before they arrived, but they found Owens with “injuries to his face and a busted lip.” MPD said that Owens also received a splint for his finger after Dowdy stepped on it while punching him.

Dowdy’s bond information and court date are not yet available.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Comments / 9

SOUTH MEMPHIS FINESS
8d ago

sad this day in time young folks don't have no respect I better not have rise my hand to my grand parents I would have draw back a nub

Reply
14
AdmiraltheAries
8d ago

BYE!!!! This is all the respect that you have for your Granddaddy that probably had a hand in raising you!!!! BYE AND YOU NEED TO BE IN JAIL!!!

Reply
9
Shirley Givens
8d ago

Send his A** to jail, and give him jail time according to his granddaddy's age, just for hitting an elderly person.

Reply
7
 

