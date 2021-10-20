Memphis is all-too-familiar with UCF’s home-field advantage

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield knows firsthand what the atmosphere will be like when the Tigers travel to Orlando for their Friday night matchup with UCF.

“I was there when the stadium was being built in my second season at UCF,” said Silverfield. “My last season there was the opening up the Bounce House.”

Silverfield, 41, was a graduate assistant on George O’Leary’s coaching staff from 2006-07 before joining the Memphis coaching staff under Mike Norvell in 2016.

He witnessed two road losses to UCF in 2017, 40-13 in the regular season and a gut-wrenching 62-55 overtime loss in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The same fate awaited the Tigers in 2018, losing 31-30 at home in the regular season and 56-41 in the AAC title game in Orlando.

“There’s going to be a lot of energy and it’s going to be loud,” said redshirt senior linebacker Xavier Cullens. “We’ve been emphasizing to make sure you see the calls and stay focused. There’s going to be so much energy, you could lose your breath.

“You look around and you see 50,000-plus people, all of them screaming and bouncing and even though it’s not for you, it gives you an adrenaline rush.”

When Norvell left to take the Florida State job at the end of the 2019 season, Silverfield stepped in to coach the Tigers. He led them to a 12-6 record, including 4-3 in 2021.

This UCF team isn’t the same group that Memphis played last season when the Tigers won 50-49at the Liberty Bowl. The Knights (3-3, 1-2 AAC) have struggled with injuries, losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running backs RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser, receiver Jaylon Robinson and defensive linemen Kalia Davis and Rickey Barber Jr.

Regardless, Silverfield doesn’t believe that will take anything away from the game. When coach Gus Malzahn was an offensive coordinator at Auburn, they won the national title in 2010.

“They’re [ranked] 20th in the country in scoring and Coach Malzahn is a national champion and he’s an offensive guru,” he said. “There are some elements of this offense that are based on what he has created. He’s done a fantastic job.

“They’ve played three different quarterbacks so far. Their freshman [Mikey Keene] is playing at a solid level and Joey Gatewood is a guy I know well having recruited him. [Defensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] MacIntyre and the defensive staff have to be prepared for what each one brings, the different elements they can bring to the game.”

Silverfield said there hasn’t been much discussion about last season’s win.

“They’re a different team than they were last year even though I believe I read that they had 20 All-AAC selections,” Silverfield said. “They return their entire offensive line, so there’s going to be similarities, but the reality is we’re a new team and they’re a new team.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .