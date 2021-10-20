CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NZ police answer 4-year-old’s call, confirm toys are cool

By AP, Nick Perry
WREG
WREG
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fhlD_0cWtBlOG00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool.

Police shared audio of the call on social media this week along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don’t encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was “too cute not to share.”

The call begins all business: “This is police, where is the emergency?”

There’s a pause as the unidentified boy hesitantly says, “Hi,” and then “Police lady?”

“Yes,” the dispatcher says, switching to a friendlier, singsong tone. “What’s going on?”

“Um, can I tell you something?” the boy asks, and after being told he can, says “I’ve got some toys for you.”

“You’ve got some toys for me?” says the dispatcher.

“Yep. Come over and see them,” the boy replies.

A man then gets on the phone confirming the call was a mistake, saying the 4-year-old had been helping out while his mother was sick.

A police dispatch call then goes out, giving the address: “There is a 4-year-old there who is wanting to show police his toys, over.”

“Yeah, I’m one-up, I’ll attend to,” responds an officer.

Police said the officer, who they identified only as Constable Kurt, was shown an array of toys at the boy’s house in the South Island city of Invercargill.

They said the officer was also able to have a “good, educational chat” about the proper use of the emergency number, which is 111 in New Zealand.

“He did have cool toys,” Constable Kurt reported back after attending the callout, according to police. They added that: “The lucky kid also got to see the patrol car and the officer put the lights on for him, too.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Australian police offer reward after 4-year-old disappears

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian police have posted a $750,000 reward for information about a 4-year-old girl who officials suspect was snatched from a tent at a remote coastal location five days earlier. Cleo Smith was reportedly last seen by her parents early Saturday at the Blowholes Shacks campsite near Carnarvon, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of Perth. The search initially focused on the ocean on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent. But police now say her tent’s zipper was opened by someone taller than the child.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kid calls police to tell them how cool his toys are

Every kid thinks his or her toys are cool but one child in New Zealand has had his collection police-certified. The 4-year-old boy recently called his local emergency number. During the call, the child said “Um, can I tell you something?” The Associated Press reported. After getting an assurance that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Toys#Ap
abc17news.com

New Zealand police respond to 4-year-old’s adorable emergency call

Police in New Zealand leapt into action to attend the house of a 4-year-old boy — to check if his toys were as cool as he said they were. The force shared a clip of the exchange, which was “too cute not to share” to Facebook, where the call begins in the usual fashion, with the dispatcher asking what the nature of the emergency was.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox5atlanta.com

Police issue Mattie's Call 70-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a man they said shows some early signs of dementia. Police responded to the 6500 block of Homestead Road in Ellenwood on Friday. Officers learned 70-year-old Hinson Jarvis went missing from his home at around 8:30 p.m. A Mattie's...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC10

Modesto police call for help in finding missing 90-year-old man

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is turning to their community for help as they try to find a missing 90-year-old man. Police identified the man as Donald Klein. He was reported missing after leaving his home in North Modesto Tuesday afternoon. Klein was last seen driving his 2018...
MODESTO, CA
CrimeOnline

Younger Brother of Murdered 8-Year-old Saw Kendrick Lee’s Body Covered in Cockroaches; Boys Were Living Without Electricity and Asked Police for Food

The younger surviving brothers may have been forcibly locked in separate rooms. Weeks before they were rescued, Brian Coulter allegedly broke the 10-year-old brother’s jaw. The boy received no treatment or pain medication. New, disturbing details in the case of three siblings left alone with the decomposing corpse of their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Babysitter questions whether it was wrong to call police on children’s mother who failed to return home

A babysitter has questioned whether she was wrong to call the police on a mother who failed to return home when she said she would.The anonymous 28-year-old recounted the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that she has worked for the family in question before, as it is “easy money,” but “the mom is never home on time”.According to the OP [original poster], she eventually started pressing the mother to share what time she would be home after the lack of information “made it impossible to get anything done on the weekends”.However, despite the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
local21news.com

4-year-old visits police station for his birthday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 4-year-old boy spent his birthday with police officers in September, Swatara Township Police say. Landyn came in full uniform and brought dessert for the station's officers, and met with Corporal Tim Bloss to trade stories. He returned to the station on October 12 to participate...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
US News and World Report

Australian Police Search for 4-Year-Old Girl Missing From Campsite

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police searching for a four-year-old girl who went missing from an outback campsite said on Monday they would "leave no stone unturned" as they urged members of the public to come forward. Cleo Smith was last seen in her family's tent at about 1.30am local time...
HEALTH SERVICES
shreveportmag.com

Man killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, her stepdad and her mother after girlfriend’s stepfather caught them in bed together; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”Mr Taylor was adding context to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sickening moment teenage girls throw a 15-year-old to the ground, punch her in the face 30 times and kick her in the head, then stomp on her when she refuses to hand over her phone password

A 15-year-old girl has been viciously bashed after refusing to hand over her mobile phone to a group of teenage girls. Violent footage of a brawl at an Eastern Beach playground in Geelong was uploaded to social media showing the teenage girl being seriously hurt by her attackers. A girl...
CELL PHONES
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

WREG

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy