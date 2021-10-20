CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To Parkland Attack

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uulPC_0cWtBgyd00

All eyes on the Broward County Courthouse where the confessed Parkland shooter stepped in front of the judge for the second time in a week.

Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty to all counts of murder and attempted murder in association with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre back on February 14th, 2018.

Legal analyst Mark Eiglarsh says it is all about procedure. "The judge will have to make another finding that he's alert and is competent and that he can proceed to give up his rights."

Last Friday Judge Elizabeth Scherer accepted Cruz's guilty plea to attacking a jail guard months after the Parkland tragedy. She sentenced him today to 26-years in prsion.

She has set aside 15 days to select jurors who will determine if Cruz will face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Finds Girlfriend and Other Woman Together, Kills Woman in Double Shooting: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer shot her girlfriend and another woman, killing the latter, after she discovered the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m., at a home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst, according to police. The officer, who has not been identified, was at the home she shared with her 23-year-old girlfriend, when the other two arrived, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Miami

Attorney For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Resource Officer Scott Peterson Released Parts Of Deposition With Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Scot Peterson released parts of a deposition he did with former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting in 2018. He faces multiple counts of child negligence for failing to enter the school building and confront the shooter. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four hour deposition with Israel. In the edited video, he asked the former sheriff questions about whether he believes Peterson should be held accountable. “Do you believe he...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Parkland
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Teens Ambush High School Senior and Beat, Stab Him to Death

A Florida high school senior endured a 31 minute beating from three other teens before one of them stabbed him in the neck and the chest with a sword. Investigators said that 17-year-old Andre Clemens, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith planned the death of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant for a week before luring him into his apartment stairwell with a phone call, WSVN reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjluradio.com

Attorneys ask Missouri Supreme Court to free man convicted of killing his mother as a teen

Attorneys are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to free a man convicted of killing his mother when he was a teenager. Michael Politte has been behind bars for over 22 years, after being tried as an adult and convicted of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his mother, Rita, who was burned to death inside her Washington County home. Michael Politte was 14 at the time of the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Calls Scot Peterson’s Press Conference On His Deposition ‘Fictional’

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – In an exclusive, CBS4 takes you inside the deposition of former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Israel was deposed as part of the criminal case against Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the 2018 mass shooting occurred. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four-hour deposition with Israel and he adds what Israel said proves Peterson did nothing illegal. Eiglarsh and Peterson held a press conference to discuss the deposition, saying what came out in the proceeding proves Peterson did nothing illegal. “Fictional. I wish I had a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery crawled into its second week Monday, with the judge and attorneys resuming their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one-by-one.Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said it's possible a final jury of 12 people, plus four alternate jurors, may not be seated until sometime next week in coastal Glynn County.Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the port...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

He Was Nearly Executed 4 Years Ago. Now A Texas Appeals Court Has Tossed His Conviction.

Last week, a man on Texas’ death row who came within days of being executed in 2017 had his conviction overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The reversal did not occur because of a dry legal technicality but rather because a stunning perversion of justice had occurred: The prosecutor in his case, it turned out, was also on the payroll of the judge who presided over it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy