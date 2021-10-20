WATCH: Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To Parkland Attack

All eyes on the Broward County Courthouse where the confessed Parkland shooter stepped in front of the judge for the second time in a week.

Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty to all counts of murder and attempted murder in association with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre back on February 14th, 2018.

Legal analyst Mark Eiglarsh says it is all about procedure. "The judge will have to make another finding that he's alert and is competent and that he can proceed to give up his rights."

Last Friday Judge Elizabeth Scherer accepted Cruz's guilty plea to attacking a jail guard months after the Parkland tragedy. She sentenced him today to 26-years in prsion.

She has set aside 15 days to select jurors who will determine if Cruz will face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life behind bars.