Orionid Meteor Shower visible for a few nights in central Pa.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hey stargazers, look up. The Orionid meteor shower is underway now until November 7. Earth is passing through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley which was here last in 1986 and is expected to return in 2061. While the meteor shower is called the Orionids, it has nothing to do with the constellation Orion the Hunter. The shower gets that name because that is where the meteors will appear to radiate from. One of the more well-known constellations and easily found in the winter night sky, Orion can be seen now rising in the southeastern sky...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO