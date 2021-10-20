CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Orionid Meteor Shower visible for a few nights in central Pa.

By Christine Ferreira
WGAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Viewing conditions may not be perfect, but you might be able to catch a glimpse of the Orionid Meteor Shower tonight in central Pennsylvania. "We are in the middle of the Orionid Meteor Shower. It's visible the...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Skywatching: Full Hunter's Moon, Orionid Meteor Shower Happening This Week

This week boasts a double sky event, with the full Hunter's Moon and the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. The October full moon will reach peak illumination at 10:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday. Although the exact moment will happen during the day when most people probably won't catch a glimpse of it, the moon will actually appear full for about three days starting Monday. It means there's more than enough time for skywatchers to enjoy the sight.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Look Up South Florida! Orionid Meteor Shower On Display This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hey stargazers, look up.  The Orionid meteor shower is underway now until November 7. Earth is passing through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley which was here last in 1986 and is expected to return in 2061. While the meteor shower is called the Orionids, it has nothing to do with the constellation Orion the Hunter. The shower gets that name because that is where the meteors will appear to radiate from. One of the more well-known constellations and easily found in the winter night sky, Orion can be seen now rising in the southeastern sky...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Hunter Moon Shines Bright As Orionid Meteors Whiz By In Night Sky

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Look to the sky on Wednesday night for the Hunter’s Moon. It’s the October full moon and rises at 6:26 p.m. The Hunter’s Moon got its name because hunters were known to use the light of the moon, during this time of the year, to easily spot their prey in the fields. This was a good time to hunt for meat before the cold days of winter. The Hunter’s Moon is not any brighter or larger than an ordinary full moon, but the moon tracks low across the night sky and rises soon after sunset which gets an orange color...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Orionid meteor shower: NI sky-watchers set for 'extra special' display

October is the month when the annual Orionid meteor shower takes place, this year peaking during early the early hours of Thursday and Friday. Andy McCrea from the Irish Astronomical Association says the Orionid meteor shower is considered to be extra special by some people. That is because the meteors...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The Orionid meteor shower peaks this week, but don't expect to see many 'shooting stars'

Ask anyone to name a comet and there's a 90% certainty that the comet that is chosen will be Halley's. This most famous of comets, Halley's comet travels around the sun in an elliptical orbit that takes it beyond the orbit of Neptune and as close to the sun as inside the orbit of Venus; a trek that takes roughly 75 years to complete. Halley made its last visit to the sun in 1986 and it will return to the vicinity of the sun and Earth in midsummer of 2061.
ASTRONOMY
WGAL

Cooler weekend, few showers Saturday

Look for partial sunshine this morning, with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. As cooler air spills overhead this afternoon, clouds will return, with highs around 66 degrees. A sprinkle is possible by evening. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and passing showers. Highs will hover near 60 degrees. More...
ENVIRONMENT
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week Plus The October Full Moon

Welcome to the 101st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!. October’s Full Moon takes place today at 10:57 AM EDT (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will appear Full beginning the night of Monday, October 18th through the night of Thursday, October 21st (NASA). This Full Moon is often called the Hunter’s Moon (NASA).
ASTRONOMY
WGAL

Gloomy, Seasonably Cool Weekend With Periods Of Showers, Rain

A strong, upper-level disturbance over the Great Lakes region keeps the weather pattern unsettled through the weekend. Much of Saturday will feature mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered, light showers in the morning and through the afternoon. Skies begin to clear around sunset, and much of Saturday night's weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Windy & Raw With Showers Tapering Overnight; Dry, Mild Wednesday

Showers taper late overnight from north to south as a powerful nor'easter moves out to sea, allowing for drier air to move into the region. Temperatures stay mild for October. Lows will be around 50º. Winds remain breezy, out of the northwest, possibly gusting to 30 miles per hour. Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
