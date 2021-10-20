CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing, NASA zero in on fix for Starliner capsule's valve problem

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 8 days ago
The valve problem that has kept Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi grounded for the past 10 weeks may soon be solved. Starliner was supposed to launch Aug. 3 on Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2), a crucial uncrewed demonstration mission to the International Space Station for NASA. But standard checkouts just a few...

SlashGear

Toilet issue with Crew Dragon capsule will be fixed before launch

SpaceX is getting ready to launch another Crew Dragon to send astronauts to the ISS this weekend. The fact that the Crew Dragon had a toilet aboard is something that many didn’t know until the Inspiration4 mission that sent an all civilian crew into space. On that mission, SpaceX confirmed that an alarm did go off, indicating an issue with the toilet aboard the spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Cost to Boeing of Starliner Delays Now Total Nearly $600 Million

Boeing said on Wednesday that it was taking an additional $185 million charge against earnings due to additional delays to its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which it is developing to take astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The charge, announced as part of the company’s third quarter financial results, brings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Private space stations are coming. Here's what NASA astronauts want to see

Two NASA astronauts in space right now have some ideas about what the future may hold in low-Earth orbit (LEO), and what they hope to see in a commercial space station. Soon, Earth's orbit could be home to commercial space stations and private outposts hosting a new age of spaceflight and exploration. (Currently, astronauts live only in the International Space Station and China's Tiangong core module). In a recent live call from Space.com to the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur shared their thoughts on what they hope commercial space stations might one day look like when compared to their current home in orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's DART spacecraft, humanity's first asteroid defense mission, less than one month from launch

NASA is less than one month away from launching humanity's first-ever asteroid-deflecting mission, known as DART, short for "Double Asteroid Redirection Test." DART is a spacecraft that will launch in late November with the purpose of deflecting an asteroid. The craft will hit an asteroid head-on in an attempt to move it onto a slightly different path. While the asteroid target does not pose a risk of impacting Earth, this will be an important, first-of-its-kind test of this kind of technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

L+600 and counting: ESA astronaut to be 600th person in space on SpaceX Crew-3 launch

A German astronaut is set to become the 600th person to enter space and he will do so flying with a U.S. astronaut who once came close to being number 500. Matthias Maurer with the European Space Agency (ESA) will gain the distinction of being the sexcentenarian space traveler when he launches to the International Space Station as a member of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission, currently scheduled for early Sunday morning (Oct. 31). Maurer is one of three first-time fliers on the four-person crew, including NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, but he was identified by NASA as the designated milestone maker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
KTEN.com

Boeing's 737 Max problems are improving, but plenty of other issues loom

Boeing's 737 Max troubles are improving, the company's quarterly results released Wednesday showed — but it's facing a host of other problems. The aircraft maker increased production of the Max to 19 a month in the third quarter, up from 16 a month in the quarter prior. The company added that it "continues to progress towards a production rate of 31 per month in early 2022."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Crew-3 astronauts excited to ride SpaceX's Dragon on Halloween

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Dragon's next riders are excited to strap into the capsule and blast into space. Four astronauts are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endurance at 2:21 a.m. EDT (0621 GMT) on Sunday (Oct. 31). The liftoff will kick off Crew-3, SpaceX's third operational mission to the orbiting lab for NASA.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boeing reports third quarter loss amid issues with 787, Starliner

ST. LOUIS — Boeing Co. posted another third quarter loss Wednesday amid continued struggles with its commercial airliners. The planemaker, which builds fighter jets for the military in the St. Louis region, lost $109 million, or 19 cents per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. That was an improvement...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
