Rent the Runway Is a Listing to Be Depreciated

Alex Wilhelm, a senior editor at TechCrunch, joined Cheddar to talk about the ups and downs of fashion rental company Rent the Runway as it went public on the Nasdaq. "In the case of Rent the Runway, the economics of its core business are a little bit suspect, I think, and the company's high debt load puts a pretty serious drag on its operations," he said. "And so when you consider it's going to spend a lot of its IPO paying down debt, you wonder what's going to be left over to fund future growth."
