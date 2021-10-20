CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent the Runway Is a Listing to Be Depreciated

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to a fashion company to dress itself up for the big show. Ahead of its...

Cheddar News

Questions Around Rent the Runway Pricing as It Goes Public

Alex Wilhelm, a senior editor at TechCrunch, joined Cheddar to talk about the ups and downs of fashion rental company Rent the Runway as it went public on the Nasdaq. "In the case of Rent the Runway, the economics of its core business are a little bit suspect, I think, and the company's high debt load puts a pretty serious drag on its operations," he said. "And so when you consider it's going to spend a lot of its IPO paying down debt, you wonder what's going to be left over to fund future growth."
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Rent the Runway’s IPO brings in $357 million in new funding

Rent the Runway, the clothing service that lets you rent outfits from designer brands, went public yesterday. Despite the fact that its entire business model hinges on the worst part of online shopping—returning everything—it nabbed a valuation of more than $1.7 billion. RTR’s stock closed 8% lower on the day,...
BUSINESS
OCRegister

Fashion site Rent the Runway raises $357 million in upsized IPO

Rent the Runway expanded its initial public offering and priced the shares at the top of a marketed range to raise $357 million. The company sold 17 million shares Tuesday for $21 each after marketing 15 million shares for $18 to $21, according to a statement. The listing gives Rent...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Welcomes Rent the Runway With Outsized IPO

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It looks like investors love a fashion-tech unicorn even more than customers love being able to rent Ralph Lauren wrap dresses and Tori Burch handbags for $99 per month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rent The Runway CEO Says Company's Growth Is Accelerating Ahead Of IPO

Fashion rental company Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Wednesday under the ticker symbol "RENT." "We have built this business from a single dress in a single situation to a full closet in the cloud that women use for every situation," Rent The Runway co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Rent the Runway Is Off and Running in Public Debut

Rent the Runway RENT debuted at $23 per share Wednesday, above its share offering range, and rose in its first minutes of trading. Shares of the high fashion rental company on Wednesday closed down 8.1% to $19.29. The company upsized its initial public offering and priced the shares at $21,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seattle Times

Rent the Runway, a secondhand fashion site, climbs in trading debut

Rent the Runway started trading on public markets Wednesday, testing investor appetite for its apparel rental model in the wake of a brutal year. The listing represents a milestone for the venture capital-backed company, which was founded in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Carter Fleiss. The stock began trading above its IPO price of $21, but its gains fizzled during the day and it closed at $19.29, down about 8%.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Rent the Runway struts its stuff before falling in Wall Street debut

Rent the Runway sashayed its way out of the gate in its market debut on Wednesday, but the designer clothing rental firm's share price took a steady dive from there. The company's initial public offering raised $357 million selling stock at $21 per share, and trading began almost 10% higher at $23 per share on the NASDAQ under the symbol RENT. The share price jumped up in the morning to a high of $24.77, but then gradually declined and closed down at $19.29.
ECONOMY
crunchbase.com

As Rent The Runway Walks Onto Wall Street, Can Its Business Rebound?

Rent the Runway has had a wild year. About a year after the company announced a round of funding that valued it at $1 billion, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pummeling its business. With many people working from home and special events canceled, few people wanted to rent formal dresses or designer clothing.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Working to understand Rent the Runway’s IPO valuation

The most extreme version of this obvious truism was WeWork’s first run at the public markets. It filed, everyone found its results to be ridiculous, and the IPO eventually got yanked. A more modest — yet still negative — reaction can be found in Box’s first attempt at going public.
BUSINESS
WWD

Rent the Runway’s $1.5 Billion Next Step

Click here to read the full article. Rent the Runway’s turn in the limelight is coming up quick.  Jennifer Hyman’s fashion rental pioneer is set to begin trading on Wall Street on Oct. 27 with a fully diluted valuation of $1.5 billion — marking a comeback in the business’ price tag, which was reportedly set at $750 million during a pandemic-era funding round.  More from WWDGod's Love We Deliver Golden Heart AwardsPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film PremiereTao RTW Spring 2022 According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is targeting an IPO price of $18 to $21...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Rent the Runway Aims at $21 a Share for IPO on $1.5B Valuation

Rent the Runway, a clothing-rental business, will pursue as much as a $1.5 billion valuation in its initial public offering (IPO) next week, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The company, founded in 2008, started a shared designer closet letting women rent single items for special events and has since...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Rent the Runway's Strong Debut Fizzles, as Shares Close the Day Down 8%

Rent the Runway started trading Wednesday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RENT. On Tuesday, the company's initial public offering priced at the top end of its expected range. Rent the Runway's listing follows the public debut of eyeglasses maker Warby Parker and comes ahead of sneaker retailer Allbirds' anticipated...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway seeks to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece in IPO

Fashion rental company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece, according to an amended initial public offering filing late Monday. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company filed for its IPO earlier this month. The company listed losses of $7.44 a share in the six months ended in July, compared with a loss of $7.91 a share in the same period in 2020. Revenue in the first six months of this year fell to $80.2 million, from $88.5 million in the same period a year ago. Rent the Runway plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RENT, and Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters. Board members include actress, author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nike Inc. vice president Melanie Harris.
BEAUTY & FASHION

