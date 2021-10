For the next two and a half weeks, early-morning skywatchers will have an excellent opportunity to spot the so-called "elusive planet" — Mercury. Two planets are closer to the sun than Earth is — Venus and Mercury — and are known as the "inferior" planets. Venus orbits the sun once every seven and a half months and gains a whole lap on the slower-moving Earth every 584 days. Venus is an evening object for about nine months until it passes behind the sun, then a morning object for nine months as it moves between the sun and Earth. And right now, Venus is a very prominent, albeit low, beacon in the southwest sky soon after sunset.

