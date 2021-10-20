CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Morning Coffee – Wed, Oct 20

By Sam Holako
raptorsrepublic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurse said something that left me staggering on my heels, metaphorically, on Monday. “We’ve been pretty unique, defensively,” Nurse said when I asked him how wacky these Raptors would be compared to previous seasons. “I think we’ve been pretty unique defensively. We’ll see. I’m not so sure we’ll be as unique...

www.raptorsrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Raptors outmuscle, out-hustle, and outplay Boston Celtics in dominant victory

Reaction Podcast | Rap Up | Quick Reaction | Nothin’ But Positives. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson famously said, “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Last night, the Toronto Raptors threw haymakers at the Boston Celtics in a runaway 115-83 win. The Raptors had carte...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Nothin’ But Positives – Raptors vs. Mavericks – October 23rd

Back to back Nothin’ But Positives as the Raptors come back home to take on the Mavericks after handing the Celtics their collective ass at their own home opener!. We already have your pre-game, your post-game, and your quick reactions for every game, but by popular demand (a few people on Twitter) I am bringing my quarterly positives right here in long-form. Rather than try to sum them up in 240 characters or less, I can now expand on what I liked each quarter of the game. If you’re familiar with this format, you’ll know what to expect. If you aren’t, just know that if there is a baby wearing noise-canceling headphones, it counts as a positive and it’s going on the list.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, Oct. 25

Phew. Three games in and the Raptors have taken us on the Canadian Minebuster already. So how are we liking the new-look Toronto? All the ups, downs, twists, turns, pros and cons of a team brimmed with youthful juvenescence. So far we’ve seen an energy-filled, defensively-stout, chaotic team that feasts on broken plays and disruption. A team that — much quicker than the NBA norm — finds itself with a crystal-clear team identity. Physically built on length, length and few more inches of length. Systematically built on physically-imposing POA defense, advanced defensive versatility and hyper-switching ability. Offensively? Your guess is as good as mine. In the Raptors lone win this season vs. the Boston Celtics, Toronto looked as good as humanly possible for a the team boasts the 7th youngest roster in the league. Roster-wise, the brightest spots begin and end with dynamic rookie Scottie Barnes. Through three games, he hasn’t just been the most consistent Toronto Raptor, but quite easily the most dominant.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
raptorsrepublic.com

Toronto’s defense remains stellar, but Mavericks win in the halfcourt

Reaction Podcast + Rap Up | Quick Reaction | Nothin’ But Positives. Three games into the 2021-22 season, and we already know what the Toronto Raptors are going to look like at their best and their worst. In fact, we saw that after two games. In game one against the Washington Wizards, the Raptors couldn’t score in the halfcourt and had plenty of transition opportunities, which they wasted. In game two against the Boston Celtics, the Raptors couldn’t score in the halfcourt and had plenty of transition opportunities, which they converted. In both games, their defense was ferocious.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Mavericks 103, Raptors 95

B- P. Achiuwa33 MIN, 10 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3- FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, +3 +/- Precious is a beast when running in transition or exploding to the rim off of a short roll. Although I appreciate the ambition, just because your coach trusts you to put the ball on the floor and create doesn’t mean you HAVE to do so. Achiuwa needs to do a better job of recognizing his limitations.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Interview(s): Raptors 905 Brass Edition. Patrick Mutombo, Head Coach. Chad Sanders, GM

Host Andrew Damelin went IN PERSON(!) to catch up with Raptors 905 Head Coach Patrick Mutombo and GM Chad Sanders on the second day of training camp. Coach Mutombo has a striking presence and seriousness, even in audio form. Mutombo reflects on ways his approach may have to be tweaked going forward, before getting into the “first day of school” feeling of training camp. Mutombo recounts quizzing two-way players Justin Champagnie and David Johnson on DeMar DeRozan’s scouting report (“don’t jump on the pump-fakes!”) before the Raptors’ game against the Bulls, then watching as the young Raptors promptly bit on said pump-fakes. We also discuss the pain of cutting players, and the joy Coach Mutombo anticipates when he tells certain players they’ve made the team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Fred Vanvleet
raptorsrepublic.com

Raptors muzzle Sabonis, conquer mammoth-sized Pacers

Reaction Podcast | Rap Up Live | Quick Reaction | Nothin’ But Positives. David beat Goliath on Wednesday night. Not in talent, nor in expectation — but in sheer physical size discrepancy. In Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner alone, the Indiana Pacers boast Philistine, giant-like individuals who hail from the book of Carlisle. The young, teeny-sized Raptors possess a clear identity — one that takes a recent league-wide metamorphosis of “small-ball” to heights never seen before, with no pun intended. And that is all by design, to boot. A youthful team that lives and dies with its ultra-effort, length and speed-dependent, hyper-switching scheme. So the question is, how do you stop a team that walks into your home and possesses the polar opposite in team qualities and characteristics?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Coffee#Nurse#Team Wingspan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy