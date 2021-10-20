Morning Coffee – Wed, Oct 20

Back to back Nothin’ But Positives as the Raptors come back home to take on the Mavericks after handing the Celtics their collective ass at their own home opener!. We already have your pre-game, your post-game, and your quick reactions for every game, but by popular demand (a few people on Twitter) I am bringing my quarterly positives right here in long-form. Rather than try to sum them up in 240 characters or less, I can now expand on what I liked each quarter of the game. If you’re familiar with this format, you’ll know what to expect. If you aren’t, just know that if there is a baby wearing noise-canceling headphones, it counts as a positive and it’s going on the list.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO