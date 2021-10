There is a pink moose in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that has a serious following and is one of the many reasons people love coming to Moose du Nord in Manistique Lakes in McMillan. In 2009, The Moose du Nord was constructed in the same place as the former store owned by locals Ted & Betty, offering gas, pizza, groceries, ice cream and espresso/specialty coffees in a family fun environment. Fast forward to 2021, they've since added their own recipes for pizza, subs and other food and ice cream items in a creative menu that has people flocking to their store.

