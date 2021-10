NEW ORLEANS - Listed below is the complete transcript from Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz's weekly press conference leading up to Tulane's matchup vs. SMU on Thursday. “We’re playing a great SMU team. They’ve played great offense over the last few years and they’re playing even better this season. I think they’ve added a run game that has really helped their passing game. They’ve done a super job of getting some transfer guys in there who have landed in the program and done a very very nice job for them. They have five, six excellent receivers and probably two, three or four of them have an excellent chance to play after they get done in college. They’ve got a quarterback transfer who is throwing the ball I at a 71 percent completion rate. They have a great running back — they’ve always had a solid running game but I think they have a really good running game this year. They’ve got a very very experienced offensive line, so their offense is very explosive and can move the ball on the ground and defensively they don’t give up the big plays. They do a nice job of keeping it in front of them when it is a passing situation and bringing some guys at the second level. They have a great return game. They also do a great job with their kickoff and punt return units.”

