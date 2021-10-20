CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: How Edita Gruberova died

By norman lebrecht
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid florid and irresponsible speculation over this week’s death of the great soprano...

operawire.com

The Opera World & Its Greatest Stars Mourn Legendary Soprano Edita Gruberová

Following the death of legendary soprano Edita Gruberová, many of opera’s biggest stars have paid homage to one of the greatest divas of operatic history. Coloratura soprano Lisette Oropesa praised the soprano stating, “Dear, sweet voice of an angel!! Your beauty and grace in all you sang was an inspiration and always a testament to your mastery. We love you, we will miss you, we will never forget you!! And may you wake in the pastures of heaven and sing in eternal glory!
Slipped Disc

RIP: A mighty soprano has fallen

We have been informed of the death today in Zurich of Edita Gruberova, one of the great coloratura sopranos, at the age of 74. No cause has been disclosed. Slovak by birth, with a German father and Hungarian mother, Gruberova was nudged towards a conservatory education by her family’s pastor. She made her Bratislava debut in 1968 and conquered Vienna two years later. In all, she bestrode the international stage for half a century, retiring in 2019. Although she sang at Covent Garden and the Met, she was less appreciated by English-speaking audiences. In Munich and Vienna, though, she was Queen.
Telegraph

Edita Gruberova, coloratura soprano known as the ‘Slovakian Nightingale’ – obituary

Edita Gruberova, who has died aged 74, was a soprano known as the Slovakian Nightingale; she appeared in opera houses the world over notably as the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute and as Zerbinetta in Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos. “My God, if only Strauss had heard your Zerbinetta,” the conductor Karl Böhm, who had known the composer, once declared in wonder.
