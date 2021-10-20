Official: How Edita Gruberova died

We have been informed of the death today in Zurich of Edita Gruberova, one of the great coloratura sopranos, at the age of 74. No cause has been disclosed. Slovak by birth, with a German father and Hungarian mother, Gruberova was nudged towards a conservatory education by her family’s pastor. She made her Bratislava debut in 1968 and conquered Vienna two years later. In all, she bestrode the international stage for half a century, retiring in 2019. Although she sang at Covent Garden and the Met, she was less appreciated by English-speaking audiences. In Munich and Vienna, though, she was Queen.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO