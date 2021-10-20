CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Garth Brooks to play at The Ryman

By Adam Tamburin
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago

After years of touring stadiums and arenas, Garth Brooks announced two intimate shows at the Mother Church of Country Music. Brooks...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

RANDY TRAVIS PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO GARTH BROOKS

Garth Brooks helped pay tribute to Randy Travis last week when he was awarded the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award, and now Randy is returning the favor. Randy penned a heartfelt note to Garth posted to Facebook, writing, “When my last silent prayer is said, I’ll thank God for Garth Brooks in my life.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall
Middletown Press

Garth Brooks Scales Down: Stadium Headliner to Play Nashville Theater Shows

Garth Brooks had to cancel his headlining Stadium Tour appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this summer due to severe weather, but the country superstar has already booked his return, albeit on a much smaller scale. On Tuesday, Brooks announced plans to play a pair of back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium, capacity around 2,300.
NASHVILLE, TN
leitesculinaria.com

Garth Brooks’ Favorite Breakfast Lasagna

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Garth Brooks’ favorite breakfast lasagna is a spectacular way to start off your weekend. Pasta layered with bacon, sausage, spinach, pimentos, eggs, lots of cheese–but no tomato sauce. If you aren’t in the mood for pasta for breakfast, we hear it makes a superb dinner, too.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Garth Brooks To Honor Charley Pride With RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award At NMAAM

Late country music icon Charley Pride will be honored at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) with the RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Garth Brooks on Oct. 25. Pride’s son, Dion, will accept the honor from the RIAA on behalf of his father who passed in December...
MUSIC
country1025.com

Garth Brooks Searches For Eagles Fan Who Hooked Up Bucs Fan

Garth Brooks saw something real sweet while he was watching an NFL game and he decided to do something about it. Garth took to Twitter to find a fan of The Eagles, who gave a ball he caught to a fan of the Buccaneers. Garth wrote on Twitter, “Let’s see...
NFL
WTVC

Garth Brooks performing concerts at Ryman Auditorium in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Superstar Garth Brooks is returning to Nashville for a concert at the "Mother Church of Country Music." "Just Garth, The Ryman and You" will run for two nights only at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Dates are set for Nov. 19 and 20. Both shows start...
NASHVILLE, TN
Off the Strip

Garth Brooks Teases Another Las Vegas Residency

Brooks said he would do another Vegas residency 'in a heartbeat' on Facebook Live. Is country superstar Garth Brooks headed for a Las Vegas residency again? Well, let’s just say that the talk of it ‘ain’t goin’ down’ til the sun comes up. In his weekly Facebook Live series called “Inside Studio G” this week Garth said he would do another Vegas residency “in a heartbeat.” Cue the thunderous applause here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
97.3 ESPN

Garth Brooks Wants to Find This Friendly Philadelphia Eagles Fan

It's not very often that one of the biggest music stars in the world reaches out to try to find someone, but it's happening right now. Country music superstar Garth Brooks has taken to social media to try to find a very nice Philadelphia Eagles fan. Obviously, if you know...
NFL
Kickin Country 100.5

Garth Brooks Announces Grand Ole Opry House Concert

Garth Brooks has added a third November 2021 show in Nashville to his tour calendar. The country superstar announced on Monday (Oct. 25) that he will play the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 18. Brooks' Opry House performance — dubbed Garth, the Opry House & You — will precede...
MUSIC
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy