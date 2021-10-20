CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz opens re-election campaign at virtual event with supporters, challengers blast his record on COVID, crime

By Minnesota News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article…Governor Tim Walz addressing supporters at a virtual campaign rally last night (Tues), as Republican rivals blast his record on crime. Senator...

WEAU-TV 13

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has launched his campaign for a second term in an increasingly divided state, saying he made the tough calls necessary beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy. The former high school football coach made the announcement in a YouTube video...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Gov. Tim Walz kicks off a re-election campaign that is going to be all about Tim Walz

With his formal re-election announcement Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz agrees with his Republican challengers on the No. 1 issue of the campaign:. In a video, “Goal Line Stand,” posted at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tout his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of someone “making the tough calls.” And with his ubiquitous football in hand, the DFL governor returned to a sports metaphor to contrast himself with the announced Republican field.
POLITICS
knsiradio.com

Republican Gubernatorial Candidates React to Governor Tim Walz’s Re-Election Announcement

(KNSI) — Republican gubernatorial candidates are reacting to Governor Tim Walz’s official announcement of his re-election campaign Tuesday. Senator Paul Gazelka released a statement saying the governor’s policies have been “disastrous” for Minnesota said he has “consistently shown weakness and hesitation in the face of lawlessness and rising crime.” Gazelka also called out Walz for how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying he has failed to protect the elderly while “seriously damaging our economy and society with his overreach.”
ELECTIONS
marshallradio.net

Governor Walz Announces Bid For Re-Election

Governor Tim Walz is running for office again. On Tuesday, Governor Walz announced his bid for re-election and made his response to COVID-19 the centerpiece of his campaign. In his video announcement, Walz noted his pandemic record, suggesting that he is a leader who can make “tough calls.” He also spoke on his administration’s efforts on the economy, education, and police reform. The 2022 governor election will be held Tuesday, November 8th.
EDUCATION
