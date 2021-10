Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday signed two pieces of legislation boosting transparency in state and local government. The first piece of legislation requires documents that are going to be discussed at open meetings to be made available on request or posted on the government’s website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The second piece of legislation requires the MTA to publish its data in formats that are easily accessible and can be easily downloaded and used by the public.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO