Military

Low Mississippi River levels expose sunken WWII ship

By KTVI Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – Low water levels on the Mississippi River have exposed the USS Inaugural near downtown St. Louis.

The USS Inaugural, a World War II minesweeper, used to be a National Historic Landmark and was open for tours. The ship was once moored in St. Louis, but it broke free in 1993 as the river reached its historic crest of 49.58 feet. The ship drifted downstream before eventually turning on its side and sinking.

The river was at 3.85 feet and falling when the ship was spotted Tuesday.

Scientists need your help counting walruses from space

In 2012 and 2015, the river was also low enough to expose the USS Inaugural.

The National Park Service (NPS) said plans to salvage the wreck in one piece and restore it were not feasible. The ship has been determined to be a total loss. The NPS said it will be salvaged for scrap metal and museum exhibition purposes, but that has not yet happened.

Israeli scuba diver discovers 900-year-old Crusader sword

NPS says during WWII, the Inaugural participated in the invasion of Okinawa and served as a patrol ship in other battles in the South Pacific. After the war, it conducted minesweeping operations in the waters around Japan and Korea. By the end of its career, it cleared 82 mines and was awarded two battle stars for service.

It is no longer a National Historic Landmark because it ceased to meet the criteria for designation.

You can see the measurements of the water at KTVI’s River Levels Forecast here. The National Weather Service also has a graph that shows the river level is to projected to decrease even more over the next few weeks.

Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Storm Will Hit The United States This Week

70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."
