PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Running away from a police officer trying to arrest you is not illegal in Pennsylvania, at least if you are trying to flee on foot. One state senator is trying to change that. Many of us grew up being told never to run from a police officer. And we probably thought it was a crime to do. It turns out, it’s not yet against the law. “It’s a serious deficiency in the crimes code,” PA Sen. John Yudichak, an Independent from Luzerne County, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. It may sound a bit crazy, but fleeing an officer...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO