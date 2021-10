Upshur County Geriatric Man, 73, Goes to Prison for Indecency with a Child Younger than 6 Years of Age. Gilmer, Texas-- The Honorable 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler wasted no time in sentencing Gerald Gibbs Duhon to state prison on October 12, 2021, according to the Honorable Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. Duhon was found guilty of three charges of indecency with a child younger than 6 years of age. Duhon will not be eligible for parole under the current sentencing guidelines until he reaches 93-years-old, according to Byrd.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO