CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

KREX
KREX
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzT5D_0cWt80Fe00

(AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll .

It’s the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite.

“With who we brought back and who added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to,” said Staley, who is going into her 14th season as South Carolina coach. “Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”

The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday’s poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. It’s the 15th consecutive season that the Huskies were among the top five teams in the preseason.

Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five .

It’s been a busy few days for Staley. The school announced a new , seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. She also believes the $22.4 million deal should make an impact on her sport and on the equality of what men’s and women’s coaches and athletes receive from their schools.

HOOSIER HYSTERIA

Indiana is No. 8, the school’s highest ranking ever in women’s basketball. There’s a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.

“It’s great recognition for our program and a testament to our team and how they continued to get better throughout one of the most difficult and challenging seasons we had in the history of women’s basketball,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We believe we have much to prove and are looking forward to what we know will be a challenging season in both non-conference as well as what we’ll see in the Big Ten.”

RISING WOLVERINES

Michigan also tied its best ranking ever, coming in at No. 11. The Wolverines return three starters, including Naz Hillmon, from the squad that lost to Baylor in overtime in the Sweet 16 last season.

Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called the ranking an honor and said her team was eager to build on the momentum from last spring.

“We have been able to take steps forward and grow as a program the past few seasons, doing things that had never been done before,” she said. “Showing that consistency year in and year out is the sign of a great program, not just a great team.”

HEARTLAND HOPES

There are high expectations in Iowa this year: The Hawkeyes are No. 9 and Iowa State is No. 12.

Iowa, led by star guard Caitlin Clark, has its highest preseason ranking since the team was sixth in 1996.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly has a bulk of his starting five back, including Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski. It’s the team’s best ranking in the preseason since 2001 when the Cyclones were eighth.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Pac-12, Big Ten, and ACC each have five ranked teams, tops in the nation:

Joining No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa, and No. 11 Michigan is No. 17 Ohio State for the Big Ten.

In the Pac-12, No. 3 Stanford is joined by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA, and No. 22 Arizona.

The ACC has No. 5 N.C. State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech, and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

The SEC has four teams with No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Tennessee, and No. 23 Texas A&M joining top-ranked South Carolina. The Big 12 also has four programs ranked, led by No. 7 Baylor with new head coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are joined by the Cyclones, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 25 Texas.

The only non-Power Five team in the poll is No. 21 South Florida out of the American Athletic Conference.

TIP-INS

Georgia Tech is ranked for the third time ever in the preseason (2009, 2012). … Virginia Tech is in the preseason poll for only the second time ever, joining the 1999 squad that was ranked 17th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
South Carolina State
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Thinks Florida Has 1 Major Problem

Florida kicked off the 2021 season with a solid 3-1 start, including a narrow two-point loss to then-No. 1 ranked Alabama. But since then, the Gators have dropped two of their last three games — falling to Kentucky in Week 5 and LSU in their most recent contest. There are...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teri Moren
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Bill Fennelly
Person
Dawn Staley
FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit enters new name in USC head coaching search

As rumors swirl regarding USC’s head coaching search, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit entered a new name in the coaching search. While the ESPN analyst admitted while he doesn’t believe he would leave, the Trojans should “knock on” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s door. “I think Brian Kelly would be an...
NFL
On3.com

Wisconsin loses starting defensive back to transfer portal

Wisconsin cornerback Donte Burton has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The 5-foot-10 junior started five games for the Badgers over his first two seasons. Burton is a former three-star recruit from Loganville, Georgia. He chose Wisconsin over Notre Dame, Indiana and others. Over his career he...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Uconn#Basketball#Ap#Gamecocks
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones discuss Mike Rose's status, team focus ahead of Mountaineers

AMES- After picking up their season's signature win (to date) against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Matt Campbell and his 5-2 Cyclone squad travel to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers of West Virginia on Saturday in hopes of continuing the winning ways. Something particularly impressive about last week's game was that...
AMES, IA
Detroit Free Press

First look: Michigan at Michigan State odds and lines

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0) will lock horns in a rivalry battle Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff in the top-10 tussle from Spartan Stadium is slated for noon ET. Below, we look at the Michigan vs. Michigan State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

2 Schools Listed As The Frontrunners For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Louisiana, was recently named the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3. The latest recruiting database has the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning as their No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class. Arch Manning, who plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, has racked up scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NCAA.com

NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win

RALEIGH — NC State women's soccer (7-6-2, 3-4-0 ACC) captured its third consecutive conference win on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans at Dail Soccer Stadium when it shut out No. 3 North Carolina (10-2-2, 3-2-2 ACC), 1-0. Jameese Joseph's goal in the 26th minute, her team-leading seventh of the season and third in as many matches, proved to be the game-winner. Annika Wohner, who tallied her second assist of the season, stole the ball off a UNC defender and passed it across the box to Joseph, who slid it into the lower right corner.
RALEIGH, NC
pepperdinewaves.com

Gomez Ends Fall Season With Top-10 Showing at Stanford

PALO ALTO, California – Lauren Gomez shot her third consecutive 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish in the top 10 as the Pepperdine women's golf team concluded the fall season at the Stanford Intercollegiate. The Waves finished in 15th place with a three-day total of 894 (296-299-299) at the par-71...
PALO ALTO, CA
KREX

KREX

299
Followers
461
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy