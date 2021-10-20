CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w14Dw_0cWt7t1X00

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic released late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said there were about 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 46,000 deaths last week, similar to the numbers reported the previous week. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases.

The biggest drop in COVID-19 cases were seen in Africa and the Western Pacific, where infections fell by about 18% and 16%, respectively. The number of deaths in Africa also declined by about a quarter, despite the dire shortage of vaccines on the continent. Other regions including the Americas and the Middle East, reported similar numbers to the previous week, WHO said.

But for the third consecutive week, coronavirus cases have jumped in Europe, with about 1.3 million new cases. More than half of countries in the region reported a rise in their COVID-19 numbers, WHO said.

In the past week, Russia has repeatedly broken new daily records for COVID-19 cases and the number of infections in the U.K. has surged to levels not seen since mid-July.

Although the head of Britain’s National Health Service has urged the government to introduce stricter COVID-19 protocols including mask-wearing and the faster vaccination of children, politicians have so far demurred.

In Russia, officials have struggled to vaccinate its population and only about 32% of people have been immunized despite the availability of its Sputnik V vaccine. It has by far the largest death toll in Europe, with more than 225,000 deaths.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Indoor life as winter sets in is driving COVID rise in Europe – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – More social mixing indoors after the lifting of restrictions just as winter sets in is driving a rise in COVID-19 infections in many countries across Europe, the World Health Organization’s emergency director Mike Ryan said on Thursday. “Most of those restrictions are now not in place anymore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19: WHO

Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the COVID pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said on Thursday. The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Russia#Weather#Africa#Ap#U N#National Health Service
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise

African health officials and the United Nations are warning of a looming shortage of more than 2 billion syringes for mainly low- and middle-income countries around the world as the supply of COVID-19 doses rises, and routine vaccinations could be affected, too.The U.N. children’s agency said the shortfall would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again. “We are not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries,” the agency said in a statement. It blamed “significantly higher demand," supply chain disruptions, national bans...
AFP

WHO wants $23.4 bn for Covid plan

The World Health Organization said Thursday it needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the G20 to show some leadership and pay up. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bluntly told the Group of 20 global powers, meeting this weekend in Rome, they could no longer leave poorer countries hanging out to dry in the pandemic. Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments -- and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis. The G20 "have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic", Tedros told a press conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
The Independent

BioNTech to work with Senegal, Rwanda to make mRNA vaccines

Senegal and Rwanda have signed an agreement with German company BioNTech for the construction of its first start-to-finish factories to make messenger RNA vaccines in Africa BioNTech, which developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that construction will start in mid-2022. It is working with the Institut Pasteur in Dakar Senegal’s capital, and the Rwandan government, a statement said. “State-of-the-art facilities like this will be life-savers and game-changers for Africa and could lead to millions of cutting-edge vaccines being made for Africans, by Africans in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Africa....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Cop26: what would success look like for a country vanishing under water?

This weekend, world leaders and other delegates will begin assembling in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit that will run for two weeks. Representatives from 196 countries will meet to hammer out what is hoped will be an ambitious set of pledges to keep alive the mission to limit global heating to 1.5C above industrial levels. The consequences of failure are stark – not least for those countries nearest to breaking point.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops in Colombia

Colombian coca growers have taken hostage about 180 soldiers who were eradicating crops of the cocaine-yielding plant near the Venezuelan border, a military official said Thursday. General Omar Sepulveda told reporters six platoons under his command were “kidnapped” Tuesday in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast by communities resisting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

(Reuters) - Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, were on track for their second straight day of losses on Tuesday after a staggering rally last week. The stock was last down 17.7% at...
POTUS
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

2K+
Followers
934
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy