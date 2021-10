Many clients will call their financial advisor during volatile markets or if they want to talk about a portfolio change, but financial advisors can help with more than just retirement accounts. Most major life changes—even positive ones—come with financial implications, and your advisor can be an invaluable resource in helping you build and protect your assets. Further, financial advisors have the expertise to guide you through significant purchases, such as buying a home or paying for college.

