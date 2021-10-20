Regional Roundup

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By staff reports
The Pilot-Independent
 8 days ago

Groundbreaking for Minnesota’s fourth veterans’ cemetery was held Oct. 14 near Redwood Falls in southwest Minnesota. The project was 12 years in the making, spurred by the families of veterans who often had to travel hundreds of miles to pay their respects to family members buried at other veterans...

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
A Dangerous Storm Will Affect At Least 30 Million Americans This week

Around 70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that’s headed toward the United States. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, the threat zone Monday stretched from the southern Appalachians to New York City. CNN says a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Monday...
Minnesota State
The Pilot-Independent

Walker Rotary hosts second live auction

The second live Walker Rotary Auction was held Sept. 30 for an enthusiastic group of bidders. The auction was viewed on Leech Lake TV by using TV or any electronic device for viewing, with bidding done by telephone. Local businesses were once again very generous with their donations of items...
WALKER, MN
The Pilot-Independent

DNR Weekly Conservation Officer Report

Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 18, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html. CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked small-game hunters in the area, with many young grouse being in the bag of lots of hunters....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Pilot-Independent

Leech Lake Band now owns Teal’s Market

The wind was brisk, but the mood was as warm as the sunshine at the Oct. 21 ribbon-cutting for the new Leech Lake Market (formerly Teal’s) in Cass Lake. “It’s a chilly day, but there’s a warm feeling in our hearts,” Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson declared. “It’s a good thing we are doing today.”
CASS LAKE, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Guest Column: It's time to talk, Minnesota

We at Support Within Reach, kicked off the “It’s Time to Talk” campaign to raise awareness for sexual violence in late September. The campaign goal is to get businesses and community members talking about sexual violence, even if it’s one conversation or topic at a time. Sexual violence has become...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alex Hastings
The Pilot-Independent

MPCA offers $1 million in grants to increase reuse, improve recycling and composting in Greater Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is now accepting applications for grant funding to help expand or improve recycling and composting programs in Greater Minnesota. The agency will award approximately $1 million to help counties, cities, townships, or tribal communities reduce the amount of waste entering landfills by establishing best practices to reuse more materials and make recycling or composting programs more efficient and effective.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Pilot-Independent

New Walker Rotary Club members

The newest members inducted into the Walker Rotary Club Oct. 12 were Cass County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Mike Paulus and Economic Developer Marina Lovell. The club’s weekly Tuesday programs feature speakers of interest to the community such as the Cass County EDC. You can find information regarding the latest speakers on FaceBook at Walker Rotary 5580, Instagram at walker_rotary or the website www.clubrunner.ca/walker. Pictured are (from left) Paulus, Brad Spry, Lovell, Pat Kastning and Doug Cook.
WALKER, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Letter to the Editor: Line 3

October marks the completion of the Line 3 pipeline project, and I think that is reason to celebrate. I have enjoyed hearing people talk about this project and recognize the massive impact it has had, and will continue to have, on our state. For the past few years, driving around...
INDUSTRY
The Pilot-Independent

Visitor restrictions being implemented at Essentia Health clinics

Essentia Health is taking more precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we remain committed to protecting patients and the communities they serve. Clinic patients in the Brainerd Lakes area are being asked to attend appointments alone. One additional person is allowed with children, obstetric patients and patients who require assistance. Anyone accompanying a patient is required to be healthy and at least 18 years of age.
The Pilot-Independent

Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Day Center groundbreaking ceremony is Nov. 3

BEMIDJI — Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Reed Olson announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 722 15th St NW, the former Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center. Sanford of Bemidji donated the building to the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless for the purpose of operating...
BEMIDJI, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Operation Round Up helps local programs

The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in October and awarded grants to 18 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $43,222. Many local programs and non-profit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities. The next application deadline is March 2022 and details can be found at beltramielectric.com. Pictured are (front row from left) Alexi Smith, Bemidji Career Academies; Lauren Berg, Olivia Bloomberg, Addy Kelly, BHS girls soccer; Ainsley Carlson, Solway Elementary School; (second row) Annie Butler Ricks, United Way of Bemidji; Kate Belleveau, Mask & Rose Women’s Theater; Vicki Stenerson, Bemidji Community Theater; Destani Trigueros, Bemidji Career Academies; Mary Jo Wolter, Walker Bay Theater; Maggie McCalip, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra; Misty Frenzel, Christina Regas, Blackduck Beach Club; Karen Vleck, Anya VanAntwerpen, Bemidji Career Academies; (third row) Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections; Jenny Workman, Bemidji Gymnastics Club; Diane Mostad, Kelliher Library; Kendra Murray, Blackduck Area Toys for Kids; Sharon and Russ King, Blackduck Area Senior Center; Diana McKean, Blackduck Woodcarver’s Festival; Heidi Bruder, Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative; Brian Stefanich, Bemidji Career Academies/Solway Elementary School; and Rick Toward, BHS boys soccer.
BEMIDJI, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Area births

CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids. Mike and Mary Marchell announce the birth of their son, Walter David Marchell, who arrived at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA Launches Minnesota Crime Data Explorer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Minnesotans will now have access to a new tool for learning about crime activity in the state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)  launched Tuesday the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to sort through data about criminal activity and other information reported by local law enforcement agencies. “The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. According to the release, the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be launched in phases. Currently, the tool has data on firearms discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Letter to the editor

A big thank you goes out to Otto Ringle and his column, “The old and the new.” What a treasure we have in this area with a writer of his stature. Thank you, Otto, for writing about your mom and the Walker Sons of Norway (Skogvannet). So sorry your mom, you, and your sister were not able to progress on the piano. I fall into the same category.
WALKER, MN

