CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

WATCH: Fireball lights up the sky in metro Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fXys_0cWt5Qh000

(WWJ) -- A ball of fire lit up the sky -- and social media -- in the early hours of Wednesday over southeast Michigan.

The American Meteor Society reported sightings of last night’s burst of light from all across Michigan, and even as far away as Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and a few other states.

Spotted around 12:45 a.m.,metro Detroiters in Belleville, Clinton Township, Fraser, Freeland, Holly, Howell, Pontiac, Romulus, Warren and other areas all reported witnessing the phenomenon.

Nearly a full day later, many are still wondering what exactly it was.

The American Meteor Society believes it was a fireball, which are described as meteors brighter than Venus that can appear like a plane on fire.

According to Mike Murray, Astronomer and Planetary Manager at Delta College, the earth is currently traveling through debris from Halley’s comet in an event called the Orionid meteor shower.

“In many times, when these larger meteors enter the atmosphere, they will break off into pieces,” Murray said. “If you do see it breaking up or even explode, that’s an even more rare kind of meteor called a bolide, so that’s what it sounds like this was.”

Others have different ideas of what it may have been -- including Cranbrook Astronomer Mike Narlock.

While the Orionid meteor shower is expected to hit its peak Wednesday night, Narlock says “we don’t generally see huge fireballs like this associated with these types of meteor showers."

“What I think it is, is a chunk of space debris,” Narlock told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill late Wednesday afternoon.

As for what exactly that space debris may have been, he’s not entirely sure. Some on the Internet Wednesday speculated it was debris from Russia’s Kosmos satellite, which failed after launch back in September.

But Narlock finds that tough to believe for one reason.

“NASA and the other space agencies and some other organizations do a pretty good job of tracking all of the garbage that’s in orbit around the earth, so I would think that they would have a good handle on it if it was something that was put into orbit so recently by the Russians,” Narlock said.

Did you spot the fireball in metro Detroit last night? Tweet @WWJ950 your photos and videos!

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Hunter’s moon, Orionids meteor shower light up the sky this week

The sky is lighting up this week with two special celestial events!. On Wednesday we can see a full moon! According to Sea and Sky, this full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Hunter’s Moon because at this time of year the leaves are falling and the game is fat and ready to hunt.
ASTRONOMY
Chronicle

The Northwest Lights: Aurora Borealis Lit Up Northern Washington Sky

Above the silhouettes of mountains to the north, below the twinkling stars, a ribbon of sky glowed emerald-green. It was a hauntingly beautiful scene at Hauser Lake in Eastern Washington on Monday night. Similar otherworldly sights were visible throughout the Inland Northwest and the northernmost reaches of the contiguous United States. People had a rare chance to see one of the night sky's most incredible displays: aurora borealis.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
thehillnews.org

Sky Watch: Star Clusters

Thanks to the help of SLU Professor Aileen A. O-Donoghue and Dominic Ford’s incredibly informative astronomical calendar, I bring to you this week’s sky events:. This week in Oct. we will be moving into the second half of our lunar cycle with the midway point being the full moon on Oct. 20. The full moon is defined by the moment its placement is 180 degrees away from the sun along the ecliptic, which is the imaginary line that the sun follows across our sky. This month, the moon will be near full for two nights, and as Ford’s chart reads, the moon will rise later each night until the end of the cycle when it will only be visible near dawn. This is why sometimes you see the moon in the sky when you get up for class in the morning!
ASTRONOMY
deadlinedetroit.com

Streaking fireball over Detroit skies was a satellite, not Superman

Witnesses in the Midwest who saw a streak of light blaze across the sky shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday most likely saw a satellite breaking apart as it re-entered the atmosphere, NASA now says. The space agency does not believe it was a meteor or other natural object, The Detroit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Metro Detroit#Meteor Showers#Fireball#Astronomy#Fraser Freeland Holly#Pontiac#Delta College
Banana 101.5

Did You See That Fireball That Lit Up The Sky Over Michigan?

If you looked to the sky last night (Wed 10/20/) at roughly 12:45 am there's a real good chance you saw a fireball that lit up the sky. The mysterious object was spotted all over the state with reports coming in from Belleville, Clinton Township, Fraser, Freeland, Holly, Howell, Pontiac, Port Huron Romulus, Trenton Warren, White Lake, and even the west side of the state.
Detroit News

What NASA says about fireball that streaked across Michigan sky

NASA has confirmed that the fireball that streaked across the Midwestern sky early Wednesday was a satellite. "There are many accounts from the midwestern states of a bright long-lasting fireball seen around 12:43 a.m. EDT last evening ... This event was not caused by a natural object; it was produced by the reentry and fragmentation of a satellite over that area of the country," the agency said in a Facebook post on its NASA Meteor Watch page.
MICHIGAN STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Fireball seen overnight in Central Illinois sky

CHARLESTON — Torin Kursell was driving south on Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday when he glimpsed an eerie sight in the sky. To the east, Kursell, of Charleston, saw a bright orange fireball that had a white glow in the middle and was streaming a fiery tail, he said.
ASTRONOMY
WLKY.com

WOW! Watch a slow-moving fireball pass through the skies of La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you see that?. A slow-moving fireball passed through La Grange overnight. The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this week -- we think it's one of those. The annual Orionid meteor shower began on Sept. 26 and will continue through Nov. 22, 2021, per the American Meteor Society (AMS).
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
International Business Times

Fireball That Lit Up Midwest Sky Was Actually Russian Spy Satellite [Watch]

A stunning fireball graced the Midwest skies early Wednesday, but experts say its source wasn't a "natural" one. The fireball streaked across the dark skies at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, WXYZ reported, with the sightings ranging across southwest Michigan and even in other states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.
IFLScience

Fireball Across Midwest Sky Was Probably Failed Russian Satellite, Say Astronomers

In the early hours of October 20, a fireball lit up the skies of the Midwest. Immediately, people started speculating about what the mystery light could have been. Was it a meteor, perhaps – maybe a stray from this month’s Orionid shower? Or maybe it was a classified Russian spy satellite that had failed from orbit and was now crashing back to Earth. Most exciting of all – maybe it was aliens.
ASTRONOMY
chestertownspy.org

November 2021 Sky-Watch

On Friday November 19th, the Sun, Earth, and the Moon will line up and most of the Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow. Though this will be a nearly TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE; it will be close. Ninety-seven per cent of the Moon will be inside Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy