CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration

WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjV8f_0cWt5FEF00
Germany Cabinet German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer holds a medical mask prior to the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, German, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Ina Fassbender/Pool Photo via AP) (Ina Fassbender)

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries' border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier.

Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he has sent a letter to his Polish counterpart proposing joint patrols on the Polish side of the border to identify illegal crossings and arrest people-smugglers. He said he hasn't yet received a reply.

Germany says it has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.

Seehofer stopped short of introducing regular border checks on the border with fellow EU member Poland, something that authorities in the German border state of Brandenburg have opposed, or taking more drastic action.

“No one intends ... a closure of the border,” Seehofer told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Berlin. That, he said, “would be legally very, very questionable at the moment, because the Poles for their part have taken very, very strong initiatives to prevent irregular immigration.”

“You won't find anyone in the interior ministry who has seriously suggested this in recent days and weeks,” Seehofer added.

Migrants are apparently being transported across Poland to the German border in trucks and cars. On Tuesday, a delivery truck with nearly 20 migrants crashed in western Poland.

While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the Poland-Belarus border.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers looked at ways to stem illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.

The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Horst Seehofer
The Associated Press

Poland plans ‘radical’ strengthening of its military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a homeland defense bill which he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister who is undisputedly the most powerful politician...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
Reuters

Polish parliament backs building wall on Belarus border

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The lower house of the Polish parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a government plan to spend more than 1.6 billion zlotys ($400 million) on building a wall on Poland's border with Belarus in a bid to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migration#Polish#Ap#The European Union#Interior#Eu#Cabinet#Poles
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
raventribune.com

The neo-Nazis form awareness groups on the Polish border

In Brandenburg, a right-wing extremist party wants to cross the border. Obviously, immigrants should be prevented from entering the country illegally. If you want to participate in the campaign, you need to bring some things with you. Due to the high number of illegal border crossings, including the Polish border...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Says EU Needs to Reach Agreement on Poland, Migration

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union, which should find ways of reaching agreement with Poland and a common line on migration issues during talks on Friday. "We have to find ways of coming back together...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Polish Mothers Protest Migrant Pushbacks At Belarus Border

Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU. "We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory --...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Armed group of 50 far-right German vigilantes are stopped by police from patrolling Polish border to stop migrants entering the country

German police stopped more than 50 far-right vigilantes with links to neo-Nazis and armed with pepper spray and machetes from patrolling the country's border with Poland for illegal immigrants. The vigilantes were following a call by the Third Way, a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups, for its...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
neworleanssun.com

Germany Says Border Protection Is 'Legitimate'

BERLIN - Germany's interior minister said Sunday it was 'legitimate' to protect borders, after several EU states asked Brussels to pay for barriers to prevent illegal migrants from entering the bloc. The call came earlier this month, as Poland proposed building a 350 million-euro ($410 million-) wall on its border...
POLITICS
Reuters

Most Poles says govt should give ground in EU rule-of-law row - survey

WARSAW (Reuters) - Almost three quarters of Poles think authorities should accept some or all EU demands to roll back judicial reforms it says violate the rule of law, a survey showed, suggesting strong disapproval of the hardline stance the government has taken. Warsaw’s already fraught relations with Brussels were...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EU pushes Poland towards POLEXIT: Nation is ordered to pay €1million a day until it complies with European court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges

Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Merkel due in post-crisis Greece on 2-day visit

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Greece Thursday for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe Merkel was due in Athens on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when the country rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, fighting a far stronger adversary and eventually suffering a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany After arriving, Merkel was to head to dinner at the residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos...
EUROPE
AFP

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy