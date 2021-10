Historical returns and underlying investments aren’t the only metrics to consider when selecting mutual funds. A fund’s expense ratio, the internal operating costs paid by investors, is also an important component to keep in mind. Expressed as a percentage, an expense ratio is the portion of your total account value removed annually in fees. The difference between small percentages often appears innocuous, so we too seldom take action to move our money to investments with lower expense ratios. But here’s a huge wake-up call: those built-in fees could be costing you thousands of dollars in the long run.

