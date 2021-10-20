CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: They should be worried

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

I’ve seen a lot of negative ads attacking Senator Hassan being run recently by Mitch McConnell’s dark money group. They are right to be worried...

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord Monitor

Letter: Listen to Lincoln

Get into the weeds and pay attention. That was the advice that came from former Sen. Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas, who was on a recent radio show I heard on WKXL. She urged listeners to pay close attention to the tax debate around the president’s plan to spent trillions on infrastructure. She points out that if the White House has its way, and Congress approves it, the overall corporate tax rate will balloon to 34% here in New Hampshire, which she correctly points out will do major harm to businesses in the form of companies closing their doors and jobs being eliminated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Bashes ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell for Opposing Billionaires’ Tax: ‘He Invested Wisely In Marrying a Really Rich Woman’

Joy Reid laid into opponents of a Democratic-supported minimum tax of 15% on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits. The ReidOut host noted that the proposal has the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has been a thorn in the side of her fellow Democrats as they negotiate among themselves in trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Reuters

Manchin says everyone in U.S. should pay 'patriotic tax'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States should pay a “patriotic tax” of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability. Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Congressional delegation should invest in children

To the editor -- Washington’s congressional delegation should follow the lead of our local school board candidates in supporting stronger early childhood education opportunities. As a mom and professional with years of experience in the early learning field, I know how important the first years of education are for children -- it lays the foundation for lifelong success. I was not able to afford or access quality child care for my son and he began school not ready, both socially and academically.
YAKIMA, WA
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Drug Prices#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy