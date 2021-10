On Wednesday, Robert Webb devastated fans when he announced that he would have to depart from this year's Strictly Come Dancing because of his heart condition. On Friday, his professional partner Dianne Buswell took part in an Instagram Q+A and one fan asked her about whether she was looking forward to returning to the studios following Robert's exit. Alongside a photo of the couple performing their jaw-dropping tango, the pro dancer responded: "It's going to be bittersweet! I'm going to find it hard not being able to dance as I love performing for you all sooo much."

