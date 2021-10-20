CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BellRock Brands Announces Preliminary H1, 2021 Financial Results

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Company Proves Out Successful Merger with Increased Margins and Positive EBITDA, Driven by Integration and Consolidation of Core Platform Assets

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced its H1 2021 financial results. All figures are stated in U.S. dollars.

"I am proud to announce the material progress BellRock achieved in the first half of the year related to post-merger integration and consolidation efforts," said BellRock President, Brian Jansen. "The Company focused its resources predominantly on the integration of BellRock's asset base and operating teams. Significant progress was made toward the rationalization and integration of manufacturing facilities, vendor management, license ownership, integration of internal sales and distribution efforts, as well as customer relationships. While year over year revenue growth was flat for the period, our post-merger integration efforts led to enhancing the Company's financial position through increased gross margins and driving the Company EBITDA positive while securing our infrastructure across core states. These synergies serve to demonstrate the value of the BellRock MSHB platform."

BellRock is providing the following unaudited estimates for financial performance for the half year ending June 30, 2021 (solely for comparative purposes, references to financial results in the first half of 2020 are based on estimated pro forma financial results for the first half of 2020 as if the merger between BR Brands, LLC and Dixie Brands Inc. had occurred on January 1, 2020):

  • Net revenue of $19.8M during the first half of 2021, comprised of Q1 net revenue of $9.3M and Q2 net revenue of $10.5M, flat relative to the same period last year, driven predominantly by lower margin SKU rationalization initiatives and capital constraints delaying certain new market entry and innovation initiatives,
  • Gross profit of $9.0M during the first half of 2021, comprised of Q1 gross profit of $4.1 and Q2 gross profit of $4.9M, representing an increase in gross margins to approximately 45.0% from 39.0% for the same period last year, and
  • Turned EBITDA positive during the first half of 2021 relative to an approximate negative EBITDA of $6.5M for the same period last year

Select highlights for the half year ending June 30, 2021 include:

  • The start-up of new manufacturing facilities in Desert Hot Springs, CA and Jackson, MI, securing the Company's MSHB operating infrastructure across two of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S.
  • The announcement of leadership changes to build on the Company's strengths and better position its platform to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.
  • The naming by BDSA, in August 2021, of Mary's Medicinals as the Best-Selling Cannabis Brand in the Topicals category for 1H 2021.
  • Continued innovation to meet the needs of a changing industry and the launch of new products including Dixie Spicy Mango Gummies, Dixie Sour Strawberry Gummies, seven Mary's Tails pet chews, Mary's Medicinals CBG patch, and a new 10:1 Mary's Medicinals Compound.
  • The expansion of one of the leading pet CBD brands, Mary's Tails, into more than 1,200 PetSmart stores across the country. In Q1, Mary's Tails launched seven new pet chews with PetSmart, which have now surpassed the sales of the existing offerings at PetSmart.
  • A successful corporate reorganization, achieving more than $1.3M in salary savings.
  • The consolidation of BellRock licensing partners and the merger of Mary's and Dixie operations in Maryland, Nevada, and Florida, leading to improved margins.
  • The launch of Mary's Medicinals in Canada, opening BellRock's first international market and 10th THC market.

"As we move towards the end of the year, BellRock's focus is on the continued integration of the combined asset base and becoming free cash flow positive. These efforts will position BellRock to maximize the growth potential of its platform, not only for our existing brands, but also for future strategic partnerships and acquisitions. As we drive organic growth of existing brands, we will balance topline revenue growth with margin expansion and profitability, and focus on accretive growth for our underlying shareholders," said Jansen. "BellRock is emerging as a unique MSHB cannabis platform, built to accelerate brand growth for emerging best-in-class cannabis brands and form factors."

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThe information provided in this press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company (or its predecessors) that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements may relate to future financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, performance or business developments. These statements speak only as at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from that which was expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (I) the regulation of the medical and recreational marijuana industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and other countries in which the Company may carry on its business; (ii) the ability of the Company to obtain meaningful consumer acceptance and a successful market for its products on a national and international basis at competitive prices; (iii) the ability of the Company to develop and maintain an effective sales network; (iv) the success of the Company in forecasting demand for its products or services; (v) the ability of the Company to maintain pricing and thereby maintain adequate profit margins; (vi) the ability of the Company to achieve adequate intellectual property protection; (vii) the availability of financing opportunities, risks associated with economic conditions, dependence on management and conflicts of interest; and (viii) other risks described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's annual information form dated June 21, 2019.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including that: (I) the transaction with BR Brands will be completed on the terms described herein; (ii) there will be no material adverse competitive or technological change in condition of the Company's business; (iii) there will be a demand for the Company's products that the Company has accurately forecast; and (iv) there will be no material adverse change in the Company's operations, business or in any governmental regulation affecting the Company or its suppliers.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained herein, although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements as no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the risks described above. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by such cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the anticipated results or developments will actually be realized or, even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company. The cautionary statements contained or referred to herein should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company and/or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellrock-brands-announces-preliminary-h1-2021-financial-results-301404303.html

SOURCE BellRock Brands Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Aqua Metals Announces Schedule For Third Quarter Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - Get Aqua Metals, Inc. Report ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the United States financial markets close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time).
RENO, NV
TheStreet

Lantronix Announces Preliminary Record Revenue Results For First Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 With Final Results To Be Reported On November 11, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the "Company") (LTRX) - Get Lantronix, Inc. Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced preliminary revenue results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021, and will release full results on November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Scorpio Tankers Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results And Have A Conference Call On November 11, 2021

MONACO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG ) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Thursday, November 11, 2021, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Standard Time) and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
TheStreet

The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call On November 18, 2021

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18, 2021. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LiveOne To Hold Press Conference For Media; Existing Shareholders And Analysts On Thursday, November 4, 2021 At 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, will hold a press conference for media, and existing shareholders and analysts are invited to watch and listen in, on Thursday, November 4 at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT. LiveOne is slated to announce the evolution of its business model launching in the calendar year 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellrock Brands Announces#Bellrock Brands Inc#The Company#Mshb#Company#Ebitda#Br Brands#Llc#Dixie Brands Inc#Sku
TheStreet

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Pricing Of Upsized $110 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the symbol "CCTSU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCTS" and "CCTSW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Netrush Acquires Sellozo, AI-driven Martech Company Supporting Billions In Transactions

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrush , the eCommerce accelerator partnering with premium brands providing teams, technology, strategy, and infrastructure to thrive on Amazon, has acquired Sellozo in a deal believed essential for supporting today's digital-first brands. Sellozo is an AI-driven Amazon PPC software platform engineered to support,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Full House Resorts Announces Shelf Registration Filing

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FLL) announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If and when declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration will provide for the future offer and sale, from time to time in one or more offerings, of up to $500 million in common stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, purchase contracts or units, or any combination of those securities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Third Quarter Dividend

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - Get Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This dividend, in the amount of $0.435 per share, is payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.74 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Accretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Full Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced that it completed the sale of an additional 2,700,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit as a result of the underwriters' full exercise of the over-allotment option granted in connection with the Company's initial public offering. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, an aggregate of 20,700,000 units have been issued in the initial public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $207,000,000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Advantest Acquires R&D Altanova

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) ("the Company") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc. ("R&D Altanova"). R&D Altanova is a leading supplier of consumable test interface boards, substrates and interconnects...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) - Get Capital Senior Living Corporation Report will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bioasis Announces Filing Of Its Quarterly Financial Statements And MD&A For The Period Ending August 31, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today, announced it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended August 31, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us.
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheStreet

The Tile Shop To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Nancy DiMattia, CFO, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer. Participants may access the call/webcast by:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HireRight Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

HireRight (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,222,222 shares of its common stock at $19.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,333,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2021 under the symbol "HRT," and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy