Sagely Naturals (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sagely Enterprises, Inc. ("Sagely Naturals"), has launched four SKUs of Over The Counter ("OTC") topical pain relief products exclusively into a Top 10 US publicly listed Food, Drug & Mass ("FDM") retailer in over 1,100 stores to start.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005322/en/

These products represent a planned brand extension for Sagely Naturals, as the Company continues to extend the brand's strength across its strong, female centric consumer base. Leveraging the expertise and experience of HempFusion's regulatory team, Sagely Naturals has been able to formulate, market and sell this full line of non-CBD, OTC Drug Listed pain products exclusively into this leading FDM retailer. This represents a milestone in HempFusion's strategy to build its brand into a leading, diversified health and wellness company across North America.

With thousands of locations across the U.S., this FDM retailer presents a significant potential opportunity for future expansion and one of the Company's main retail targets. Additionally, this is a new retail relationship for the Company, providing a test-run for future opportunities around hemp-derived CBD products based on potential regulatory environment changes.

"We believe the topical pain products we're launching with this new FDM retailer provide a new entry point for consumers who have been deeply interested in more natural ingredients," said Kerrigan Behrens, co-CEO of Sagely Naturals. "With this collection, we are seizing an opportunity for disruption. Legacy brands haven't innovated beyond their core offerings and packaging designs in years, leaving the category somewhat stagnant. We've not only addressed these issues but also capitalized on the fact that most brands do not address the unique needs of women. Over 80% of our direct-to-consumer shoppers are women, giving us unique insight into precisely catering to their unique needs and offering medicine-cabinet options that are crafted specifically for them."

"One of the main reasons we acquired Sagely Naturals was due to the strength of the brand, most notably their core group of female centric consumers who typically control a significant portion of household spending," said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This product launch is part of the Company's plan to become a leading diversified health and wellness company across the United States. The addition of this key FDM retailer is additive to HempFusion's existing distribution footprint of over 15,000 stores and helps our family of brands build a relationship with one of the largest retailers in North America as we prepare for potential regulatory changes around CBD that could result from two hemp CBD Bills currently proceeding through Congress," continued Dr. Mitchell.

Sagely Naturals invokes excitement and exploration in the pain relief category by providing products that emphasize a delightful user experience - products that the consumer can look forward to using because they look beautiful and smell and feel great. Sagely Naturals offers natural products that harness the power of cooling menthol for soothing pain relief as well as other important skin supporting cosmetic ingredients including Boswellia Serrata, vibrant peppermint, camphor, and safflower.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion™, Sagely Naturals™, Apothecanna™, and Probulin Probiotics™, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands' product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

Available from more than 15,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand's website, The Probulin Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba's Tmall.com, the world's largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

For more information, visit www.hempfusion.com.Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SAGELY NATURALS

Founded in 2015 by Kerrigan Behrens and Kaley Nichol, Sagely Naturals is the largest woman-founded CBD wellness brand, consistently maintaining the number one position in CBD topicals according to IRI data. Since its inception, the brand has been on a mission to naturally modernize the medicine cabinet with high-quality, accessible products that help women feel their best by harnessing the power of botanicals and CBD. Sagely Naturals was acquired by HempFusion in July 2021 and operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Sagely Naturals maintains a strong presence in top drug retailers nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Ulta, Nordstrom, numerous independent regional grocers and natural food stores as well as numerous women's luxury e-commerce sites.

All of Sagely Naturals' products are made to exceed the industry's high standards, formulated with clean and natural ingredients, Leaping Bunny Certified, and vegan.

Visit Sagely Naturals at www.sagelynaturals.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's brand and retail expansion plans, future opportunities around hemp-derived CBD products and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under " Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and " Risk Factors" in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2021, and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005322/en/

