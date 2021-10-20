CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a skeleton has its perks. No lungs mean no slowing down. No skin means no more sunburns. And the best way to live the Skeleton Life? Sign up to become an organ donor.

To help spread awareness and encourage people to sign up to be organ donors, Chicago production and post-production professionals came together to create the PSA 'Become a Cool Skeleton.' In line with the Halloween spirit, the spot utilizes both humor and seasonal tropes to give it a playful slant while reinforcing that viewers should check the box and be a hero.

Videos and Stills can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yz34ZFxFoir9pkC-daCEDXiP1_8vtM9A/view?usp=sharing

Credits:CD / Director: Anthony R. WilliamsProducers: Robert Patrick Stern, Dan Kiggins, Anthony R. Williams Bojangles Q. Bones: Ryan Oliver, Deathblow ProductionsMr. Zombie: Brant McCrea, The Rot ShopDP: Robert Patrick Stern, The Line Film Co.Art Director: David Krause, Big Works IndustriesEditor: Sean Halvorsen, HootenannyAsst. Editor: Zoey Danielson, HootenannyExecutive Producer (Post): Don Avila, HootenannyProducer (Post): Samm Smith, HootenannyColorist: Fred KellerDesign & Animation: Daniel DelPurgatorio, ATK PLNSound Design & Mix: Ian Scott, Chicago Recording CompanyOriginal Composition: Patrick Ignatiuk, Chicago Recording CompanyAudio Producer: Rose Razal, Chicago Recording Company

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/become-a-cool-skeleton-301404020.html

SOURCE 24-7 PressRelease.com

