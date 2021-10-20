CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BeiGene And Nanolek Announce Approval In Russia For BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) For Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and Nanolek, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of import-substituting and innovative drugs in Russia, today announced that BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Russia Ministry of Health for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. BeiGene and Nanolek entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Nanolek to commercialize BRUKINSA in the Russian Federation.

"The registration of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), a next-generation BTK inhibitor that demonstrated improved clinical benefit while reducing the frequency of certain off-target side effects in MCL, will give physicians and patients another treatment option. BRUKINSA has the potential to give those impacted by MCL in Russia an improved prognosis and a more tolerable therapeutic option," commented Irina Vladimirovna Poddubnaya, Professor, Academician of Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), and Head of Oncology Department at the Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.

"This approval reinforces BRUKINSA's potential as a best-in-class BTK inhibitor for the treatment of hematological malignancies, and we are pleased to make it available to MCL patients in Russia," said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. "We are working to improve outcomes for patients living with cancer, wherever they live, and this year have secured 12 regulatory approvals for BRUKINSA in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the APAC and EMEA regions."

"We look forward to collaborating with Nanolek to bring a much needed new treatment option to MCL patients in Russia," said Vitaly Sokolinsky, Senior Director, New Market Development, Russia, at BeiGene. "Today's approval in MCL highlights our continued expansion into Russia, greater Europe and beyond as we bring our expertise to new markets around the world."

"We're proud of this significant achievement for patients and look forward to contributing to BRUKINSA's growing global footprint through our strong collaboration with BeiGene," added Vladimir Khristenko, President of Nanolek. "Together, we are committed to delivering innovative therapies for the benefit of people impacted by cancer in Russia."

Marketing approval for BRUKINSA for the treatment of MCL in Russia is based on results from two single-arm clinical trials. Across both trials, as assessed by independent review committee (IRC) per 2014 Lugano Classification, BRUKINSA achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 83.7%, defined as the combined rate of complete responses (CRs) and partial responses (PRs).

Of the 118 patients with MCL who received at least one prior therapy and received BRUKINSA treatment, serious adverse reactions occurred in 36 patients (31%), with the most frequent being pneumonia (11%) and bleeding (5%). Eight patients (7%) discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions in the trials, with the most frequent being pneumonia (3.4%), and one patient (0.8%) experienced an adverse reaction that led to dose reduction.

The recommended dose of BRUKINSA is either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food. The dose may be adjusted for adverse reactions and reduced for patients with severe hepatic impairment and certain drug interactions.

About Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

MCL is rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), representing about 5% of all NHL cases. 1 It develops in the outer edge of a lymph node called the mantle zone. 1 Mantle cell lymphoma occurs more often in men than in women. 1 It is usually diagnosed in people in their early 60s. 1 MCL has a poor prognosis, with a median survival of three to four years, and is often diagnosed at a later stage of disease. 2 In Russia, there are more than 1,000 new cases of MCL diagnosed each year. 3

About BRUKINSA

BRUKINSA is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) discovered by BeiGene scientists that is currently being evaluated globally in a broad clinical program as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various B-cell malignancies. Because new BTK is continuously synthesized, BRUKINSA was specifically designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared to other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA is approved in the following indications and regions:

  • For the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (United States, November 2019)*;
  • For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2020)**;
  • For the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2020)**;
  • For the treatment of relapsed or refractory MCL (United Arab Emirates, February 2021);
  • For the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) in adult patients (Canada, March 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2021)**;
  • For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Canada, July 2021);
  • For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Chile, July 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Brazil, August 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with WM (United States, August 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen (United States, September 2021)*;
  • For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Singapore, October 2021);
  • For the treatment of MCL in patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Israel, October 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy, or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy (Australia, October 2021);
  • For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy (Australia, October 2021); and
  • For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Russia, October 2021).

To date, more than 30 marketing authorization applications in multiple indications have been submitted in the United States, China, the European Union, and more than 20 other countries or regions.

* This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

** This indication was approved under conditional approval. Complete approval for this indication may be contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.

IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION FOR BRUKINSA (ZANUBRUTINIB)

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhagic events have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria and hemothorax have been reported in 3.4% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Hemorrhage events of any grade occurred in 35% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy.

Bleeding events have occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Co-administration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 27% of patients, most commonly pneumonia. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (26%), thrombocytopenia (11%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in 13% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 3.6% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancer, reported in 8% of patients. Other second primary malignancies included malignant solid tumors (4.0%), melanoma (1.7%) and hematologic malignancies (1.2%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 3.2% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher events were reported in 1.1% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Monitor signs and symptoms for atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and manage as appropriate.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose.

If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse reactions

The most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in ≥ 30% of patients who received BRUKINSA (N = 847) included decreased neutrophil count (54%), upper respiratory tract infection (47%), decreased platelet count (41%), hemorrhage (35%), decreased lymphocyte count (31%), rash (31%) and musculoskeletal pain (30%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment:The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information at www.beigene.com/PDF/BRUKINSAUSPI.pdf and Patient Information at www.beigene.com/PDF/BRUKINSAUSPPI.pdf.

BeiGene Oncology

BeiGene is committed to advancing hematology, immuno-oncology and targeted therapies in order to bring impactful and affordable medicines to patients across the globe. We have a growing R&D team of approximately 2,300 colleagues dedicated to advancing more than 90 clinical trials involving more than 13,000 patients and healthy subjects. Our expansive portfolio is directed by a predominantly internalized clinical development team supporting trials in more than 40 countries or regions. We currently market three medicines discovered and developed in our labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA in the United States, China, Canada, Australia and additional international markets; and non-FC-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and PARP inhibitor pamiparib in China. BeiGene has a high quality, innovative science and medicine organization and is a leader in China with a large oncology focused commercial team.

BeiGene also partners with innovative companies who share our goal of developing therapies to address global health needs. We commercialize a range of oncology medicines in China licensed from Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb. We also plan to address greater areas of unmet need globally through our collaborations including with Amgen, Bio-Thera, EUSA Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, and Zymeworks. BeiGene has also entered into a collaboration with Novartis granting Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of over 7,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

About Nanolek

Nanolek is a Russian biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 by Vladimir Khristenko and Mikhail Nekrasov, specializing in the production of import-substituting and innovative drugs, both developed in-house and created with international partners. It is one of the leaders in the production of pediatric vaccines in Russia. A total of 20 medicines are now in the Nanolek's portfolio, with 35 more at various stages of preparation for release and will hit the market within the next five years. The company's plant in the Kirov region that opened in 2014 was built with an eye on the best international practices and technologies. The production facility is GMP-certified and besides regularly passes quality audits performed by major international pharmaceutical corporations: Nanolek plant produces drugs in cooperation with such companies as Sanofi, Janssen, Merck, and Aspen.

Nanolek supports scientific educational initiatives through active collaboration with RSOH (Russian Society of Oncohematologists).The company contributes to the development of a further educational program for hematologists on future clinical indications: CLL, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and marginal zone cell lymphoma. www.nanolek.ru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding plans for development and commercialization of BRUKINSA in Russia and other markets, the potential commercial opportunity for BRUKINSA, plans for making BRUKINSA accessible to patients in Russia, the potential for BRUKINSA to be a best-in-class BTK inhibitor and to provide improved clinical benefits to patients, and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the headings "BeiGene Oncology" and "About BeiGene". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the BeiGene's clinical development, regulatory, commercial, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

References:

1 Lymphoma Research Foundation. Understanding Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Available at https://lymphoma.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/MantleCellLymphomaFact-Sheet.pdf Accessed October 2021.

2 Philip J. Bierman, James O. Armitage, in Goldman's Cecil Medicine (Twenty Fourth Edition), 2012.

3 https://glavonco.ru/cancer_register/%D0%9F%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%BE%D1%89%D1%8C%202019.pdf. Accessed October 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005166/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
TheStreet

Novelis Announces $375 Million Expansion Of Automotive Sheet Production And Recycling Operations In China

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced a $375 million investment to expand rolling and recycling capabilities at its Zhenjiang plant in China. The investment will fully integrate the company's automotive business to supply automakers in Asia with Novelis' low-carbon, sustainable aluminum.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Hanmi Science Consortium Drives Ambitious Project For Worldwide Vaccine Equity

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Science doesn't just want the world to know they are committed to vaccine equity, they want to prove it. Mr. Lim, CEO of Hanmi Science, echoes the concerns of Mr. Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As Mr. Gates stated in an April 25 Sky News interview, "There's only so many vaccine factories in the world…every manufacturing process has to be looked at in a careful way." Mr. Lim is deeply concerned by the complex logistics required by high-efficacy vaccines, such as those used in the global fight against COVID-19. "These vaccines, and the raw materials they are made from, can be challenging to transport. This leads to shelf-life problems, wasted doses, unwanted side effects and economic loss". Mr. Lim is confident that Hanmi Science can help.
WORLD
WREG

Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#B Cell#Mantle Cell Lymphoma#Nanolek Announce Approval#Bgne#Hkex#Btk#Mcl#Apac#Emea
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Vitti Labs Announces FDA Approval Of IND Application For Phase II Clinical Trial Of Combination Mesenchymal Stem Cell And Exosome Treatment Of Novel Corona Virus Infection (COVID-19)

LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitti Labs ( www.vittilabs.com), an AATB Accredited Tissue Bank focused on Life Science Research, Development and Manufacturing, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct Phase II Clinical Trials using a combination of Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell Exosomes for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). This marks the very first time the FDA has approved an IND that uses both of these components together and so first of its kind therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Merck Sees Positive Signals for HIV Drug in Phase III

Merck today revealed positive results from two Phase III trials on a potential treatment for adults with HIV-1 infection and are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral regimens (ART). The two Phase III studies are part of the ILLUMINATE clinical trial, which looks into the action of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) on HIV-1....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Padagis Announces The FDA Approval And Launch Of An AB Rated Generic Version Of Doxil® (Doxorubicin Liposome Injection)

ALLEGAN, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the FDA approval and launch of an AB-rated generic version of Doxil ® (Doxorubicin Liposome Injection) through its partnership with Ayana Pharma Ltd. Doxil ® Liposome Injection is an anthracycline topoisomerase inhibitor indicated for Ovarian Cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi's Sarcoma and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Announces First Patient Treated In Phase 2 Study With Plinabulin Combined With Nivolumab Ipilimumab In Patients In 3rd Line Recurrent Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Who Failed Checkpoint Inhibitors

—The study is conducted by the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium in up to 26 patients across 7 states in the U.S. —In the Phase 1 study, plinabulin combination was able to induce tumor responses in patients who had progressed on platinum and checkpoint inhibitors, with 43% ORR (3 partial responses with tumor reduction >50%). Duration of treatment was as long as 18 months in 1 patient.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Clinical Data From RP-L201 Trial For The Treatment Of LAD-I At The 28th Annual Congress Of The European Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces interim data updates from the RP-L201 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) at the 28 th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT). Severe LAD-I is a rare pediatric disease that prevents patients from adequately combating infections. LAD-I leads to recurrent life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections that respond poorly to antimicrobials, require frequent hospitalizations and are ultimately fatal.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Innovent Announces ORIENT-31, A Phase 3 Study Of Sintilimab In Patients With EGFR-Mutated Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With Prior EGFR-TKI Treatment, Has Met Primary Endpoint

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the sintilimab ORIENT-31 study has met its prespecified primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the first interim analysis.
CANCER
TheStreet

IN8bio's Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Of Preclinical Results Using Proprietary MGMT-modified Gamma-Delta T Cells (INB-200) With Temozolomide In Mouse Models Of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Concurrent dosing of MGMT-modified gamma-delta T cells with Temozolomide (TMZ) demonstrated a significant survival benefit across multiple models of high-grade glioma. MGMT-modified gamma-delta T cells are engineered to survive chemotherapy and form the basis of IN8bio's Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) technology. These results, published online in the Nature portfolio journal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Makes Equity Investment In Armata Pharmaceuticals

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata," "us," "our," or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the company has received an equity investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ("CF Foundation") with participation from Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (collectively, "Innoviva").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Novavax is seeking authorization in the U.K. for its COVID-19 vaccine

Shares of Novavax Inc. jumped 8.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began submitting its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for authorization in the U.K. Novavax's vaccine candidate is protein-based, meaning it's a different type of vaccine than the mRNA shots developed by BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. or the ChAdOx1 technology used in the AstraZeneca shots. Novavax's vaccine came out of clinical trials in the U.K. with an overall efficacy rate of 89.7%. The company plans to submit its vaccine candidate to U.S. regulators by the end of the year. Novavax's stock is up 21.0% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Aadi Bioscience Announces Publication Of Its Phase 2 Registrational (AMPECT) Trial Of Nab-Sirolimus In Patients With Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors In The Journal Of Clinical Oncology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi") (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the publication of " nab-Sirolimus for Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors", detailing its AMPECT study of investigational ABI-009 in the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Journal of Clinical Oncology . The authors concluded that investigational nab-sirolimus (ABI-009, formerly known as nab-rapamycin), if approved, may represent an important new treatment option in malignant PEComa, a rare cancer and aggressive form of sarcoma, with no currently approved treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy