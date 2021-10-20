CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Global And Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Report 2021-2022: How Emerging Applications Are Driving Demand For Chips, Touching On AI Chips, Automotive Electronics, And Wide Bandgap Semiconductors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Industry Development Trends and Emerging Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and three Taiwanese three semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing and IC packaging and testing; looks into root causes behind the supply and demand imbalance; examines how emerging applications are driving demand for chips, touching on AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors.

As global demand for chips continues to rise, the global semiconductor revenues are estimated to witness a spike in 2021 and thus the industry's revenue growth will likely continue into 2022.

Meanwhile, as global fabs are expanding their production capacity worldwide, it is anticipated the chip supply crunch will alleviate in the second half of 2022 and/or 2023.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global semiconductor market, touching on market value forecast for the period 2021-2022 and market share by application for the period 2015-2023; market share by product type and IC type during 2018-2021
  • Development of three major semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing; Taiwanese semiconductor industry shipment value during 2014-2021;
  • Root causes behind the supply-demand imbalance, touching on the geopolitics and climate risks, rising demand for automotive chips; includes the regional joint development between the U.S. and Korea, and the U.S. and Japan, as well as the impact of China's policies such as the "Dual Control System."
  • Emerging applications are associated with AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors, and include global GaN and SiC component supply chains and major players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Semiconductor Industry Trends and Supply-Demand Dynamics1.1 Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends1.2 Supply-Demand Imbalance and Regional Supply Chain Restructuring

2. Emerging Applications Driving Semiconductor Demand2.1 Integration of AI in IoT Chips for Diversified Applications2.2 Automotive Electronics Fueling Robust Demand for Automotive Chips2.3 Wide Bandgap Semiconductors for Emerging Applications Companies Mentioned

Actron

Allwinner

Alter Technology

Amazon

AMD

Amkor Technology

Analog Devices

Andes Technology

ApexMic

Apple

Arm

ASE Group

AT&T

AWSC

Aymont

BItmain

Bosch

Broadcom

Bruckewell Technology

Cadence

Canaan

Cengol

CEVA

Codasip

Cortus

Cree

DB HiTek

Denso

DuPont

EPC

Episil

Ericsson

Espressif Systems

Fraunhofer

GaN Systems

GCS

GeneSiC Semiconductor

Genesys

GigaDevice

Global Power Technology

GlobalFoundries

GlobalWafers

Google

GW

Hestia Power

Horizon Robotics

Hua Hong

Huawei

Hymix

Infineon

Intel

IVWorks

Kneron

Macronix

Maxim

MediaTek

Mercedes-Benz

Microchip

Microsemi

Microsoft

Moderna

Navitas

Nokia

Nordic

Norstel

Novatek

Nvidia

NXP

OMMIC

On Semiconductor

Pam- Xiamen

Pan Jit

Panasonic

Pixart

Powerchip

Princeton

Qromis

Qualcomm

Rambus

Realtek

Renesas

Richtek

ROHM

Samsung

Sanechips

Semidynamics

Showa Denko

SICC

SiCrystal

SiFive

Sirius

SK Hynix

SK siltron

SMIC

SPIL

STMicroelectronics

Sunplus

Syntronix

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

TI

Toshiba

Tower

Toyota

TSMC

UMC

Unikorn

V-Air

Vanguard

Verizon

VIS

Wave Computing

Weltrend

Win Semiconductor

Winbond

Wolfspeed

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr5mgl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-taiwan-semiconductor-industry-report-2021-2022-how-emerging-applications-are-driving-demand-for-chips-touching-on-ai-chips-automotive-electronics-and-wide-bandgap-semiconductors-301404445.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2031

The demand for automotive lead acid battery is rising steadily over the last few years. This growth is projected to continue over the coming years as well due to their continued use in the automotive sector. These batteries are preferred for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) in an automobile. The increasing passenger car and light commercial vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road) is projected to aid the market growth over the coming years.
MARKETS
Ozarks First.com

Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit in three years as it continues to see robust global demand for its computer memory chips. The South Korean technology giant also said its revenue of 74 trillion won ($63 billion) for the July-September period was...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Global Telemedicine Markets To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Telepathology, Teleradiology, TeleICU, Teleconsultation, Telepscychiatry, Others), By Mode, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global telemedicine market is expected to grow at an...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Phytonutrients Industry To 2026 - Increasing Use Of Phytonutrients In Food & Beverages Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phytonutrients Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Phytonutrients Market size was estimated at USD 4,355.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Automotive Electronics#Semiconductor Industry#Electronics Industry#Nxp Semiconductor#Researchandmarkets Com#Taiwanese#Gan#Sic
TheStreet

Insights On The Construction & Building Materials Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Athabasca Minerals, Atlas Concrete And CRH Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction & Building Materials Market Research Report by Material, Building Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Construction & Building Materials Market size was estimated at USD 916.31...
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
TheStreet

Lear To Acquire Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems Business Unit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Lear Corporation Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) business unit. Kongsberg Automotive's ICS...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TransImpact Recognized By The North Carolina Technology Association As Industry Leader In Analytics And Big Data

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain technology, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Analytics + Big Data category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Novelis Announces $375 Million Expansion Of Automotive Sheet Production And Recycling Operations In China

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced a $375 million investment to expand rolling and recycling capabilities at its Zhenjiang plant in China. The investment will fully integrate the company's automotive business to supply automakers in Asia with Novelis' low-carbon, sustainable aluminum.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Switch To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (SWCH) - Get Switch, Inc. Class A Report today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will conduct its conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

111 To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results On November 19, 2021 - Conference Call To Follow

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 111, Inc. (YI) - Get 111 Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 19, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Potato Chips Market Size, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Potato chips are one of the most extensively consumed snacks across the world. These are thin potato slices that have been seasoned and fried till crisp. Potato chips are trendy amongst all age groups, especially the young population worldwide. Moreover, supported by changing lifestyles, consumers are globally opting for potato chips as an easy food option, known as authentic and natural snack options with health & wellness attributes. According to Renub Research, Global Potato Chips Market is projected to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2028.
INDUSTRY
chatsports.com

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Type Electronic Nose Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends | Key Companies: Alpha MOS, The Enose Company, Sensigent, Airsense, Scen…

Detailed study and analysis of the Global Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Type Electronic Nose Market highlights new trends in the Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Type Electronic Nose industry and provides companies with trading insights. This study helps manufacturers, suppliers and investors, CEOs to identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve their value in the global Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Type Electronic Nose market. Provides important information for well-known companies that are one of the top performing companies. The report provides comprehensive coverage of existing and potential markets as well as an assessment of competitiveness in changing market scenarios.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Scope of Electronic Power Steering Industry 2021-2026: Market Analysis with Trends and Opportunities | Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen Group, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Global, SHOWA Corporation, and

The study offers an exhaustive summary and estimate of the global Electronic Power Steering market. It includes in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses in the report that aligned with the goals and objectives of our customers. Projections have been confirmed by comprehensive primary and secondary analysis. The study will encourage clients to invest in the Electronic Power Steering business based on the current market situation, trends, and potential developments in the segments. Understanding the requirement of the client, the report delivers specialist insights into the global Electronic Power Steering market. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen Group, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Global, SHOWA Corporation, etc.
HOCKEY
Fortune

The global chip shortage is driving demand for this London startup’s software

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Semiconductor manufacturing plants, called fabs, are among the most complex factories on the planet. Each silicon wafer must undergo as many as 1,600 steps under carefully controlled conditions to be turned into a computer chip. It’s part of the reason for the current shortage of semiconductors: It isn’t easy to simply speed up production to meet a surge in demand. And building a new fab can take more than two years and an investment of at least $1 billion, and sometimes many multiples of that.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Shrinking quantum key distribution technology to a semiconductor chip

Toshiba Europe Ltd today announced it has developed the world's first chip-based quantum key distribution (QKD) system. This advance will enable the mass manufacture of quantum security technology, bringing its application to a much wider range of scenarios including to Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. QKD addresses the demand for...
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy