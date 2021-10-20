Global And Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Report 2021-2022: How Emerging Applications Are Driving Demand For Chips, Touching On AI Chips, Automotive Electronics, And Wide Bandgap Semiconductors
This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and three Taiwanese three semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing and IC packaging and testing; looks into root causes behind the supply and demand imbalance; examines how emerging applications are driving demand for chips, touching on AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors.
As global demand for chips continues to rise, the global semiconductor revenues are estimated to witness a spike in 2021 and thus the industry's revenue growth will likely continue into 2022.
Meanwhile, as global fabs are expanding their production capacity worldwide, it is anticipated the chip supply crunch will alleviate in the second half of 2022 and/or 2023.
List of Topics
- Development of the global semiconductor market, touching on market value forecast for the period 2021-2022 and market share by application for the period 2015-2023; market share by product type and IC type during 2018-2021
- Development of three major semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing; Taiwanese semiconductor industry shipment value during 2014-2021;
- Root causes behind the supply-demand imbalance, touching on the geopolitics and climate risks, rising demand for automotive chips; includes the regional joint development between the U.S. and Korea, and the U.S. and Japan, as well as the impact of China's policies such as the "Dual Control System."
- Emerging applications are associated with AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors, and include global GaN and SiC component supply chains and major players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Semiconductor Industry Trends and Supply-Demand Dynamics1.1 Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends1.2 Supply-Demand Imbalance and Regional Supply Chain Restructuring
2. Emerging Applications Driving Semiconductor Demand2.1 Integration of AI in IoT Chips for Diversified Applications2.2 Automotive Electronics Fueling Robust Demand for Automotive Chips2.3 Wide Bandgap Semiconductors for Emerging Applications Companies Mentioned
Actron
Allwinner
Alter Technology
Amazon
AMD
Amkor Technology
Analog Devices
Andes Technology
ApexMic
Apple
Arm
ASE Group
AT&T
AWSC
Aymont
BItmain
Bosch
Broadcom
Bruckewell Technology
Cadence
Canaan
Cengol
CEVA
Codasip
Cortus
Cree
DB HiTek
Denso
DuPont
EPC
Episil
Ericsson
Espressif Systems
Fraunhofer
GaN Systems
GCS
GeneSiC Semiconductor
Genesys
GigaDevice
Global Power Technology
GlobalFoundries
GlobalWafers
GW
Hestia Power
Horizon Robotics
Hua Hong
Huawei
Hymix
Infineon
Intel
IVWorks
Kneron
Macronix
Maxim
MediaTek
Mercedes-Benz
Microchip
Microsemi
Microsoft
Moderna
Navitas
Nokia
Nordic
Norstel
Novatek
Nvidia
NXP
OMMIC
On Semiconductor
Pam- Xiamen
Pan Jit
Panasonic
Pixart
Powerchip
Princeton
Qromis
Qualcomm
Rambus
Realtek
Renesas
Richtek
ROHM
Samsung
Sanechips
Semidynamics
Showa Denko
SICC
SiCrystal
SiFive
Sirius
SK Hynix
SK siltron
SMIC
SPIL
STMicroelectronics
Sunplus
Syntronix
Taiwan Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
TI
Toshiba
Tower
Toyota
TSMC
UMC
Unikorn
V-Air
Vanguard
Verizon
VIS
Wave Computing
Weltrend
Win Semiconductor
Winbond
Wolfspeed
Xilinx
