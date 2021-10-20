CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Humanigen Elects John Hohneker, MD, And Kevin Xie, PhD, To Board Of Directors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' announced today that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has elected John Hohneker, MD, and Kevin Xie, PhD, to serve as independent directors of the Company, effective October 19, 2021.

"We are excited about the depth and breadth of experience John and Kevin will add to our Board at this important time as we continue our efforts seeking regulatory authorization to commercialize lenzilumab for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, while furthering our development of lenzilumab in CAR-T and other indications," said Cameron Durrant, Chairman and CEO of Humanigen.

John Hohneker, MD, has more than 30 years of experience as an executive in the biopharmaceutical industry and he now serves as a member of the Board for five other biotechnology companies including: BioTheryX, Inc. (private); Cygnal Therapeutics, Inc. (private); Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) - Get Aravive, Inc. Report; Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) - Get Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Report; and Trishula Therapeutics (private). As an executive he has advanced several programs from pre-clinical evaluation through Phase IV, including products in oncology and immunology. He played a critical role in the development and commercialization of many blockbuster products including Cosentyx®, Gleevec®, Zometa®, Tasigna®, and Afinitor®. His experience includes 15 years at Novartis AG, from 2001 to 2015, where he was most recently Senior Vice President and Global Head of Development, Immunology and Dermatology. Prior to Novartis, he held several positions of increasing responsibility over a nearly 11-year period beginning at Burroughs Wellcome and then with its successor Glaxo Wellcome. Dr. Hohneker received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Gettysburg College and a medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey at Rutgers Medical School. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in medical oncology, all at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to his operational experience, Dr. Hohneker has direct experience leading business development and licensing deals, raising capital, and serving on corporate boards through acquisitions.

Kevin Xie, PhD, has nearly twenty years of experience evaluating and investing in companies across an array of healthcare-related industries, first for 13 years on the buy-side and then for six years in industry where he also demonstrated the ability to add value through operational improvements. He is the Chief Financial Officer of Gracell Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies intended to disrupt conventional approaches to CAR-T cell therapies. As CFO at Gracell since July 2020, Dr. Xie has completed a cross-over round and IPO that raised $340 million. Prior to Gracell, as President of Healthcare Holdings for Fosun Group, he built and managed a team of 20 investment professionals, which invested more than $2 billion in 30+ projects in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and healthcare services industries. Dr. Xie co-founded and served as Portfolio Manager of Locust Walk Capital. Dr. Xie had previously served as Healthcare Sector Head at Scopia Capital, and as a Managing Director at Great Point Partners. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for ViewRay (Nasdaq: VRAY). Dr. Xie has a Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering from Tianjin University, an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD in Chemistry from The City University of New York.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is a first-in class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results from preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, investigation showed high levels of GM-CSF secreting T cells were associated with disease severity and intensive care unit admission. Humanigen's Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study suggests early intervention with lenzilumab may prevent consequences of a full-blown cytokine storm in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans relating to lenzilumab.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to grow our business; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005343/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Bel Appoints Jacqueline Brito To Board Of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or "the Company") (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Jacqueline Brito has been appointed to Bel's Board of Directors. Ms. Brito, 57, is the founder...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $118.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Netcapital Inc. Announces Equity Stake In Marketing Solutions Provider Caesar Media Group, Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in Caesar Media Group, Inc. an advanced marketing and technology solutions provider. Caesar Media Group will leverage its technology and data to provide Netcapital's private company clients with lead generation, SEO, website development, project development, digital marketing, content management, customer service, and sales management.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Switch To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (SWCH) - Get Switch, Inc. Class A Report today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will conduct its conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Advantest Acquires R&D Altanova

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) ("the Company") has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc. ("R&D Altanova"). R&D Altanova is a leading supplier of consumable test interface boards, substrates and interconnects...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Novartis Ag#Sec#Ipo#The Company#Md#Company#Biotheryx Inc#Cygnal Therapeutics#Aravive#Arav#Evelo Biosciences#Gleevec#Burroughs Wellcome
TheStreet

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Pricing Of Upsized $110 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the symbol "CCTSU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCTS" and "CCTSW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

111 To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results On November 19, 2021 - Conference Call To Follow

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 111, Inc. (YI) - Get 111 Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 19, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Pepperstone Group Is Pleased To Announce The Appointment Of David Shafer To Serve As A Board Advisor

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a CFO, COO and Executive Director of Kogan.com, David brings a wealth of experience to guide and advise the Pepperstone Group as it focuses on its next trajectory of growth. Prior to joining Kogan.com, David was a Senior Associate lawyer at Arnold Bloch Leibler. David holds a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Melbourne. David is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Momentive Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Momentive Global Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MNTV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) to Zendesk, Inc. is fair to Momentive shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock they own. ​​Momentive stockholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company upon closing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

WDH Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Waterdrop Inc. Securities Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (WDH) . The action seeks a recovery for investors that purchased Waterdrop shares following the Company's May 2021 IPO.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Bioasis Announces Filing Of Its Quarterly Financial Statements And MD&A For The Period Ending August 31, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today, announced it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended August 31, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us.
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheStreet

HireRight Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

HireRight (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,222,222 shares of its common stock at $19.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,333,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2021 under the symbol "HRT," and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (WMK) - Get Weis Markets, Inc. Report Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021 payable on November 22, 2021. ###. About Weis MarketsFounded in 1912, Weis...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LiveOne To Hold Press Conference For Media; Existing Shareholders And Analysts On Thursday, November 4, 2021 At 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, will hold a press conference for media, and existing shareholders and analysts are invited to watch and listen in, on Thursday, November 4 at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT. LiveOne is slated to announce the evolution of its business model launching in the calendar year 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Third Quarter Dividend

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) - Get Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This dividend, in the amount of $0.435 per share, is payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.74 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on October 26, 2021, purchased an additional 1,500,000 units pursuant to the overallotment option, generating additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy