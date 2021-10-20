CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-Winning BCEN Emergency Nursing Learning Platform Triples CE Courses, Debuts Games At One-Year Mark

By PR Newswire
OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New video released by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) highlights how interactive technology on its award-winning BCEN Learn all-in-one continuing education platform boosts emergency nursing learning and knowledge retention.

Since the official launch one year ago today, the BCEN Learn platform:

  • Just debuted gamification with two unlimited multi-player games.
  • Tripled the number of CE courses.
  • Added 12 free-CEU webinars and 26 podcast episodes.
  • Earned three 2021 bronze Brandon Hall Group Awards for Best Advance in Creation of a Learning Strategy, Best Advance in Content Development and Best Learning Team.

New courses and webinars are introduced monthly, new BCEN & Friends podcast episodes air every other Tuesday, and leaderboards for the brand new CEN Showdown and TCRN Showdown games are featured on the BCEN Learn Games page.

"Emergency nurses asked for more specialty-specific content to help maintain and advance their expertise, and BCEN Learn delivers high-quality, interactive and engaging learning experiences, any time and anywhere they are," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.

Among the interactive technologies used in BCEN Learn CE courses (see video) are:

  • Hot spots and flip cards.
  • Learner-driven interactive patient and clinical scenarios.
  • Process interactives that build critical thinking skills.
  • Custom diagrams and real-life photos and videos.
  • Frequent knowledge checks including rationales for answers to reinforce learning and retention.

Downloadable and printable job aids accompany most courses for on-the-job reference. Nurses may revisit any course as often as they like for one year after purchase.

Designed by nurse subject matter experts, BCEN Learn content offers:

  • Advanced learning for specialty certified emergency, trauma and transport RNs.
  • Core and "hot topic" clinical and leadership professional development opportunities for nurses at every experience level.
  • Emergency nursing career preparation for recent graduates and any nurse aspiring to work in the ED.

The most popular CE courses to date focus on cardiac care, COVID-relevant topics such as ventilator management, and general trauma concepts. Newer titles address human trafficking, pediatric emergency airway management, hypertension, and head, abdominal, chest and obstetrical traumas. Leadership topics include employee engagement and revenue cycle basics. New respiratory, cardiac, pediatric, and trauma course bundles offer learners a 25% discount.

"BCEN Learn courses are designed to equip nurses with the knowledge they need for every patient that comes under their care," added Schumaker.

According to customer feedback, nurses holding BCEN credentials particularly appreciate that BCEN Learn automatically records contact hours earned in their account, making their progress toward recertification seamless and easy to track.

Over 41,000 RNs hold BCEN's Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN), over 5,500 hold the Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN), over 6,600 hold the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN), over 5,000 hold the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN), and nearly 350 nurses practicing critical care ground transport hold the Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN), BCEN's fastest growing specialty certification.

About BCENFounded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN ®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Nearly 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN supports lifelong learning through the BCEN Learn all-in-one continuing education platform. Learn more at bcen.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-bcen-emergency-nursing-learning-platform-triples-ce-courses-debuts-games-at-one-year-mark-301404026.html

SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing

IN THIS ARTICLE
massdevice.com

Baxter, Biomérieux win CE mark for test predicting persistent severe acute kidney injury

The companies designed the Nephroclear CCL14 test to predict persistent severe acute kidney injury (PS-AKI). It can be used to support timely clinical decision-making and care pathways, according to a news release. Baxter and Biomérieux plan to launch Nephroclear CCL 14 commercially across western Europe in 2022. “Baxter is proud...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Medical Center Launches Cloud-Based EHR Implementation for CDS

The health IT vendor's HITRUST-certified cloud infrastructure will provide physicians with secure access to integrated patient health data and support continuous security and data privacy improvements without the challenges of data backup and server upgrades. Providers at Soma Medical Center will also have access to the vendor’s health information search...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Exosystems Raises $3.9M Series A Funding, On Mission To Provide AI-based Digital Care For Musculoskeletal System

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exosystems, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital healthcare company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has succeeded in attracting Series A funding worth USD 3.9 million from SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation. With the addition of the new investments, the company has now amassed a total of USD 4.5 million in funding.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TransImpact Recognized By The North Carolina Technology Association As Industry Leader In Analytics And Big Data

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain technology, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Analytics + Big Data category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
TheStreet

Benefitfocus Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking Features To Help Employers Comply With Government Mandates And Refine Return-to-Work Policies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announced the addition of COVID-19 vaccination tracking features to the Benefitplace platform. Available now, the optional and customizable features aim to help employers refine their return-to-work policies and navigate government mandates by enabling employers to track employees' vaccination status and implement measures to help boost employee vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

111 To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results On November 19, 2021 - Conference Call To Follow

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 111, Inc. (YI) - Get 111 Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 19, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Announces Planned Transfer Of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Valo Health

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in connection with, and following the closing of, the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Valo Health, LLC ("Valo Health"). The shares of Class A Common Stock of the post-Business Combination company, to be renamed Valo Health Holdings, Inc., will trade under the stock symbol "VH". KVSA's Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.
BUSINESS
