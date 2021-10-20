CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap. A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

