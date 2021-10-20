CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

VectivBio Announces Successful Opening Of US IND For Apraglutide For Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

-FDA clears IND Application for Apraglutide for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

- Dosing of first patient expected in 1Q 2022 -

- Interim data anticipated in 2H 2022 -

- FDA previously granted orphan drug designation for apraglutide for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease -

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG ("VectivBio") (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog, in a Phase 2 clinical trial called STARGAZE (Study of Apraglutide in Graft-Versus-Host Disease), for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).

Apraglutide previously received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the prevention of aGVHD in June.

"Acute graft-versus-host disease typically emerges within the first 100 days after a hematopoietic stem cell transplant and is associated with a high mortality rate," said Omar Khwaja, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of VectivBio. "We have demonstrated promising preclinical results with apraglutide as a novel approach to treating acute graft-versus-host disease, showing a significant reduction in mortality after treatment with apraglutide in mouse models. We are encouraged by this preliminary data and look forward to dosing the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial in 1Q 2022."

"Despite significant advances in managing steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease, there still remains a high unmet need to develop non-immunosuppressive treatment options specifically targeting the GI tract, one of the primary tissue systems damaged in acute graft-versus-host disease," said Prof. Robert Zeiser, Head of Tumor Immunology and Immune Modulation at the University Medical Center Freiburg. "I believe that apraglutide represents a potentially transformative new therapeutic option for acute graft-versus-host disease patients thanks to its GLP-2 receptor mediated effects on protecting and regenerating Paneth cells and intestinal stem cells."

STARGAZE, a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind study, will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile and efficacy of apraglutide in patients with steroid-refractory aGVHD. Dosing of the first patient is expected in 1Q 2022. Interim data read out is anticipated for 2H 2022.

About aGVHD

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGVHD) is a severe, rare condition which occurs when immune cells from the donor attack a recipient's healthy cells after an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). HSCT is standard last-line treatment for many forms of cancer. aGVHD typically emerges within the first 100 days post-transplant and predominantly affects the skin, gastrointestinal (GI) tract and liver. GI GVHD is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality following HSCT. More than 22,000 allogeneic HSCTs take place in the U.S. and Europe annually and aGVHD occurs in an estimated 30-50% of patients. Corticosteroids are the first line standard of care for aGVHD, but approximately half of patients will become steroid-refractory. Mortality of 30% at 12-months in steroid-refractory aGVHD patients is driven by the severity of GI symptoms, with grades II, III, and IV having ~80%, ~25%, and ~5% survival rates, respectively.

About Apraglutide

Apraglutide is a next-generation, long-acting, potent, synthetic GLP-2 analog that acts as a selective, full agonist of the GLP-2 receptor. It is an investigational new drug that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial for patients who have short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). Patients with SBS-IF require parenteral support (PS), the intravenous delivery of essential fluids and nutrients, to survive. Apraglutide is designed to enable patients to minimize the burden from PS by increasing intestinal absorption of fluids, calories and nutrients. Based on preclinical and clinical data to date, apraglutide has the potential to advance the treatment of SBS-IF by establishing less frequent dosing and improving outcomes in a clinically meaningful fashion to address the needs of patients across the anatomical spectrum that characterizes the disease. Apraglutide is also being evaluated in steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and has demonstrated improvements in survival in pre-clinical aGVHD models. VectivBio anticipates dosing the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of apraglutide for aGVHD in the first quarter of 2022 with interim data expected in the second half of 2022. About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Our lead product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). It is being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 plays a central role in disease pathophysiology, including Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

With the CoMET platform, we also aim to address severe and often fatal Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) in pediatric populations. IMDs represent a group of genetic disorders in which dysregulated Co-enzyme A (CoA) metabolism is a factor. Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and propionic acidemia (PA). Additional targets include urea cycle disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and amino acidopathies.

www.vectivbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking StatementsForward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as "anticipated," "forward," "will," "would," "may," "remain," "potential," "prepare," "expected," "believe," "plan," "near future," "belief," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the acquisition of Comet Therapeutics and the prospects of its platform, the success of development and commercialization efforts with respect to VectivBio's product candidate and VectivBio's plans to initiate additional clinical studies of apraglutide and to expand its rare disease product portfolio. All of such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VectivBio's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including interruptions or other adverse effects on clinical trials and delays in regulatory review; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of VectivBio's product candidate and successful compliance with FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals; the risks inherent in drug development and in conducting clinical trials; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of VectivBio's Registration Statement on Form F-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021 and its other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, VectivBio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

InvestorsClaudia D'Augusta claudia.daugusta@vectivbio.com

MediaMorgan Warners+1 (202) 295-0124 morgan.warners@fgh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association study of candidate DNA-repair gene variants and acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation

Acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) grades 2"“4 occurs in 15"“60% of pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The collateral damage to normal tissue by conditioning regimens administered prior to allo-HSCT serve as an initial trigger for aGvHD. DNA-repair mechanisms may play an important role in mitigating this initial damage, and so the variants in corresponding DNA-repair protein-coding genes via affecting their quantity and/or function. We explored 51 variants within 17 DNA-repair genes for their association with aGvHD grades 2"“4 in 60 pediatric patients. The cumulative incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 was 12% (n"‰="‰7) in the exploratory cohort. MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) and EXO rs9350 (c.2270C>T) variants were associated with aGvHD 2"“4 [Odds ratios"‰="‰14.8 (0 events out of 40 in rs10764881 GG group) and 11.5 (95% CI: 2.3"“191.8), respectively, multiple testing corrected p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001]. Upon evaluation in an extended cohort (n"‰="‰182) with an incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 of 22% (n"‰="‰40), only MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) remained significant (adjusted HR"‰="‰2.05 [95% CI: 1.06"“3.94]; p"‰="‰0.03) in the presence of other clinical risk factors. Higher MGMT expression was seen in GG carriers for rs10764881 and was associated with higher IC50 of Busulfan in lymphoblastoid cells. MGMT rs10764881 carrier status could predict aGvHD occurrence in pediatric patients undergoing allo-HSCT.
CANCER
Science News

The antidepressant fluvoxamine can keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital

An inexpensive, easy-to-take pill could be the next weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. Taking the antidepressant fluvoxamine within days of showing symptoms of an infection can dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization and death, suggests the largest trial to date of this FDA-approved generic drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graft Versus Host Disease#Disease Burden#Calories#Vectivbio Holding Ag#Vect#Stargaze Lrb#Gi
mobihealthnews.com

One Drop announces new heart disease prevention tool

Digital chronic condition management company One Drop on Wednesday launched its newest product aimed at cardiovascular disease prevention. The tool — the first to come out of a partnership between the digital health company and pharma giant Bayer — allows users to track blood pressure and weight in the app using connected devices, log meals, receive coaching from registered nurses, learn AI-enabled predictions on their glucose and blood pressure, and access educational content.
HEALTH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
biospace.com

Merck Sees Positive Signals for HIV Drug in Phase III

Merck today revealed positive results from two Phase III trials on a potential treatment for adults with HIV-1 infection and are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral regimens (ART). The two Phase III studies are part of the ILLUMINATE clinical trial, which looks into the action of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) on HIV-1....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ALX Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed In ASPEN-05, A Phase 1/2 Study Of Evorpacept In Combination With Venetoclax And Azacitidine In Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 ASPEN-05 study evaluating the combination of evorpacept, a next-generation CD47 blocker, with venetoclax and azacitidine for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Defender

CDC Announces New Disease Forecasting Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday, August 18, announced a new center designed to advance the use of forecasting and outbreak analytics in public health decision-making. In a news release, officials said the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will bring together next-generation public health data,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Enochian BioSciences Announces The Successful Completion Of An FDA Pre-IND For A Potential Cure For HIV: The Second Pre-IND In 1 Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Enochian Biosciences Inc. Report − Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the completion of an Investigator Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Nicotine Gum Market Report 2021: Emergence Of E-Cigarettes Has Considerably Challenged Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Product Type (2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6- mg nicotine, Others), By Application (Withdrawal Clinics, Medical Practice, Individual Smokers, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global nicotine gum...
MARKETS
Alliance Review

Aultman announces the launch of chronic disease and specialty pharmacy services

To further its mission of leading its community to improved health, Aultman has announced the launch of chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy services. The services, which will be offered in partnership with Trellis Rx, will enhance the medication therapy experience and clinical outcomes for patients living with chronic diseases.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
TheStreet

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Makes Equity Investment In Armata Pharmaceuticals

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata," "us," "our," or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the company has received an equity investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ("CF Foundation") with participation from Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (collectively, "Innoviva").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Exosystems Raises $3.9M Series A Funding, On Mission To Provide AI-based Digital Care For Musculoskeletal System

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exosystems, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital healthcare company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has succeeded in attracting Series A funding worth USD 3.9 million from SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation. With the addition of the new investments, the company has now amassed a total of USD 4.5 million in funding.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy