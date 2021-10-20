CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AVROBIO To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) - Get AVROBIO Inc Report, a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.avrobio.com. An archived webcast recording of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About AVROBIO

Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Our ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by our industry leading plato® gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "designed to," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy for and the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, timing and likelihood of success, the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato® platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, and the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Results in preclinical or early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on AVROBIO's current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry as well as management's current beliefs and expectations of future events only as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that any one or more of AVROBIO's product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risk of cessation or delay of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of AVROBIO or our collaborators, the risk that regulatory agencies may disagree with our anticipated development approach for our product candidates, the risk that AVROBIO may not successfully recruit or enroll a sufficient number of patients for our clinical trials, the risk that AVROBIO may not realize the intended benefits of our gene therapy platform, including the features of our plato® platform, the risk that our product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or trials involving AVROBIO's product candidates, the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidates, the risk that the size and growth potential of the market for our product candidates will not materialize as expected, risks associated with our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and future revenue, risks relating to our capital requirements and needs for additional financing, risks relating to clinical trial and business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, including that such interruptions may materially delay our enrollment and development timelines and/or increase our development costs or that data collection efforts may be impaired or otherwise impacted by such crises, and risks relating to our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause AVROBIO's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AVROBIO's most recent Quarterly Report, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in AVROBIO's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AVROBIO explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005333/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Masonite International Corporation To Present Virtually At The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) - Get Masonite International Corp. Report today announced that Howard C. Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations portion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $118.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Makes Equity Investment In Armata Pharmaceuticals

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata," "us," "our," or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that the company has received an equity investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ("CF Foundation") with participation from Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (collectively, "Innoviva").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Jefferies#Linkedin#Avrobio Inc Report#Investors Media#Company#Fabry#Gaucher#Pompe#Avrobio Com#Twitter
TheStreet

Aura Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Aura Biosciences, Inc. ("Aura"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aura, are expected to be $75.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by Aura. In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chaindrugreview.com

Aetna creates new gene therapy network

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Aetna announced on Wednesday the launch of its designated Gene-based, Cellular, and Other Innovative Therapies (GCIT) network. This network is designed to enable. members’ access to new therapies that treat and potentially cure rare genetic diseases, while helping to manage the high cost of these therapies. Aetna’s...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Elevate Bio Takes Gene Editing to Next Level with Life Edit Buy

Months after raking in a massive $525 million in funding, ElevateBio bolstered its gene editing capabilities with the acquisition of N.C.-based Life Edit Therapeutics, a company developing a next-generation gene editing platform designed to target nearly any genomic sequence. Cambridge, Mass.-based ElevateBio, which launched in 2019, acquired the stake in...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Four Success Stories in Gene Therapy

The field is beginning to fulfill its potential. These therapies offer a glimpse of what’s to come. Jim Daley is a freelance journalist from Chicago. He writes about science and health. You have full access to this article via your institution. After numerous setbacks at the turn of the century,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Nature.com

The Definition of Gene Therapy Has Changed

Over the past few years the discipline has evolved in significant ways. Esther Landhuis is a freelance science and health journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. You have full access to this article via your institution. Three decades after its first, faltering steps in humans, gene therapy is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

We Need to Ground Truth Assumptions about Gene Therapy

Researchers, practitioners and patients must balance the discipline's promise with its reality. Marla Broadfoot is a freelance science writer who lives in Wendell, N.C. She has a Ph.D. in genetics and molecular biology. You have full access to this article via your institution. Melissa Creary was three years old when...
CANCER
Nature.com

Gene Therapy Is Coming of Age

Various approaches are approved for treating blood cancers and a few rare disorders—they may soon become standard care. You have full access to this article via your institution. Gene therapy has come a long way since its first human proof-of-concept trials in the 1990s. The approach—which involves fixing or replacing...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Errant Escalates Complaints to Lawsuit Over bluebird bio's Gene Therapy

The ongoing battle between bluebird bio and tiny Errant Gene Therapeutics has escalated into a full-blown patent lawsuit, with Chicago-based Errant alleging that bluebird’s LentiGlobin and Zynteglo gene therapies infringe on patents for recombinant vectors they own. First reported by Bloomberg, Errant Gene Therapeutics filed the lawsuit last week. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The Quest to Overcome Gene Therapy’s Failures

Tragic side effects plagued the field’s early years, but researchers are finding ways to minimize the risks. Tanya Lewis is senior editor for health and medicine at Scientific American. You have full access to this article via your institution. Audrey was six months old when her parents first noticed something...
SCIENCE
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Boehringer Acquires Rights to Potential CF Inhalation Gene Therapy

Boehringer Ingelheim has taken legal steps giving it the lead role in further development of a long-lasting, inhalation gene therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), called BI 3720931, that stems from a public-private research effort begun in 2018. The 2018 agreement brought together Boehringer, the U.K. Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Lovelace Biomedical Presents A New Webinar On Rare Diseases And Gene Therapy Preclinical Research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical, a contract research organization, who has a vast and storied, 70 plus year history and expertise in studying respiratory diseases and developing therapeutics at the preclinical stage, will present a webinar in gene therapies for diseases, and will use Cystic Fibrosis results as a case study.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union. The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there. Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK. Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Homology Medicines Announces Presentations Across Gene Therapy And Gene Editing Programs, Including GTx-mAb, At European Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting

- Data Support PKU and Hunter Syndrome Clinical Trials and PNH Program - BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today four presentations of preclinical data spanning its clinical-stage gene therapy program for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II, or Hunter syndrome), clinical-stage gene editing program for phenylketonuria (PKU), GTx-mAb program for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and assays to evaluate levels of pre-existing antibodies to the Company's adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVHSCs) during the 2021 European Society for Gene & Cell Therapy Virtual Conference (ESGCT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Sio Gene Therapies Announces Reorganization Of R&D Group

NEW YORK and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) , a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Gavin Corcoran, M.D., Chief Research and Development Officer, will be leaving the company effective November 12, 2021, to pursue an opportunity with a private healthcare technology company. Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will assume Dr. Corcoran's responsibilities as Chief Research and Development Officer going forward. As part of a realignment of the Company's research and development organization, the Company has established two new executive positions, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Senior Vice President of Early Development and Scientific Affairs, both reporting directly to the CEO, and has commenced searches to fill these positions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Voyager Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For CNS-Directed Gene Therapy

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced the presentation of preclinical data of GBA1 gene replacement therapy. The data demonstrated that a single intravenous (IV) dose of GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in animal models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Connect Biopharma To Participate At The Jefferies Virtual China Biotech Summit

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy