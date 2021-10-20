CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Denarius Announces Start Of The Diamond Drilling Program At Its Lomero-Poyatos Project In Spain

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (" Denarius" or the " Company") (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that it is commencing its diamond drilling program this week at its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project. The Lomero-Poyatos Projects comprises a 100% interest in the P.I. Rubia, License Nº 14.977 covering the areas occupied by the former Lomero-Poyatos Concessions and the mine within them located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt in the Andalucia Region of southern Spain. This will be the Company's first diamond drill campaign at its flagship project in Spain and comprises approximately 81 drill holes, including 17 extension holes, for a total of approximately 23,500 meters designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 meters in-fill drilling program in the lower levels of the same mine. The Company is fully financed to complete this drilling program.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Denarius, commented, "We are excited to be commencing the diamond drill program on the Lomero-Poyatos Project, which allows us to start testing the existing deposit which has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. The Lomero-Poyatos deposit was not cut off either down dip or along strike, indicating the potential for significant growth. This is an important step forward for Denarius, with more to follow to unlock long-term value for our shareholders".

Two rigs provided by Explomin Perforaciones UE will initially run the drilling program. The Company has established COVID-19 safety protocols for ensuring a secure work environment for its employees and contractors. Please refer to the news release dated July 26, 2021 for further details of this drilling program and the historical mineral resource estimate for the Lomero-Poyatos Project.

Qualified Persons Review

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ben Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology) with SRK Consulting (US) Inc, a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

DENARIUS SILVER CORP.Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEOEmail: investors@denariussilver.comWebsite: www.denariussilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, listing of the Warrants and use of proceeds from the Financing are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on October 26, 2021, purchased an additional 1,500,000 units pursuant to the overallotment option, generating additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "PEGRU" beginning on October 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PEGR" and "PEGRW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Novelis Announces $375 Million Expansion Of Automotive Sheet Production And Recycling Operations In China

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced a $375 million investment to expand rolling and recycling capabilities at its Zhenjiang plant in China. The investment will fully integrate the company's automotive business to supply automakers in Asia with Novelis' low-carbon, sustainable aluminum.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#The P I Rubia#Iberian#Company#Explomin Perforaciones Ue
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Expanded Discovery Drill Program At The Carangas Silver Project

Additional drill rigs mobilized to complete ~7,500 metres of drilling by year-end VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, announces that two additional drill rigs have been mobilized and the discovery drill program has been expanded for the Carangas Silver Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project"). The expanded drill program (the "Phase II Drill Program") includes a total of three drill rigs and is expected to complete an additional minimum of 7,500 metres ("m") of diamond drilling by the end of 2021.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Neptune Energy Starts Final Drilling On Fenja Project

Neptune Energy has begun the drilling of four production wells on the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea. Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun the drilling of four production wells on the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea. Neptune said that the wells were being drilled by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cordoba Minerals Reports Diamond Drilling is Underway at Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling is underway at the Perseverance porphyry copper project, located in northwestern Arizona, USA.
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Drills 21.3m of 2.0 g/t Gold at the Tyro Target at Its Gold Chain Project in Arizona

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results for the first four drill holes (223 meters) from its recently completed 16 hole program at the Gold Chain project in western Arizona. The four holes highlighted in this release were drilled across the northernmost exposures of the Tyro target and tested broadly mineralized surface exposures at depths from 20 to 40 meters below the surface. Results from the remaining 12 holes (852m) are pending.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
dallassun.com

GGX Gold Corp Diamond Drilling Update - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the 'Company' or 'GGX') is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada. Diamond drilling commenced on June 8,...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Diamcor Mining announces diamond tender results

Diamcor Mining Inc. [DMI-TSXV; DMIFF-OTCQB; DC3A-FRA] announced it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter’s initial tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material through its recently upgraded processing facilities at the its 70%-owned Krone-Endora at Venetia Project 500 km north-northeast of Johannesburg, South Africa.
ECONOMY
gamingonphone.com

FunPlus announces its plans for growth and talent acquisition in its publishing office of Barcelona, Spain

FunPlus, the leading mobile game developer and publisher behind hit free-to-play titles of State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory has announced plans for growth and talent acquisition at its publishing office in Barcelona, Spain. These growth ambitions will further reinforce the company’s presence in Europe, in addition to its Global Headquarters in Switzerland.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Tier One Silver Applies for Drill Permit for Additional 200 Drill Holes at Curibaya Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for an extension of its drill permit at the Curibaya project in southern Peru to include the Cambaya target, where the best channel sample results have been received to-date (see Oct. 14, 2021 news release). The target is located northeast of the previously defined mineralized footprint and current drill program (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Drone Mag Survey and Undertakes Airborne Geophysical Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick to Identify Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ('EAGLE') to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to identify structures that would allow for establishment of a diamond drill program expected to be conducted prior to the end of the current 2021 calendar and fiscal year.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Element 29 drills 383.75 metres of 0.71% CuEq at the Elida Copper Project

Management will host a webcast at 2:00 pm ET October 19, 2021 to review the Project. Element 29 Resources Inc. (“Element 29” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ECU | OTCQB: EMTRF) is pleased to announce results from the first two drill holes of a six-hole, 4,000 metre drilling program in progress at its 100% owned Elida Copper Project (“Elida” or “the Project”) located in central Perú. See Figure 1.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at Golden Rose Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an approximately 5,000 metre (m) diamond drill program is underway at its flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose"), in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Positive Results from Superior Drill Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the first 5 diamond drill holes of 7 completed holes drilled on its Superior deposit at the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, North-East California.
TheStreet

Rockridge Completes Its VTEM Geophysical Program At The Knife Lake Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit. Additional field work is planned to commence shortly in preparation for a diamond drill program.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Constantine drills 7.08% zinc at Alaska VMS project

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. [CEM-CSE] has released a summary of field activities and available assay results from its 2021 drill program at the Palmer joint venture project in Alaska. The company said drilling has intersected 7.08% zinc, 2.10% copper, 40.57 g/t silver and 0.42 g/t gold over 6.9 metres in...
TheStreet

Aura Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Aura Biosciences, Inc. ("Aura"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aura, are expected to be $75.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by Aura. In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy