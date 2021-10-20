CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Parallel Opens Its Second Goodblend™ Retail Store In Pennsylvania; Erie's Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary For Patients

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ATLANTA and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel (the "Company"), one of the largest privately-held multi-state medical marijuana operators in the United States (U.S.), announced today the launch of their second goodblend ™branded retail location in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Erie, located on the south shore of Lake Erie, marking the Company's 45 th retail location in the U.S. Its goodblend brand is a new medical marijuana cultivator, processor, and retailer in Pennsylvania with an initial license to open four additional retail stores across the Commonwealth for a total of six locations. Parallel also has vertical cannabis operations in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.

The goodblend store opening marks Erie's second medical marijuana dispensary to serve the medical needs of patients in this city. The dispensary is located at 2178 W. 38 th St., Erie, PA 16508. Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT. Patients who are registered in Pennsylvania will be able to begin purchasing medical marijuana products come 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 23, 2021. The Erie opening follows the recent announcement of the launch of the first goodblend retail location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in July.

"We are proud that goodblend is the second location in Erie to be able to meet the needs of medical patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products and knowledgeable guides on-site. We welcome patients to come visit us for an assortment of high-quality products in a comfortable dispensary environment that will make them want to come back for more," said Elizabeth (Liz) Conway, Regional President, Parallel and goodblend Pennsylvania.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening in Erie

WHAT: Official opening of the goodblendmedical marijuana dispensary; second in Erie

WHERE:2178 W. 38 th St., Erie, Pennsylvania

WHEN: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

WHY:Opportunity for medical marijuana patients to explore our variety of high-quality product offerings, learn more about medical marijuana and connect with our knowledgeable guides on-site.

Note: goodblend intends to follow all relevant COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees and customers.

Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Market Pennsylvania, with almost 13 million residents, is the sixth most populous state in the U.S. The Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Program today has 367,925 active registered patients, with 127 dispensaries currently open in the state, as of August 2021.

Goodblend will provide registered medical marijuana patients in Erie with a notable array of high-quality locally curated products that will be available for patients to explore and purchase both in-store and online. To learn more about goodblend ™, its store locations, product offerings including oils, topical forms and dry leaf, as well as how to order online, visit pa.goodblend.com.

About goodblend Pennsylvaniagoodblend Pennsylvania, a retail brand of Parallel, is one of eight vertically integrated Clinical Registrants in the Commonwealth and was granted a license in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in August 2020. In addition to opening the retail facilities in Pittsburgh and Erie, goodblend ™ intends to continue to invest in building a cultivation facility. The goodblend ™ brand reflects Parallel's intent to lead the way to the future of medical marijuana by providing its customers with a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for them to connect and learn, and to access innovative, high-quality medical marijuana products in a variety of form factors. The brand is about welcoming every type of customer and being an approachable source of products and information to support our customers' well-being. The ethos of goodblend ™ is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the medical marijuana industry. To learn more about goodblend, visit pa.goodblend.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

About ParallelParallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 44 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parallel-opens-its-second-goodblend-retail-store-in-pennsylvania-eries-second-medical-marijuana-dispensary-for-patients-301404016.html

SOURCE Parallel

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

New medical marijuana store becomes eighth dispensary in Tallahassee

Severe Weather Update (4 PM Thursday, Oct. 27) A low-end threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes is in place starting early Thursday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop has a quick update on new advisories as well as the potential timing of the rough weather. Leon County works to address ‘period...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Dayton Daily News

Medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Beavercreek opens for business

BEAVERCREEK — The owner of medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Beavercreek praised her parents for giving her the skills to become a business owner. Harvest of Beavercreek, located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail, opened its 2,936-square-foot medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday with a grand opening celebration. The business sells cannabis flowers, topicals, and edibles, among other products.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: POSaBIT, Parallel, STIIIZY

POSaBIT Debuts In-Store Payment Kiosk For Dispensaries. Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE:PBIT) (OTC:POSAF) unveiled last Wednesday the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers. The Seattle-based company said that the POSaBIT Kiosk will enable customers to build out their carts, either in-store...
RETAIL
wskg.org

New York Medical Marijuana Patients Could Grow Up To Six Plants

FAIRFIELD, CT (WSHU) – The New York State Cannabis Control board issued regulations on Thursday to allow medical marijuana patients over 21 to grow up to six marijuana plants at home. Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, said landlords will be permitted to restrict growth in...
POLITICS
Erie Times-News

Erie County's third medical marijuana dispensary opens Saturday

A third medical marijuana dispensary, and first operated by GoodBlend Pennsylvania, is opening in Erie County. GoodBlend — Erie, located at 2178 W. 38th St., will open Saturday at 9 a.m. It is the company's second dispensary to open in Pennsylvania. Customers will need a Medical Marijuana Card to enter...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Company#Commonwealth
Reading Eagle

First medical marijuana dispensary in Wyomissing opens Friday

The medical marijuana industry continues to show signs of growth in Berks County with the opening of a dispensary in Wyomissing on Friday — the borough’s first. The new retail dispensary, Sunnyside, shares a building with Yale Electric Supply at 208 N. Park Road, just up the street from the well-trafficked Knitting Mills mixed-use development.
WYOMISSING, PA
peakofohio.com

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Express Interest in Locating to Logan County

During the Logan County Mayor's Association meeting last night, West Liberty Mayor Jill McKelvey announced she was contacted in regards to a medical marijuana dispensary company wanting to locate there. As soon as the announcement was made, the Russells Point mayor indicated the same. Mayor McKelvey said a committee will...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Business Wire

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Dispensary in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Wyomissing will be Cresco Labs’ fifth dispensary in Pennsylvania and 38th nationwide. Sunnyside...
ECONOMY
WTOV 9

Medical marijuana dispensaries will be opening across West Virginia soon

WHEELING, W.Va. — Medical marijuana dispensaries will be opening their doors across the Mountain State in the next few months. But right now, the goal is to get as many people signed up as possible. Representatives from the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis were at the City-County Building in Wheeling...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cincinnati Business Courier

MY VIEW: Four keys to obtaining an Ohio medical marijuana dispensary license

The window to obtain one of Ohio’s 73 new medical marijuana dispensary licenses opens Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 18. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy (BOP) issued 58 provisional licenses in 2018. This increase could improve patients’ access to medical marijuana products. While preparing a successful application is difficult, it is not impossible. Several legal matters — from real estate documentation to corporate formation and regulatory compliance — need to be dealt with efficiently during the application process.
OHIO STATE
Post Register

Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

JACKPOT, Nevada — The first snow of the season and close to freezing temperatures didn’t deter customers from lining up outside Thrive Cannabis Marketplace on Monday morning. More than 20 people waited in line for the grand opening of the new marijuana dispensary at 1868 Royal Drive, Jackpot, Nevada. This...
JACKPOT, NV
townline.org

CHINA: Medical marijuana retail store approved

China Planning Board members have approved Miguel Rivera’s application to open a medical marijuana retail store in the former Knowles Mechanical Building, at 1097 Route 3. They have scheduled a Nov. 9 public hearing on Jayson Mortimer’s application to open an automobile repair garage, at 86 Vassalboro Road. Board members...
RETAIL
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri’s medical marijuana program reaches its first year of retail sales

Missouri’s medical marijuana industry is optimistic about the future after the first year of retail sales in the state. A St. Louis-area cancer patient made the first legal marijuana purchase on October 17th, 2020 at a dispensary in Manchester. Andrew Mullins of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) says the industry has created more than five thousand jobs and generated an anticipated $200,000,000 in annual revenue. State health officials have approved 152 dispensaries, 45 growing sites, and 37 cultivation sites.
MISSOURI STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy