Juli Selected Into SoftBank Vision Fund's Emerge Program

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- juli , the platform empowering patients and their care teams to manage complex chronic conditions with an AI-powered app, today announced it has been selected into SoftBank Vision Fund's Emerge Program . juli is one of only 10 companies—among more than 600 applicants from 30 countries—to be accepted into the program, which was established in 2019 by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Emerge champions diversity in tech and entrepreneurship by connecting underrepresented founders with capital, tools and networks to help them scale.

"We are thrilled to be included in this year's Emerge Program, and to use the resources available to help bring the juli platform to a wider community," said juli CEO and Co-Founder, Bettina Hein. "Complex chronic conditions like asthma, migraine and depression affect millions who struggle to find effective treatments. Our AI-powered platform unites previously disconnected data sources—patient-provided data, environmental data, and a patient's social and behavioral context—to identify micro-behavioral changes that can improve health and happiness."

juli is harnessing AI technology to change the lives of people with complex chronic health conditions for the better. The platform helps patients gain control over their conditions, by giving them powerful insight into the patterns that impact their health, like pinpointing triggers that make a complex, multifactorial condition worse, and identifying changes that can help avoid or alleviate a flare-up.

Chronic and mental health conditions account for 90% of U.S. healthcare expenditures. And while 60% of the U.S. population has a chronic condition, and 40% have multiple, many conditions are poorly managed and healthcare resources are inequitably distributed. juli's AI-driven, next-gen chronic condition management platform empowers patients to take an active role in improving their health.

Emerge combines an 8-week mentoring program, capital investment to support future growth, and unique access to SoftBank professionals and the wider VC community, including Europe's leading seed investors: Breega, Kindred, Cherry Ventures, and firstminute Capital. The program will culminate in a showcase event in December with leading European VCs.

The program includes seed-stage start-ups using technology to disrupt a large or growing market, with early customer validation, and relevant growth with a scalable business model. In addition, at least one founder must identify as non-white, female, LGBTQ+, disabled, and/or be a refugee.

About julijuli is a management platform that empowers patients and their care teams to manage complex chronic conditions. The AI-powered app combines patient-provided data, environmental data, and a patient's social and behavioral context, to identify micro-behavioral changes that can improve health. juli supports patients with chronic health conditions like asthma, migraine, depression, bipolar disorder, and chronic pain through a number of evidence-based approaches, and uniquely unites multiple health data sources in one place. For more information visit https://www.juli.co/.

Media Contact

Alexandra English301-792-6019 ae@juli.co

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juli-selected-into-softbank-vision-funds-emerge-program-301404364.html

SOURCE juli

