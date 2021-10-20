CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LumiraDx Receives Approval For Its COVID-19 Antigen Test For Use In India

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company announced it has received emergency use approval by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test for use in India. The test detects antigen nucleocapsid protein from a nasal swab with results in under 12 minutes from sample application. In clinical studies, LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test demonstrated a 97.6% positive agreement and 96.6% negative agreement with the PCR test for patients within the first twelve days of symptom, making it one of the fastest, and most sensitive antigen point of care tests currently commercially available. The test has been available in the US and Europe after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2020 and having obtained CE Mark in September 2020 respectively.

The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is a microfluidic test run on the LumiraDx point of care Platform which scales down, and integrates techniques used in laboratory analyzers to provide lab-comparable diagnostic tests on a single point of care instrument. The Platform consists of a small, portable instrument; microfluidic test strip; simple, standardized workflow; and seamless, secure digital connectivity to the cloud and hospital IT systems.

The company currently has five tests on the market including its comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions, as well as its INR and D-Dimer tests which are both commercially available in Europe. It is currently developing tests for Covid/Flu, CRP, HbA1c, high sensitivity troponin I, and Tuberculosis (TB) - all with the aim of consolidating multiple POC platforms onto a single next-generation POC platform.

"The mission of LumiraDx is to transform community-based healthcare through POC diagnostics and make lab-comparable tests accessible to all," stated David Walton, LumiraDx Chief Commercial Officer. "Our launch in India with our SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is an important step forward in this mission. We are proud to now have a presence in one of the world's fastest-growing economies and have the opportunity to partner with local health systems and businesses across the country to provide highly accurate and rapid testing."

Yogesh Singh, LumiraDx General Manger, India explained, "There is a significant need for high-quality, accurate point of care testing across India to meet not only the current demand with COVID-19, but also to provide testing for a number of health conditions beyond the pandemic. Launching the LumiraDx Platform and microfluidic technology, first with the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, will provide next generation POC testing for patients in rural, urban and semi-urban health settings in India enabling healthcare providers to reduce the impact of acute and chronic diseases across the country."

The LumiraDx platform is being used globally including by the National Health Service (NHS) and Boots in the UK, CVS Pharmacy in the US, a significant number of accident and emergency rooms in Italy and other parts of Europe, hospital systems in Japan and across South America, and is being deployed in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a growing number of African countries where access to high-quality diagnostics is limited.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, LumiraDx has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need.

LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1500 employees worldwide.

More information may be found at LumiraDx.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding [the launch of the LumiraDx platform in India and its impact on acute and chronic diseases as well as the local need for COVID-19 testing. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; the effect of COVID-19 on LumiraDx's business and financial results; maintaining emergency use approval of its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and obtaining or maintaining approval for potential other test in India; and those factors discussed under the header "Risk Factors" in the Proxy Statement and Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424B(3) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 10, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. Although LumiraDx believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, LumiraDx cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by it and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. LumiraDx undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact: Colleen McMillen Colleen.mcmillen@lumiradx.com +1.917.344.9360

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumiradx-receives-approval-for-its-covid-19-antigen-test-for-use-in-india-301404248.html

SOURCE LumiraDx

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

LumiraDx Announces FDA EUA Submission For Its SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostic company, today announced it has submitted the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay can quickly verify infection for patients suspected of flu and/or COVID-19 to aid diagnosis and clinical decision making.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Retreats Amid Vaccine Issues, LumiraDx COVID Test Approved In India, Sesen Shines On Positive Bladder Cancer Review

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Novavax Shares React to Reports Of Manufacturing Issues With Its COVID-19 Vaccine. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are coming under pressure after Politico reported the company may be facing more serious manufacturing issues with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company is finding it tough to meet the purity standards set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and its vaccine candidate could reach full licensure only by the end of 2022, the report said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Pcr Testing#Lmdx#Pcr#Eua#Ce Mark#Platform#Inr#Covid Flu#Crp#Tuberculosis#Tb#Poc
Fremont Tribune

Made in India COVID-19 kits boost testing

Soon after the pandemic began, India's government, with funding from The Rockefeller Foundation, tasked the country's most advanced bioscience innovation hub — the publicly funded Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, or C-CAMP — with quickly finding a way to locally produce virus test kits and their components.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Xtrava Health Receives Emergency Use Authorization For Their Rapid SPERA™ COVID-19 Ag Test

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtrava Health , a health technology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their SPERA ™ COVID-19 Ag Test. The easy-to-use, rapid lateral flow immunoassay directly detects the COVID-19 causing virus in shallow nasal samples authorized for use at the point of care. The test is authorized for use in congregate settings such as schools, nursing homes, workplaces as well as doctor's offices. The main advantage of the test is the rapid results in 15 minutes without the long wait for results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newark Post

Newark company receives emergency approval for new COVID-19 rapid test

A Newark company recently received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antigen rapid test. ANP Technologies' clinical trial took place during the spread of the delta variant, making it more accurate compared to earlier forms of antigen testing, according to company officials. “Our clinical trial...
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Laboratories
passengerterminaltoday.com

Queenstown Airport to receive rapid antigen tests

New Zealand’s government has granted an exemption to 25 local businesses, including Queenstown Airport, enabling them to import and use rapid antigen tests. The group of companies will be supported in the importation of the tests to enable rapid surveillance testing to begin in New Zealand. Glen Sowry, CEO of Queenstown Airport, stated the importance of the airport working alongside New Zealand’s largest companies on systems to bolster business’s response to Covid-19: “By participating in the coalition and the order placed today, we are ensuring that we will have testing kits available and be prepared to introduce rapid antigen testing for our team when it’s required.
WORLD
TheStreet

Sorrento Announces That COVISTIX™ (COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test) Has Received A CE Mark And Registration Of The Device

COVISTIX has received CE mark and marketing authorization from FAMHP (Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products) that enables Sorrento to sell this device in all territories that accept the Qarad EC-Rep (Belgium) CE Mark for commercialization. Distribution contracts are being negotiated. SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WREG

Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) Signs A Binding MOU With Pan Probe Biotech And AvantGen To Develop The Newest COVID-19 Antigen Test On The Market: 8K Filed On 09/21/2021

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP) is Confident in the New Partnerships to Produce the Best COVID Antigen Test on the Market. COVID Antigen Testing is Not Going Away and Has Become the New Test and Vaccine for Years to Come. SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Antibody tests for covid can be useful

The Oct. 19 Health & Science article “Antibody tests can’t give answers you want about covid-19 immunity” was overly negative about the use of antibody tests that can confirm immunity to fight a coronavirus infection. Dozens of countries, particularly those in Europe, have rolled out antibody testing for a wide range of purposes. Some have made antibody testing a part of their official framework for determining whether someone has had the virus recently and recovered — and can therefore get a coronavirus passport or certificate. In Austria, for instance, people can take official covid antibody tests to determine if they are deemed “recovered,” and can get that country’s health pass as a result.
SCIENCE
wkzo.com

India’s Optimus Pharma seeks approval to produce generic Merck COVID-19 pill

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck & Co’s oral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir, the company’s top executive told Reuters on Thursday. If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

Covid rapid antigen tests: how do they work, and can Australians rely on them?

From Monday, Australians can buy rapid antigen Covid-19 tests at retail stores including supermarkets and pharmacies, and also online. Previously, only health professionals were able to administer them. Australia’s drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has so far approved nine different home rapid antigen tests for sale. They cost...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy