IRobot And Bona Partner To Deliver The Ultimate In Robotic Mopping

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (IRBT) - Get iRobot Corporation Report, a leader in consumer robots, and Bona, a leading global supplier of premium floor cleaning solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership to provide customers with Bona ® Hardwood Floor Cleaner and Bona ® Hard-Surface Cleaner solutions, and the Bona ® PowerPlus ® Microfiber Deep Cleaning Pad that are custom designed and certified for the iRobot Braava® jet m6 robot mop. The co-branded cleaning solutions and microfiber pads will be sold at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as at iRobot.com.

"We're excited to work with Bona to provide customers with new and better ways to care for their hard floors," said Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot. "The Braava jet m6 is our most thoughtful robot mop - with the intelligence to learn where and when you normally clean and ability to suggest personalized schedules so you can focus on what's more important. By combining iRobot's expertise in robotic mopping with Bona's expertise in hard floor cleaning solutions, we will deliver the most premium and effective robotic mopping experience possible to our customers."

Powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence, the Braava jet m6 is the first robot mop from iRobot to mop like you would, delivering a Roomba-like cleaning experience. Braava jet m6 robot owners can tell it where and when to clean with confidence that its Precision Jet Spray capability will tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease. Users simply attach their preferred cleaning pad - Wet Mopping or Dry Sweeping - and the robot gets to work. Using vSLAM ® navigation and Imprint ™ Smart Mapping, the Braava jet m6 cleans in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles. With intelligence provided by iRobot Genius, the Braava jet m6 is smart enough to know the kitchen from the dining room for customized cleaning jobs, and Keep Out Zones help it avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. With Clean While I'm Away, the robot can automatically begin cleaning when you've left home and stop when you return. It's smart enough to learn your cleaning habits to offer up customized schedules, and with Imprint ® Link Technology, Braava jet m6 can team up with Roomba robot vacuums to vacuum and then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean.

Bona brings more than 100 years of expertise in floor care to the Braava jet m6 robot mop. This perfect pairing offers the ultimate clean. Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner, which is ideal for any polyurethane finished wood floor, is gentle yet effective at removing dust, dirt, and grime to reveal a floor's natural shine and beauty. Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner solution is a rinse-free, streak-free formula that cleans hard-surface floors, including stone, tile, and laminate, by breaking up tough messes to leave floors clean and beautiful. Both products recently received U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certification for the sustainable formulations that are crafted with plant-derived ingredients, use water-based and biodegradable solutions, and are free of parabens, formaldehyde, ammonia, phthalates, and phosphates. The Bona PowerPlus ® Microfiber Deep Cleaning Pad features a unique design with PowerLoop ® technology that lifts, traps, and absorbs dirt and grime, rather than pushing and scattering the mess around like conventional cleaning pads.

"Teaming up with iRobot is the perfect combination of technology excellence and cleaning innovation," said Kirk Roberts, senior vice president, strategic development, Bona AB. "Here at Bona, our century-long passion for bringing out the beauty in floors means that we are constantly seeking the best possible solutions for easy, sustainable cleaning. Powering the Braava jet m6 robot mop with Bona's safe and effective cleaning solutions along with our patented microfiber cleaning pad will take beautiful floors to the next level."

Availability:Bona ® Hardwood Floor Cleaner and Bona ® Hard-Surface Cleaner solutions are available immediately for purchase in the U.S. on www.irobot.com and Canada on www.irobot.ca. The Bona ® PowerPlus ® Microfiber Deep Cleaning Pad for the iRobot Braava jet ® m6 robot mop will be available beginning in November.

iRobot will begin including Bona floor cleaner solutions and microfiber pads as part of new Braava jet m6 orders beginning in Q4 2021, with all orders expected to include the co-branded cleaning solutions and pads by Q1 2022. Over the next few months, as iRobot transitions from its existing cleaning solution and pads to Bona solutions and pads, order contents may vary.

Availability of Bona cleaning solutions and pads for the iRobot Braava jet m6 in other regions is not being announced at this time.

For more information: Braava jet robot mop photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/media-kits.

About iRobot CorporationiRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba ® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba ® and the Braava ® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

About Bona USBona US is the North American subsidiary of BonaAB headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. Founded in 1919, Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified by GREENGUARD for indoor air quality, Bona also offers six products with the U.S. EPA's Safer Choice certification. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors, and contractors trust Bona. For more information, or to find Bona products across the U.S. or Canada contact us at (800) 872- 5515 or www.bona.com.

For iRobot InvestorsCertain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning new product availability and distribution. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

