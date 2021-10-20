CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New N-able TAP Tank Airs Live Oct. 27 At 10 A.m.

By Business Wire
Taking MSPs' success to the next level, N-able, Inc. (NABL) , the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced a new episode of its popular TAP Tank focused exclusively on cybersecurity.

Set to air live online on October 27 at 10 AM ET,the 60-minute show will welcome three of N-able's fast-growing, cyber-focused Technology Alliance Program (TAP) members:

inSOC— A SOC-as-a-service solution for MSPs and MSSPs based on the NIST cybersecurity framework.Guest: Hannah Lloyd, VP of sales, inSOC

SecurityScorecard— A rating system that provides instant visibility into enterprise security posture as well as the cyber health of all vendors and partners in any organization's ecosystem.Guest: Alex Rich, VP of marketplace business development, SecurityScorecard

Vonahi Security— A SaaS platform that automates network penetration testing and delivers continuous testing at a fraction of the cost of an outsourced consultant.Guest: Jason Wells, COO, Vonahi Security

TAP Tank's fast-paced format allows each executive to deliver a rundown of the company's services and business value while fielding hard-hitting, thoughtful questions from two N-able MSP business leaders Jimmy Puckett, CEO at Spinen, and Christian Kelly, CTO at Xantrion. Additionally, attendees from the live, online audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of N-able's TAP Tank guests and comment in real time.

"Each episode of TAP Tank attracts more and more MSPs because the content is partner-led, unscripted, and relevant to the real-world conversations happening today around specific vendors, technology categories, business challenges, and opportunities," says N-able's Director of Business Development Tyler McDonald, host of TAP Tank and one of this year's CRN Top 100 People You Should Know.

"In honor of Cybersecurity Month, we pulled three security-minded providers and matched them with two wildly successful N-able MSPs and a live audience, to explore what more channel partners can do to keep today's corporations, including their own, better protected and secure from cybercrime," comments McDonald. "Cybersecurity is top of mind for all MSPs—making this episode one our partners and prospects don't want to miss."

"What I enjoy about N-able's TAP Tank is the candid conversations we have with the vendors, N-able. and the live audience," says Puckett. "An MSP's technology ecosystem is critically important to their success in the short term and the long term. N-able knows this to be true and continues to take action by investing in TAP and bringing to market informative and interactive engagement including TAP Tank to keep us thinking forward and at the top of our game."

N-able's TAP has grown to 50+ members, including many well-known technology leaders and several emerging tech innovators. To maximize the positive impact of the business development program, N-able keeps TAP exclusive to channel-friendly technology manufacturers who meet three core criteria: they prioritize the success of the MSP, establish proven technology integrations with the N-able portfolio, and tailor their services to meet the needs of N-able MSPs.

"N-able's Technology Alliance Program has made it easier and far more cost effective for us to vet and onboard both established and emerging vendors into our managed services portfolio," concludes Kelly. "Thanks to Tyler and team, the heavy lifting is done on the integration front. Now it's simply a decision of which channel-friendly vendor or vendors are best suited for your business—and that's where TAP Tank comes into play, adding real-world insights and business take-aways specific to the MSP and the customers and markets we serve."

More information about N-able's Technology Alliance Program, including how to join, is available online at www.n-able.com/partnerships/technology-alliance-program. To register for this episode of TAP Tank, visit https://pages.n-able.com/tap-tank-webinar-reg-page.html.

About N-able

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

Category: Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005082/en/

