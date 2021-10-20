CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SEC Trading And Markets Director Brett Redfearn Joins Securitize Leadership Team

By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc., the regulated platform for issuing and trading digital asset securities, announced today that Brett Redfearn has joined the company's leadership team as Senior Strategic Advisor to Chief Executive Officer Carlos Domingo, and will also serve as Chairman of the company's Advisory Board.

Prior to joining Securitize, Redfearn served as Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets , where he oversaw initiatives critical to the efficient and fair functioning of the trading markets and protection of investors. He also previously served in a variety of capital markets leadership roles for J.P. Morgan and, most recently, Coinbase.

"When we founded Securitize four years ago, we knew the digitization and democratization of finance that could be achieved using blockchain was only possible if we built the company in accordance with the existing U.S. regulatory framework," said Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo. "Brett has dedicated his career to understanding, explaining, and shaping capital markets and the regulatory landscape in a way that is efficient, fair, and protects investors. As Securitize continues developing regulated, digitized financial products and trading of digital asset securities, our company and board will benefit tremendously from Brett's perspective and guidance."

Digital asset securities is the term regulators use to describe securities tokenized, issued and with all trading activity permanently recorded on a blockchain such as Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche or others.

"Securitize is a fully-regulated, digital asset securities firm," Domingo added. "Five years from now, investors will expect that share ownership and activity is traded and publicly recorded on a blockchain instead of the slower and less efficient traditional processes. We're excited Brett sees the future as we do and that he has agreed to join our leadership team."

Redfearn's joining Securitize comes on the heels of the company opening yield-bearing Bitcoin and USD Coin funds through Securitize Capital , launching Securitize Markets (a marketplace for investing and trading in digital asset securities), joining with asset management firm Arca to provide '40 Act-compliant digital funds, and after raising $48 million in Series B funding in a June round co-led by Morgan Stanley and Blockchain Capital, with investment stakes tokenized using the Securitize platform.

"Blockchain holds incredible promise in addressing limitations inherent in today's capital markets, including broader access to capital and investment opportunities, a fairer and more level playing field, fractional ownership, nearly instantaneous clearing and settlement, transparent record-keeping, and entirely new kinds of products," said Redfearn.

"I have great respect for Securitize and its leadership because they have built a business that both realizes the benefits of blockchain technology and also understands and operates squarely within the existing regulatory framework and securities laws. I look forward to helping Securitize continue its leadership in the digitization and democratization of finance."

In addition to serving as Senior Strategic Advisor to CEO Carlos Domingo and Securitize's board, Redfearn will also serve as Chairman of Securitize's existing Advisory Board, whose members include:

  • Paul Atkins: Former SEC Commissioner, CEO of Patomak Global Partners
  • Chris Conetta: Senior Managing Director, Head of Liquid Markets at Nearwater Capital, former Managing Director of Barclays and Lehman Brothers
  • Dick Costolo: Managing Partner and co-founder of 01 Advisors, former CEO of Twitter, former Group Product Manager at Google
  • Matthew Le Merle: Managing Partner of Fifth Era and Blockchain Coinvestors, Vice Chairman of SFOX, Chairman of Concept Art House
  • Donna Redel: Professor of blockchain and digital assets at Fordham University Law School, former Chairwoman of COMEX, CIO of Prudential Securities, and Managing Director of the World Economic Forum
  • Manolo Sanchez: Fannie Mae Board Member, as well as former CEO of BBVA Compass
  • James Wallis: Founder, 7e4 LLC, former Vice President of Blockchain at IBM

In addition to his role on Securitize's executive team, Redfearn also plans to advise other firms within the blockchain ecosystem in support of furthering the development and adoption of digital asset securities.

About Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities marketplace with a mission to provide investors with access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital and offer shareholder's liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, regulatory compliant, end-to-end platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, with over 200 businesses and nearly 400,000 investors already connected, and nearly $500 million in current-value digital asset securities issued on the Securitize platform. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize, LLC (an SEC-registered transfer agent), Securitize Capital, LLC, and Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC , and operator of the company's alternative trading system, Securitize Markets). Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

Media Contacts

Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@securitize.io Armel Leslie, aleslie@peaksstrategies.com

Disclaimer

Private market investments are speculative and considered risky, including potential loss of your investment, and may not be appropriate for every investor. Private investments are generally an illiquid asset class; investors cannot sell their funds when they want to without potentially facing high losses. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-sec-trading-and-markets-director-brett-redfearn-joins-securitize-leadership-team-301404033.html

SOURCE Securitize

