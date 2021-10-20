CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Timken 2020 CSR Report Highlights Company-wide Commitment To Create Real-World Impact

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today released its 2020 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report, detailing efforts to create a more efficient and resilient world.

"Sustainability has been core to our products for more than 120 years, and we're extending that same leadership to the way we view our responsibility as a global corporate citizen. CSR is a priority for all of us at Timken," said Rich Kyle, Timken president and CEO. "In 2020, we continued to make strides towards achieving greater efficiency for a world in motion while creating value for all our stakeholders. This report documents how we are delivering real-world impact."

Key focus areas include the company's dedication to the growth of its global team of engineers and problem solvers, its emphasis on renewable energy and other sustainable practices, as well as its commitment to ethics, governance, communities and STEM education worldwide. Timken is:

  • Delivering innovative solutions through a culture that encourages knowledge sharing and rewards new ideas. From its engineering co-op program to its associate resource groups, Timken engages with employees from diverse backgrounds and offers many opportunities to develop new skills. The company is committed to ensuring all employees are included, are compensated well and have ample possibilities for career growth.
  • Making a more efficient world through products that advance sustainability across geographies and industries. For instance, renewable energy now stands as the company's single-largest end-market sector, thanks to its innovative solar tracker and wind turbine solutions. The company has committed over $75 million in capital investments through 2022 to expand its capabilities in renewables across its global footprint. In its own operations, Timken is reducing plastic packaging, energy consumption, emissions and water usage.
  • Remaining grounded in its commitment to ethics and integrity. The company leads by contributing to the communities where it operates, including its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and championing the next generation of problem solvers. Timken's philanthropic focus globally is science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and investing in future leaders and innovators.

Timken continues to address tangible problems with innovative solutions that create shared value for all stakeholders. In 2020, Newsweek named Timken one of "America's Most Responsible Companies."

About The Timken CompanyThe Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations: Scott Schroeder234.262.6420 scott.schroeder@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-2020-csr-report-highlights-company-wide-commitment-to-create-real-world-impact-301403983.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Noodles & Company Issues First "Nourish and Inspire" Impact Report Highlighting Progress and Benchmarks Across Food, People, Planet and Community

"Transparency matters in how we conduct business, and we believe that transparency coupled with action is the best way to foster a sustainable world for future generations," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "This impact report is a strong testament to the progress we've made in building a better world through our operations."
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Dominus Capital Partners With Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Momentive Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Momentive Global Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MNTV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) to Zendesk, Inc. is fair to Momentive shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock they own. ​​Momentive stockholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company upon closing.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Netcapital Inc. Announces Equity Stake In Marketing Solutions Provider Caesar Media Group, Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a digital private markets ecosystem, today announced that it has acquired a 10% stake in Caesar Media Group, Inc. an advanced marketing and technology solutions provider. Caesar Media Group will leverage its technology and data to provide Netcapital's private company clients with lead generation, SEO, website development, project development, digital marketing, content management, customer service, and sales management.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TheStreet

Proterra Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) ("Proterra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") and private placement warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company's notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Lear To Acquire Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems Business Unit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Lear Corporation Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) business unit. Kongsberg Automotive's ICS...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

5WPR Creates Specialized Metaverse Public Relations Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a dedicated metaverse division. The creation of the new division will allow a focused and strategic approach to clients building business and offerings in the metaverse.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Provide Business Update And Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the market opens.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csr#Renewable Energy#Capital Investments#The Timken Company#Tkr
elegantislandliving.net

Locals Create Real Estate Company

Situs Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm focusing on customer service. Michael Kaufman (Owner, Broker) and CC Hightower (REALTOR®) pride themselves on individualized care spanning from the first meeting to well after closing day. With one point of contact from start to close, Situs is here to walk you through, and you can be confident that you’re well represented throughout the entire process with no paperwork or important information getting lost in the shuffle. When you choose Situs as your partner, you’re getting more than a trusted agent; you’re getting a local, expert team that is passionate about our community and those who call it home. Michael and CC are actively support numerous local charities with their time, talent, and treasures. For more information, visit situsgeorgia.com and follow social pages @situsrealestate. To contact Situs, call 912.571.9092 or email: michael@situsgeorgia.com or cc@situsgeorgia.com.
REAL ESTATE
builtinchicago.org

The Real Impact Values Make on a Tech Company and Its Employees

This is what happens when a company does not commit to its values: They simply become words on a wall that, although nice to look at, do nothing to help a company accomplish its goals or shape how employees work with each other and customers. That may sound like an overblown concern, but according to Kenny B., a partner at trading and investment firm DRW, companies that fail to live up to their values face real consequences.
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas News

Corporate do-gooder efforts can pay off, but only if companies can show real impact

Some believe that an impact-oriented, stakeholder capitalism makes it possible to do well (financially) by doing good (for individuals, society and the environment). Others argue that the deluge of shiny sustainability reports, multimillion-dollar commitments to the community, and diversity and equity pledges are little more than efforts to whitewash (or greenwash) business as usual in order to win over high-minded customers, investors and employees.
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

Genpact Named to Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ List of Innovative Companies Driving Social Impact

Recognition reflects Genpact’s role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing. Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
martechseries.com

Deloitte Collaborates With UpLink On Impact Report Highlighting Progress Addressing Global Challenges; Selected for 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award

– UpLink published its first Impact Report offering a close look at the on-the-ground activities of Top UpLink Innovators. – Deloitte received a 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for its work with The World Economic Forum’s UpLink platform. – Deloitte selects 12 Top Innovators for WorldClass Education Challenge. UpLink, the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Companies to report environmental impact under new plans

Some large companies will have to start publishing the impact they have on the environment, under new rules announced by the Chancellor on Monday.The Government said the new plans will make it easier for customers to decide where to shop, for investors to place their money, and for businesses to decide which suppliers to choose.The rules will apply to certain large businesses, pension schemes, investment products and asset managers.While most people in the UK want their money to go to good causes, the lack of shared definitions has allowed companies to move the goalposts to fit their own businesses.This “is...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

TransImpact Recognized By The North Carolina Technology Association As Industry Leader In Analytics And Big Data

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain technology, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Analytics + Big Data category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

SNAP EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SNAP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report resulting from allegations that Snap may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Announces Planned Transfer Of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Valo Health

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in connection with, and following the closing of, the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Valo Health, LLC ("Valo Health"). The shares of Class A Common Stock of the post-Business Combination company, to be renamed Valo Health Holdings, Inc., will trade under the stock symbol "VH". KVSA's Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BMAQU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, fully exercised their over-allotment option and, on October 26, 2021, purchased an additional 1,500,000 units pursuant to the overallotment option, generating additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Bel Appoints Jacqueline Brito To Board Of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or "the Company") (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Jacqueline Brito has been appointed to Bel's Board of Directors. Ms. Brito, 57, is the founder...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Week

Ransomware gang with ties to Colonial Pipeline hack reportedly recruiting talent under guise of real tech company

A criminal organization believed to have produced the software used in the Colonial Pipeline hack earlier this year has "set up a fake company to recruit potential employees," The Wall Street Journal reports, according to researchers at Microsoft and intelligence firm Recorded Future. The phony cybersecurity organization is reportedly using...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy