Amarin To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that the Company will host a conference call with members of Amarin's senior management team to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company's financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information: Amarin will host a conference call November 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss this information. The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 877-545-0523 within the United States or 973-528-0016 from outside the United States and referencing Access Code 527493. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 43234. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

About Amarin Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website ( investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933. Amarin Contact Information Investor Inquiries:Investor RelationsAmarin Corporation plcIn U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315 IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury TroutIn U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992 amarinir@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:Alina KolomeyerCommunicationsAmarin Corporation plcIn U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028 PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)

